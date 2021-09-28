Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod pushes players Super Rugby case

Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod believes flanker Matt James is one of the Stags players Super Rugby coaches should be looking at.

Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod wants Super Rugby organisations to step up their due diligence believing he has players that would be an asset at the next level.

One of the disappointing aspects of Saturday’s 19-16 golden point NPC loss to Canterbury was what it did to Southland’s quest to get more players playing Super Rugby, MacLeod said.

“We’ve talked about this as a group, that no one will start taking us seriously until we start beating teams like Canterbury. It’s a fickle world where people look at results.

“If we had won people would take more notice. They don’t do enough due diligence a lot of the time, they go and pick players from a team stacked with superstars.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod believes there are five, maybe more, Stags players that should be being looked at by Super teams.

MacLeod felt flanker Matt James was one of those players who Super Rugby teams should be looking at.

Southland’s strength during the past two seasons has been its defence and James has played a lead role in that.

Against Canterbury on Saturday he led the tackle count with 33 tackles.

MacLeod said James had also shown ability in attack and said he would grow if he had the opportunity to be a fulltime professional.

“He’s one of those players that week in week out you get the same from Matty. He just works hard, he makes his tackles, he has a massive engine, and he must have some people looking at him.

“He’s a good man and a good footballer. If you put Matty into a fulltime Super programme he’ll go to another level.”

MacLeod sighted prop Ethan de Groot as an example of a player who was not expected to get a lot of game time with the Highlanders this year, but after being given the opportunity showed what he could do and was now an All Black.

“I believe there are five boys in our group, possibly more, that would grow into Super players, but they’ve just got to get the opportunity.”

For Southland to continue to progress, MacLeod said they needed more fulltime players who did not have to juggle work commitments with rugby.

What was also stacked against some of the Stags players was that a lot of the Super Rugby contracting has already been done with few spots available, MacLeod said.

“It would be good if they kept their powder dry because there will be some boys who will step out over the next eight weeks who they will wish they got.

“But there will be injury opportunities. At the end of the day, our boys have got to go out and put the runs on the board, and then we’ll start to get noticed.”

MacLeod keen to stick around

It hasn’t been the ideal start to the 2021 NPC campaign with three losses from three outings, despite Southland putting themselves in a winnable position in all of those games.

MacLeod however felt there was something special brewing within the Stags setup.

It is why he would love to do another three years in the deep south as the Stags coach.

MacLeod is in his second season as the Stags’ head coach and is also contracted for the 2022 season as well.

He has indicated he would love to stick around in Southland for longer if he was wanted in the role.

“I have no doubt we’ll probably talk about extending it at the end of the season, we are really enjoying our time down here.”

“We’ve got a group now where I think we can build something special. It’s just about continuing to develop the resources to make this team successful.

“I wouldn’t want to move until I’ve nailed what I’ve wanted to do around where I want to take this team. I could see me staying around for another three years, but who knows what is around the corner.”

MacLeod has made it clear that he wants to coach at Super Rugby level.

He would love to pick up an assistant coaching job with a Super team while remaining as head coach of the Stags for the NPC season.

Getting the opportunity he knows is easier said than done.

“If opportunities come great, but if they don’t, I’m still really happy with what I’m doing.”