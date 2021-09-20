NPC wrap: Tasman and Taranaki flex muscles, Ranfurly Shield history created

Rugby’s resumption might have been short on games, but sure wasn’t short on drama, as the NPC roared back into action at the weekend.

Following the month-long Covid-19-enforced break in competition, no Auckland teams or their listed opponents took the park in the first round back, however, four fixtures proved plenty enough to provide talking points to fill the water cooler chat well past Monday.

Tasman and Taranaki flexed their muscles to remain the only unbeaten teams, heading the respective Premiership and Championship divisions, though the real theatre came either side of their Saturday games.

John Cowpland/Photosport Hawke's Bay defended the Ranfurly Shield in historic fashion against Bay of Plenty.

Rounding out round three was a stunning new chapter of Ranfurly Shield history, as Hawke’s Bay defended the prized silverware with a heart-stopping 36-33 golden-point win over Bay of Plenty in Napier.

There was confusion all-round at McLean Park, and beyond, as to whether the Log o' Wood was indeed up for grabs in extra time – the rule introduced just last year for tied regular season matches.

As sideline officials were shown poring over the competition regulations, replacement playmaker Tiaan Falcon came up trumps with a penalty goal from bang in front of the posts, just a few minutes after his pressure-filled 40-metre shot to tie the scores after the siren.

After a first half which featured no fewer than six lead changes, Bay of Plenty hit the front through a stunning 77th minute Onisi Ratave try, only for two offside penalties to in the end be their undoing.

And so the Steamers’ 17-year wait for the Shield goes on, with that now a third challenge in a row that has fallen flat at the very same venue, with their last shots having also come there in 2015 and 2014.

The Magpies’ next challenger is still to be confirmed, with New Zealand Rugby yet to release the revised draw past next weekend, but if the schedule continues to follow its original form, they will be putting it on the line in three weeks’ time against Tasman.

The Mako should prove another step up, with the defending champions now the only unbeaten team in the top division and leaping to the top of the Premiership after pre-lockdown leaders Waikato suffered their first loss, going down 20-19 to Canterbury after a highly controversial finish in Hamilton on Friday night.

The hosts dominated the stats, while the visitors fully capitalised on half chances, but the Mooloo men produced some magic after the fulltime siren, with Tepaea Cook-Savage racing in in the left corner to leave Fletcher Smith with a conversion to win it.

While the first five-eighth and co-captain sent his attempt wide, he was under the impression he would get another shot after the Canterbury players seemingly charged early.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Waikato co-captain Fletcher Smith remonstrates with referee Cam Stone after he was denied a second shot at goal in the loss to Canterbury.

However, referee Cam Stone, upon reviewing the footage, instead called fulltime, feeling Smith’s pre-kick side-step was indeed part of his ‘approach to kick’, which left Waikato players and officials remonstrating with the officials.

That left the door ajar for Tasman, and they did not need a second invitation to climb to the top of the ladder, duly doing so with their 48-29 victory over Northland in Whangārei.

The Mako ran in eight tries – twice as many as needed for a bonus point – but the visitors by no means had things all their own way, against a spirited Taniwha outfit.

Tasman showed just why they are the defending premiers, though, with a ruthless attack that pounced on every opportunity, as powerhouse centre Leicester Fainga’anuku and electric winger Mark Telea sealed their doubles in a 10-minute three-try burst which sealed the Mako the spoils.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku goes in for one of his two tries in Tasman’s win over Northland.

Northland’s credible five-try effort at least secured them a bonus point to get them off the mark in the Championship, and off the bottom of the ladder (thanks to Counties Manukau not playing).

Taranaki were the only other Championship team in action at the weekend, and remain the only other side three from three, thanks to claiming a second Premiership scalp in an impressive 32-26 win over Wellington in Inglewood.

In the first meeting between the sides in 35 months, the Bulls recorded their first home victory over Wellington since 2009, with fullback Stephen Perofeta contributing 22 points.

Wellington’s second successive loss has dropped them two places to fifth, with the (‘Real’) Bay catapulting from bottom spot to third.

AT A GLANCE

NPC, Rd 3

Canterbury 20 (Waisake Naholo, Henry Stowers, Fergus Burke tries; Burke con, pen) Waikato 19 (Samipeni Finau, Sam Cooper, Tepaea Cook-Savage tries; Fletcher Smith 2 con). HT: 7-5.

Taranaki 32 (Stephen Perofeta, Michael Bent, Jayson Potroz tries; Perofeta con, 5 pen) Wellington 26 (Wes Goosen, Pepesana Patafilo, Sam Smith tries; Ruben Love con, Aidan Morgan 3 pen). HT: 20-16.

Tasman 48 (Leicester Fainga’anuku 2, Mark Telea 2, Jacob Norris, Mitch Hunt, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Shannon Frizell tries; Hunt 4 con) Northland 29 (Sam Nock, Scott Gregory, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Jordan Olsen, Raikabula Momoedonu tries; Rivez Reihana con, Noah Cooper con). HT: 24-15.

Hawke’s Bay 36 (Ash Dixon, Solomone Funaki, Pouri Rakete-Stones tries; Lincoln McClutchie 3 con, 3 pen, Tiaan Falcon 2 pen) Bay of Plenty 33 (Onisi Ratave 2, Emoni Narawa, Luke Campbell, Sean Wainui tries; Kaleb Trask 2 con, Otere Black 2 con). HT: 27-19.

Points:

Premiership: Tasman 13, Waikato 11, Hawke’s Bay 9, Canterbury 9, Wellington 8, Bay of Plenty 7, *Auckland 6.

Championship: Taranaki 13, *Manawatū 5, *North Harbour 4, *Otago 4, *Southland 1, Northland 1, *Counties Manukau 0.

*Has one game in hand