NPC: All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith helps Manawatū to victory over Northland

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith has helped Manawatū to a comfortable win over Northland on the Turbos’ return to NPC action on Saturday.

In what was the first game in six weeks for both Smith and his team-mates, Manawatū eased to a 31-19 victory in Palmerston North, to go 2-1 for the season and maintain their spot in second on the championship ladder.

Smith, the 101-test veteran, is a bonus inclusion in Manawatū’s ranks, having opted to stay back from the All Blacks’ trip to Australia for the Rugby Championship and the subsequent northern tour, to ensure he was home for the birth of his second child, due in mid-November.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Aaron Smith was a big addition for Manawatū, with the All Blacks halfback helping them to a big win over Northland.

And, after two games in the green and white colours for two losses last year, this time round he was all smiles afterwards at Central Energy Trust Arena, in what was his 46th appearance for his province.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Pride set up Farah Palmer Cup preliminary final against Waikato

* NPC: Waikato snap 14-year drought against reigning champions Tasman

* Canterbury hopeful grounded All Black Sam Whitelock will play against Wellington



The 32-year-old was far from his highly-slick best in his 74 minutes on the park, with a couple of forgettable handling errors with his side hot on attack, however his mere presence, coupled with his crisp delivery and strong leadership, was instrumental for the hosts in a result that was far more one-sided than the three-tries-apiece scoresheet read.

After setting up the opening try of the match, Smith added a ruck turnover penalty win to his day’s work, while he was at his vocal best in the ear of young referee Nick Hogan, several times visibly frustrated by being told a potential quick tap was unable to be taken because the mark hadn’t been set.

Down a whopping 26-0, Northland only opened their account on the hour-mark, with Jone Macilai’s finish in the left corner followed soon later by a try to Jonah Mau’u on the back of an exceptional run by Pisi Leilua, as the winless Taniwha threatened a magic comeback.

Turbos first five-eighth Brett Cameron missed his first shot at goal with 10 minutes to play, but it didn’t matter, as come the 73rd minute the home side struck the killer blow when Northland second-five Blake Hohaia cross-kicked near his own goal-line, only for Taniela Filimone to leap and take the ball, then stretch out in the corner.

Earlier, Manawatū had made the most of a big wind behind them and scored all 20 of their first-half points in a frantic 15-minute period in the middle of the spell.

Cameron had them 6-0 up at the quarter mark, the second of his penalty goals coming on the back of a yellow card to Northland fullback Noah Cooper for a deliberate knock down after a great break by second five-eighth Josiah Maraku.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ed Fidow goes in for what was a stunning first try of the day in Palmerston North.

Five minutes later, the game’s first try proved well worth the wait of a stop-start opening stint. Smith’s pinpoint long ball set it up, then winger Ed Fidow produced a stunning finish down the left touch, as the Samoa international went on a 60-metre surge, bulldozing over Rivez Reihana on his way to the chalk.

Then, just as the Taniwha had been restored to 15 men, the Turbos struck a second big blow, through captain Brayden Iose. Attacking in midfield, a bust by Tima Fainga’anuku got the movement going, then midfield partner Maraku went on a great follow-up run and provided a beautiful final offload for the skipper.

AT A GLANCE

Manawatū 31 (Ed Fidow, Brayden Iose, Taniela Filimone tries; Brett Cameron 2 con, 4 pen) Northland 19 (Jone Macilai, Jonah Mau’u, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa tries; Johnny Cooper 2 con). HT: 20-0.

Stuff MVP points: TK Howden 3, Ed Fidow 2, Pisi Leilua 1.