NPC wrap: Taranaki, Waikato mix experience and youth to climb to top

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was one of Taranaki’s star performers in their big win against Bay of Plenty on Sunday.

There is a nice contrast in the coaching boxes at Taranaki and Waikato as the Chiefs-aligned provinces sit atop their respective ladders of the NPC after round four.

Taranaki are being led by the wily veteran Neil Barnes, while Ross Filipo is just at the start of his coaching career.

Sky Sport Unbeaten Taranaki score seven tries in a big win in Tauranga.

The 42-year-old former Crusaders and Chiefs lock has made an immediate impact in Hamilton, where his young side is playing with high energy and confidence.

After beating Tasman on Friday, the Mooloos have now won three out of their four games this season, and a refereeing error in the loss to Canterbury likely deprived them of a 100 per cent record.

READ MORE:

* NPC: Canterbury sink valiant Southland Stags with golden point penalty goal

* NPC: All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith helps Manawatū to victory over Northland

* Wellington Pride set up Farah Palmer Cup preliminary final against Waikato



Waikato made a mountain of tackles against the Mako, and were clinical when opportunities came their way.

Gideon Wrampling and Cortez Ratima are among the promising youngsters coming through under Filipo, although 25-year-old flanker Mitch Jacobson set the standard with his work rate on Friday.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Waikato halfback Cortez Ratima heads for the tryline against Tasman in Nelson.

Yet, arguably the most impressive team in the NPC at the moment is Taranaki, who have flourished after appointing Barnes as head coach this year.

Taranaki were excellent in beating Bay of Plenty 55-28 in Tauranga on Sunday, although the Steamers may be this year's big underachievers.

The vastly experienced Barnes has made his mark immediately, crafting a side that has won all four games so far on the back of a hard-working pack and tackle breakers out wide.

Wings Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Kini Naholo were major threats on Sunday, never far from the action, while captain Teihorangi Walden’s return to the No 12 jersey after a serious injury last year has given the backline far more poise.

The unbeaten Bulls are on a roll and Naholo looks every inch a Super Rugby player, with Highlanders head coach Tony Brown among his admirers.

Magpies coach Mark Ozich’s reputation as a man on the rise is already established.

Former Tasman chief executive Tony Lewis, now in charge of the Western Force, believes he has landed “the best young coach in New Zealand” by luring Ozich across to Perth for 2022 and beyond.

Hawke's Bay's first win against Wellington in the capital since 1977 will enhance Ozich’s credentials, with Chiefs wing Jonah Lowe outstanding as the Magpies established a handy first-half lead in Wellington on Sunday.

Sky Sport Hawke's Bay broke a 44-year drought in beating Wellington.

Despite Folau Fakatava’s injury-enforced absence, the Magpies are acquitting themselves very well in the top flight, and halfback Ereatara Enari is proving to be an excellent recruit.

It’s arguable that there is no clear standout team in the Premiership this year, but Hawke’s Bay are worth keeping an eye on.

Canterbury are also reasonably well paced after tough win against Southland, but they will be desperate to keep veteran lock Luke Romano healthy.

The former All Black is a perfect example of what older players can offer at the NPC level, and his physicality is often central to the Canterbury pack's best work.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith in action for Manawatū against Northland on Saturday.

Speaking of experience, Aaron Smith was great value for Manawatū in their win against struggling Northland.

Smith's experience and game knowledge stood out, but the Turbos have also unearthed some promising new talent in the back row.

TK Howden, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Brayden Iose form a nice unit, with big No 6 Howden surely in line to join Iose in the Super Rugby ranks sooner rather than later.

AT A GLANCE

NPC, Round 4

Waikato 39 (Matthew Lansdown, Liam Coombes-Fabling 2, Gideon Wrampling, Cortez Ratima tries; Fletcher Smith 4 con, 2 pen) Tasman 22 (Leicester Fainga’anuku, Shannon Frizell, Andrew Makalio tries; Mitch Hunt pen, 2 con). HT: 15-3

Manawatū 31 (Ed Fidow, Brayden Iose, Taniela Filimone tries; Brett Cameron 2 con, 4 pen) Northland 19 (Jone Macilai, Jonah Mau’u, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa tries; Johnny Cooper 2 con). HT: 20-0.

Canterbury 19 (Luke Romano try; Fergus Burke 4 pen, con) Southland 16 (Josh Moorby try; Marty Banks con, 3 pen). HT: 9-10

Hawke’s Bay 31 (Ash Dixon, Jonah Lowe, Lolagi Visinia, Solomone Funaki tries; Lincoln McClutchie 3 con, pen, Tiaan Falcon con) Wellington 28 (Tyrone Thompson 2, Vince Aso, tries; Ruben Love 2 con, Aidan Morgan 3 pen). HT: 24-3.

Taranaki 55 (Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens 2, Vereniki Tikoisolomone 2, Logan Crowley, Kini Naholo, Liam Blyde tries; Stephen Perofeta 7 con, 2 pen) Bay of Plenty 28 (Aidan Ross, Sekuini Tanimo, Pasilio Tosi, Chase Tiatia tries; Otere Black 4 con). HT: 24-7