Little relief for Southland event organisers in amongst confusion

Rugby Southland marketing coordinator Jack King at Rugby Park where the Southland Stags game on Sunday will be played in front of just a few hundred invited guests.

There’s been little relief for Southland event organisers following a lift in numbers for seated events, as confusion on what can and can not be done takes its toll.

As part of its Covid-19 guidelines, the Government this week lifted the 100-person limit for seated events, as long as spectators and event-goers stay one metre apart at all times.

ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt was still trying to clarify just what the current guidelines meant for his venue.

Skelt sourced information through various channels, including the Government’s Covid-19 website, Sport New Zealand, and Events and Venues Association of NZ.

In a lot of cases, that information did not align, Skelt said.

“It is not very clear what we can and can not do. It is much better when the communication is black or white and there is no grey area.”

“I’m a solution-driven person, but it’s actually unworkable. Just give us clarity on what we can and can’t do, and we’ll abide by it.”

He used the Rocking with Stars event at ILT Stadium Southland on October 30 as an example.

“We can have them seated, they can have their meal socially distanced, but they can not get up and walk around?”

The increase in cap numbers has prompted some rugby provinces and stadium operators to increase the number of people at NPC games this weekend.

Hawke’s Bay plan to put a limited number of tickets up for sale for its Ranfurly Shield game against Tasman.

Although Rugby Southland general manager Steve Mitchell said for logical reasons they were sticking to having about 600 invited people in total at Rugby Park for Sunday’s Southland-Manawatu game.

Included in that group will be season members, sponsors, officials, and of course players.

About 1400 seats at Rugby Park were already off-limits because of earthquake safety concerns.

Of the remaining 2000 grandstand seats, a good chuck would also need to be off-limits with the one metre social distancing rule factored in.

Mitchell added the social distancing requirement also provided challenges for the upstairs corporate boxes.

All corporate boxes were sold out prior to the season, but they were unable to be used at the moment.

“The compliance makes it very difficult on the staff, we just don’t have the logistical capability to host in the corporate boxes.”

Rugby Southland increased its game-day revenue and sponsorship support in 2020, and Mitchell was disappointed that momentum had been halted somewhat on the back of not being able to have crowds.

“Also just for the atmosphere at games. It’s disappointing and sad really, not just for us but for the public.”

Transport World events manager Adam Reinsfield said there was confusion around the removal of the 100-person limit, and who it applied to.

The confusion has forced the postponement of the 600-person Southland Business Excellence Awards, which was to be held at the Bill Richardson Transport World on October 15

“We just feel really let down. Those of us in the business events industry don’t even seem to be an afterthought for the Government – we’re not being thought of, at all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew said they are planning for the annual Christmas at the Races on December 11 as per normal.

Over half of the corporate spaces were sold and Bellew said there would be full refunds if Covid-19 restrictions were to cut spectator numbers.