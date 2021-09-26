NPC: Taranaki speedsters carve up Bay of Plenty in Tauranga as winning streak continues

Unbeaten Taranaki score seven tries in a big win in Tauranga.

Taranaki’s speedy outside backs ran riot at Tauranga Domain on Sunday, as they continued their charge towards a return to the NPC Premiership.

The hugely impressive Bulls made it four wins from four in the second tier this season, as they scored seven tries to four in beating Bay of Plenty 55-28 when the ball got plenty of air and defence was sometimes questionable in a frantic contest.

Fullback Stephen Perofeta was the dominant individual in the match with his monster right boot, and central role in Taranaki’s sweeping attacks to set up their flyers out wide.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Kini Naholo of Taranaki offloads in another attack by the visitors in Tauranga.

He was also highly accurate off the tee, kicking a perfect nine from nine in an impressive all-round performance and a 20-point haul.

READ MORE:

* NPC talking points: Time quickly running out for Auckland teams to rejoin

* NPC: Referees admit blunder in Waikato v Canterbury conversion drama

* NPC power rankings: The show must go on without Auckland teams

* NPC wrap: Tasman and Taranaki flex muscles, Ranfurly Shield history created



Right wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens crossed twice in the first half as Taranaki shot out to a 24-7 halftime lead, then Kini Naholo and replacement Vereniki Tikoisolomone both scorched the turf to score and put the contest beyond doubt at 41-7 with 20 minutes left.

A week on from their victory over Premiership side Wellington, Taranaki now have next weekend off before looking to make it five from five against Otago.

Bay of Plenty, meanwhile, with sidelined All Blacks captain Sam Cane running the water, slipped to 1-3 in the Premiership after their near miss in the Ranfurly Shield challenge in Napier a week previous.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images What just happened? Bay of Plenty players gather behind the posts at Tauranga Domain.

They finished strongly on Sunday at least, collecting a bonus point via two late tries, and host Wellington in Rotorua on Saturday to try and revive their season and the threat of relegation.

On a fine, warm afternoon it was an entertaining, fast paced contest as Taranaki reaped the benefits of some muscular, tough defence in the first half.

BOP tried to throw the ball around, and utility back Chase Tiatia was excellent in a beaten side, but only had an Aidan Ross try to show for their first half endeavours with plenty of possession.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored what looked a fortunate try from a television match official call after an apparent knock-on, while his second was a brilliant individual effort from a ruck pick and go.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens of Taranaki scored a double in his side's big win.

Naholo, the former Hastings Boys’ High School star, set up Logan Crowley off a pick and go then showed his out and out speed for a wonderful try. Tikoisolomone then followed suit, from a move started by a Perofeta cut-out pass.

Tikoisolomone wasn’t done yet, and raced clear in injury time for his second as Perofeta slotted his ninth goal to ensure a buoyant trip back to New Plymouth for the amber and blacks.

Taranaki 55 (Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens 2, Vereniki Tikoisolomone 2, Logan Crowley, Kini Naholo, Liam Blyde tries; Stephen Perofeta 7 con, 2 pen) Bay of Plenty 28 (Aidan Ross, Sekuini Tanimo, Pasilio Tosi, Chase Tiatia tries; Otere Black 4 con). HT: 24-7

Stuff MVP points: 3 Stephen Perofeta, 2 Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, 1 Chase Tiatia.