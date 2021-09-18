NPC: Taranaki keep up unbeaten start with victory over Wellington in Inglewood

Taranaki made it three wins from three in the NPC after beating Wellington in Inglewood on Saturday.

Taranaki have picked up where they left off, making it three from three in the NPC with victory over Wellington in Inglewood.

Championship leaders going into the Covid-19-enforced hiatus, the amber and blacks claimed a second Premiership scalp in their return to action on Saturday, outclassing the Lions 32-26 at TET Stadium.

The two sides hadn’t played one another for some 35 months, and, with a 22-point haul from Stephen Perofeta leading the cause in a three-tries-apiece contest, this was a first home win for the Bulls over the Lions since 2009.

Along with the fullback’s crucial five penalty goals, the victory was built on an outstanding lineout platform, and the home side’s superiority at the breakdown, where openside flanker Tom Florence made a menace of himself.

First five-eighth Jayson Potroz pulled the strings magnificently, setting up one try and scoring one himself, as Taranaki put Wellington in the unfamiliar position of playing catch-up, with the Lions having led by 21 and 26 at halftime in their first two games of the competition.

However, down not just a man, but their captain – Teihorangi Walden – for the first six minutes of the second spell after his sin-binning late in the first half, which led to a claw-back Lions try, Taranaki had to hold their nerve to not undo all their earlier good work.

They did just that, though, with Perofeta knocking over two penalty goals – the second after a monster scrum shunt – to put the hosts 10 points up.

While Aidan Morgan kicked three three-pointers of his own on the day, the Lions, who had regular skipper Du’Plessis Kirifi operating at openside flanker but without the leadership, due to his lockdown breach, knew they had to do more, and new skipper James Blackwell turned down the posts at the three-quarter mark when trailing 29-19.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images A family’s loyalty is split during the Taranaki v Wellington game in Inglewood.

It turned to custard, though, after the Bulls came up with a ruck penalty win. They then got their rolling maul going at the other end, and another Perofeta penalty put them ahead by a dozen.

With 10 minutes to go, Wellington gave themselves a shot, with a Ruben Love chip over the top into the 22m seeing replacement loose forward Sam Smith surge, collect and score, however Taranaki were good enough to close things out in and around the breakdown.

Earlier on, it was two tries in the space of six minutes in the middle of the first half which put them in the driver’s seat. Strong lineout drives laid the foundation both times.

First, prop Michael Bent – the former Ireland international back with his old province after almost a decade in Europe – profited from a pick-and-go close to the line, then, after a pinpoint 50/22 kick down the left touch from Kini Naholo gave them the throw, they stretched the Wellington defence under penalty advantage and Potroz waltzed in.

Wellington camped on the hosts’ line in the final stages of the half, and after Walden was yellow carded for not rolling away on the goal-line, the Lions finally converted the pressure five minutes after the siren had sounded, with Vince Aso sending a great long offload for Love to put Pepesana Patafilo away for a fine finish.

AT A GLANCE

Taranaki 32 (Stephen Perofeta, Michael Bent, Jayson Potroz tries; Stephen Perofeta con, 5 pen) Wellington 26 (Wes Goosen, Pepesana Patafilo, Sam Smith tries; Ruben Love con, Aidan Morgan 3 pen). HT: 20-16.

Stuff MVP points: Jayson Potroz 3, Tom Florence 2, Stephen Perofeta 1.