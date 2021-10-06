Dane Coles proves the inspiration for Sam Cane hitting Heartland Championship

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will turn out for King Country on his return from pec and shoulder surgery.

Sam Cane says it was All Blacks team-mate Dane Coles who was the inspiration for his decision to play in the Heartland Championship this weekend.

The national skipper will make his return from a long injury layoff in a surprise appearance for King Country in their round-four clash against Whanganui at Owen Delany Park on Saturday.

Because his Bay of Plenty side had a bye in the NPC this weekend, Cane, who tore his pec playing for the Chiefs in March and then underwent surgery on both that and his shoulder, was forced to look elsewhere to bank some precious game time before flying out next Thursday to join the All Blacks for their northern tour.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

“I was texting Dane Coles... I think he sort of just threw it out there that I should play Heartland, because he’s been wanting to play for Horowhenua for a couple of years,” Cane told Stuff.

“And I said, ‘Geez, that’s actually not a bad idea’.

“I bounced the idea off Fozzie [All Blacks coach Ian Foster], and he said, ‘Yeah, go for it, if you can jump through the right hoops’.”

And so he did, with Bay of Plenty, King Country and New Zealand Rugby all signing off the paperwork for the transfer that will see Cane a Ram for just a seven-day period.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Sam Cane has been training with Bay of Plenty but will spend the week as a Rams player.

“It was a little bit frustrating that Bay of Plenty didn’t have a game, because I really enjoyed the last month with them and I appreciate the work that they’ve put in to helping me get ready as well,” Cane said.

“But at the same time, I’m actually really excited to play for King Country and joining up with those lads and playing at that level of the game and experiencing that. I think it’ll be cool.

“I’ve been training hard and got some good contact in, but you can’t quite replicate game-like contact.”

Growing up in Reporoa, spending plenty of time in his youth playing sport in Taupō, and having some family ties to the region, Cane said it made for a decent fit, while coach Craig Jeffries has a connection with him dating back to Bay of Plenty junior footy days.

Phil Walter/Getty Images King Country coach Craig Jeffries will be blessed with the presence of Sam Cane for their match against Whanganui in Taupō on Saturday.

Cane is under instruction to play 40 minutes, and Jeffries confirmed he will start him at openside flanker, in his team which is winless and bottom of the ladder, coming off a 72-0 trouncing at the hands of South Canterbury.

“The guy whose spot I’m taking, I’ll make sure I buy him a beer or two after the game, because I certainly appreciate the fact they’re making this work for my benefit,” Cane said.

There are no motivational speeches or wise words planned by the 74-test 29-year-old, who Jeffries noted would have some initiation tasks to complete. Cane knows just skipper Carl Carmichael and one other in the squad and will just be one of the boys in what is the proper amateur footy scene, starting with training in Mangakino on Thursday night, ahead of the traditional team dinner at the local RSA.

“I’m going to get there nice early and have some time to meet the boys and go over some game-play stuff so I’m not a nuisance at training trying to learn on the run,” Cane said.

“It’s without doubt real-man’s footy, and the sacrifices and commitment that they show for the love of their province is certainly not lost on me. I’m really looking forward to mixing with those fellas and connecting on that level, it’ll be pretty cool.”

The one downer to the occasion will be the level 2 restrictions meaning only a small smattering of spectators, however, the game will be livestreamed, so there are bound to be more than a few interested parties tuning in to see how the bruising openside flanker holds up on return from his latest setback.

“It’s pretty much gone as well and as smoothly as it could have, to be honest,” Cane said of the recovery.

“Some of the progress is painfully slow, but progress is progress, and I’m finally there. I’m feeling more confident with it every week, and I’ve got to the stage in the last week where I’m going into contact and not even thinking about it.”

Cane confirmed he would be targeting the All Blacks’ next test, against USA in Washington on October 24 (NZ time), and that the decision by Foster to retain Ardie Savea as skipper would allow him to work his way back in without the added pressure that goes with the leadership.

“I think it’d be almost unrealistic to put those sort of expectations on myself or for them to put them on me, after such a long stint out and such little rugby,” he said.

“I’ve got to be realistic that they’ve been playing well, so it’ll just be about me getting back in there and finding my feet, and getting used to even the level in intensity that the boys train at again.

“So I’ll just be there to take opportunities as they come.”