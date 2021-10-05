King Country delighted, Whanganui disgruntled at Sam Cane's Heartland hitout

Ardie Savea's shoulder gets tested as the All Blacks load up for the trip to Noosa.

It’s a case of delighted or disgruntled, depending on which side of the King Country and Whanganui fence you sit, at news All Blacks captain Sam Cane will make a surprise appearance in the Heartland Championship on Saturday.

Having trudged off Alpine Energy Stadium in Timaru after a 72-0 thrashing at the hands of South Canterbury last weekend, there was a silver lining in the works for the Rams.

Winless and bottom of the competition through three rounds, their moods were about to get that much chirpier with the revelation they would be welcoming Cane into their ranks for their next match, against Whanganui in Taupō.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane has transferred from Bay of Plenty to King Country for one week only.

With Bay of Plenty this weekend having a bye in the NPC, wheels had been set in motion for the national skipper to be afforded the chance to turn out for a Heartland union in his comeback from injury before jetting off to the USA to link up with the New Zealand squad for their northern tour.

It was last Friday when King Country coach Craig Jeffries took a call from Steamers manager Wayne Brill asking if their union may be able to help out by giving the 74-test openside flanker a run.

Jeffries diplomatically went about running it past management and players first, with King Country general manager Kurt McQuilkin replying with something akin to, ‘Are you stupid?’

“Obviously we just about tore their arms off when we heard,” McQuilkin told Stuff.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff King Country rugby general manager Kurt McQuilkin knows Sam Cane’s involvement will be huge for the province.

“He [Jeffries] asked me what were my thoughts? And I said, ‘Well, I don’t have to think too much about it, I’d get onto him, and nail it.”

And so the Rams most certainly did, completing the transfer papers with Bay of Plenty and having New Zealand Rugby rubber-stamp the rather unique arrangement.

So Cane will officially be a King Country player for one week – from Monday through till Sunday, at which point he will be transferred back to his Bay of Plenty province. He is eligible to do this because he hasn’t been named in a Steamers matchday 23 so far this season and because it is still the first half of the Heartland season.

The 29-year-old, who underwent shoulder and pec surgery in April, had been living away from his Hamilton home, in Tauranga while training with the Steamers, so had therefore also avoided any travel complications with Hamilton’s level 3 lockdown.

Cane, who grew up in close-by Reporoa, will link with the team at training in Mangakino on Thursday night, and McQuilkin knows he will do wonders for the players.

“Having a guy like him in our environment, even for a few days, our guys will learn so much off him,” he said. “They’ll learn a lot on-field, but also off-field. Bits of that will rub off. It’ll be a great experience for them.

“Probably our last All Black was Dion Waller, or Phil Coffin, round those sort of times [1996]. He’ll be our first All Black for many a year. So he’ll get his King Country tie on Saturday, being his first cap, and the boys will celebrate that with him.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Bottom-of-the-table King Country will be boosted big-time by the national skipper for their match against Whanganui in Taupō on Saturday.

“It’s something we will be very proud of. A one-capper is as good as a 100-capper in our books. So we’re delighted to have him as part of our wider family now.”

Some not quite so thrilled are the Whanganui management.

Chief executive officer Bridget Belsham had been given a courtesy call by McQuilkin to let her know of Cane’s involvement.

With no semifinals in the competition this year, with the top two teams going straight to the Meads Cup final and third and fourth to the Lochore Cup decider, Belsham, whose side sit in fourth position on the ladder, noted to Stuff it was a “pretty cut throat” competition and that “we all need to be winning games, and winning with bonus points”.

“People probably have their own opinions around how much can one player make a difference in a team,” she said. But he’s pretty exceptional.

“Our boys have just got to front up and play as well as they can, and embrace the opportunity to play against an All Black.”

Whanganui coach Jason Caskey said Cane’s involvement was a great thing for Heartland rugby, but it just not ideal his side were “the unlucky recipients”, noting that even points differential could be a factor come the end of the eight rounds.

“I’d be pretty annoyed about it if it in some way cost us down the line, for it just to be a one-off game and we’re the unlucky buggers that get that game,” he told Stuff.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Whanganui coach Jason Caskey isn’t thrilled at the prospect of his team having to face off against Sam Cane.

“But I don’t think whinging about it’s going to achieve much, so we’ll get on with it.”

Caskey did have a great suggestion, though:

“You could ring the New Zealand Rugby Union and see if they’d put Dane Coles in and even it up a bit,” he quipped. “One each. Or Sam Whitelock. I’d be happy with either of those guys [who are both set to play in the Wellington v Canterbury NPC fixture in the capital on Friday night].”

Cane’s presence would “definitely change a few things”, Caskey said, most notably in his team having to improve their ball security, which wasn’t great last weekend as it was.

And far from hearing any instructions not to rough Cane up too much, the coach was just hopeful the bruising flanker wouldn’t put too many dents in his own troops.

“I think all those boys will thrive on the opportunity to see how they go against a guy of that stature.

“It won’t be completely bad for us. It’s something that’s going to motivate our guys to perform as well.”