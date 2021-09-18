The long journey home for former All Black Hosea Gear as he returns to lead East Coast

Ngāti Porou East Coast, New Zealand's most isolated provincial rugby team, share what it means play for their iwi (FIRST PUBLISHED ON OCTOBER 12, 2018).

Hosea Gear has come home to represent his iwi as coach of Ngāti Porou East Coast with a simple message for his blood brothers.

Playing for New Zealand’s smallest and most remote provincial union, the Coast’s beloved sky blue rugby team have not won a match in the Heartland Championship since September 2013, losing 50 on the bounce in the grassroots game's flagship competition.

Despite the record losing streak, former All Black Gear is treasuring the opportunity to finally lead East Coast after finishing his successful playing career in France, returning home at the end of 2019.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images East Coast coach Hosea Gear, right, with his assistant Morgan Wirepa Jnr, before their Ranfurly Shield challenge against Hawke’s Bay in July.

Gear, 37, is spending months away from his wife, Kate, and their four children on the Sunshine Coast in Australia. He grew up on the East Coast and has a deep connection with its unique iwi-based team, which he wants to use as an inspirational tool for the community, “growing young men into good leaders”.

“I try to find guys that have a connection with the team and that history,” Gear said.

“For us on the Coast, it is a lot more than a game and taking the field to try to win.

“It's more about that connection with our past, our family, our iwi, and this gives us that sense of belonging and representation.”

Gear and his elder brother Rico, another former All Blacks winger, each have intricate tattoos on their right forearms dedicated to one another and their Ngāti Porou tribe. Their mother’s family is from Tolaga Bay.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Nehe Milner-Skudder, pictured before a Highlanders match in Super Rugby Aotearoa in April, played for East Coast in their centenary match in June.

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, a World Cup winner in 2015, and Tasman prop Sam Matenga were brought home for their centenary match against Poverty Bay in Ruatoria in June, which they won 28-21, but Gear will have neither of them available for their Heartland campaign when it starts against North Otago in Oamaru on Saturday.

Heartland rugby was cancelled last year because of Covid-19’s financial impact and resumes this weekend, a month later than scheduled after the outbreak of the virus in Auckland last month.

If Gear needed reminding of the challenging travel schedule the union faces each week, their opener in the deep south against the defending Heartland champions has been an ideal example because of the scramble to get everyone together from across the North Island while Auckland, a regular stop in transit on their flights to matches, is locked down at alert level 4.

They're without one player from Auckland because of the lockdown. Another from Dunedin will them join in Oamaru this weekend, but he is unlikely to play any home matches, Gear said.

Living in Gisborne with his parents, Riki and Annie, Gear has only been with the team in person this year after coaching via zoom in 2020.

After years and higher pressure in the elite environments of professional rugby, he has enjoyed the “refreshing” return to the values of the game at an amateur level, albeit with some unexpected challenges.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Hosea Gear right, with Morgan Wirepa Jnr, centre, and East Coast player Mo Mato, left. Gear had to help Wirepa Jnr get an email.

Gear had to get his assistant, Morgan Wirepa Jnr, up to speed with modern technology.

“Living up the Coast, a lot of them are still foreign to technology,” Gear said, laughing.

“I have only just managed to get my assistant coach an email address and on to our Facebook group chat two weeks ago.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images East Coast fans will be hoping for the team’s first Heartland Championship victory since 2013.

“He had a phone, so I could talk to him, but we didn't have good communication. He's always out in the bush.”

Playing for the Coast is still an emotive attraction for any player – within the region or overseas – with whakapapa ties to the region's Ngāti Porou iwi. Most of the squad are Māori – Gear said at least six speak Te Reo fluently – and they perform their own haka before every match, as well as staying in their marae before home games.

Those closer to home, who have not left for other employment opportunities, include forestry and road workers, shepherds and farmers along the Coast’s magnificent but challenging landscape, who are buying in to some of the professional standards that Gear is implementing.

Tom Lee/Stuff East Coast’s home, Ruatoria's Whakarua Park.

“I’m pushing the boundaries to get as much out of them as I can, with eating, recovery and stretching,” he said.

“Guys that can’t make training have to video their sessions and put it on our group page. That keeps the boys accountable and engaged.”

In fact, with a nutritionist on board, Gear reckons he has one of the fittest teams since the glory days in 1999-2001 when East Coast rose from the depths of the old third division and only fell at the final hurdle in a fairytale bid for promotion to the first division of the national provincial championship.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Verdon Bartlett performing the East Coast haka before playing Hawke's Bay in July. Hawke's Bay retained the Ranfurly Shield by winning 93-5.

“We've taken skinfolds and keep track of their weights, so they can see it themselves,” Gear said.

“I am trying to expose them to what they're capable of but leave it in their own hands. They're not being paid to do it and have to want to do it.

“The demographic here, in terms of being healthy, is not great. We want fit and healthy dads out there leading the way for our tamariki.”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images East Coast’s players celebrating their only try against Hawke’s Bay in Napier.

Heartland rugby is still essentially amateur, with basic expenses like travel covered, and Gear is not remunerated on a full-time salary with East Coast.

He balances the role with his commitments in Queensland, where his family is based, and he coaches Sunshine Coast Grammar’s First XV team.

The former All Blacks winger’s career saw him play in 14 test matches, Super Rugby, France’s Top 14, and in sevens at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Hosea Gear played 14 tests for the All Blacks.

It started with Poverty Bay before his professional career took off with the Hurricanes in 2004.

He was always coming home, though.

“The talent that I've seen, growing up since I was young, a lot of it has been to waste,” Gear said.

“When I was younger, I was never the most talented. Some of my cousins had more talent than me.

Tom Lee/Stuff One of East Coast's home grounds, Tolaga Bay.

“I did have good genetics, and I was athletic, but I had to try really hard to be just as good, if not better. I had more drive and better opportunities and pathways, I guess.

“That was another reason for coming back. I want to create some opportunities for these boys.”

2021 Heartland Championship, week one (all matches on Saturday)

West Coast v Horowhenua ​Kāpiti, 2pm at John Sturgeon Park, Greymouth

Buller v South Canterbury, 2:30pm at Victoria Square, Westport

King Country v Mid Canterbury, 2:30pm at Rugby Park, Te Kuiti

North Otago v East Coast, 2:30pm at Whitestone Contracting Stadium, Oamaru

Wairarapa Bush v Thames Valley, 2:30pm at Trust House Memorial Park, Masterton

Whanganui v Poverty Bay, 2:30pm at Cooks Garden, Whanganui