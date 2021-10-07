Massive blow for three Auckland rugby teams: 'Livelihoods at stake'

Having lost the fight to keep Auckland, North Harbour and Counties-Manukau in the national provincial championship, NZ Rugby has to find ways to help them limit the financial damage – which is expected to be significant.

That may start by NZ Rugby talking to the three provincial unions about how to provide financial assistance after the Ministry of Health declined its application - the third and final - to be granted an exemption to allow the teams to leave the Auckland region, so they could play in the NPC.

This was a last-ditch attempt from NZ Rugby because it believes it's now too difficult to integrate the teams back into the competition, and now hopes to create a Super City Series for them instead.

Exactly when, or if, that mini-tournament can be played could hinge on whether it is permitted by the Ministry of Health.

NZ Rugby's general manager of community rugby Steve Lancaster said there had been "no detailed feedback'' about why the latest application was declined.

"Other than that we didn't meet the criteria to satisfy them that relocating the teams out of Auckland justified the risk to public health,'' Lancaster said.

"We have a different view, based on the application we made, but we accept their decision and we understand they are dealing with a lot of complex situations at the moment.''

Before the application was filed Lancaster seemed optimistic it would be approved, believing NZ Rugby had presented a compelling case. It's understood all players have been double vaccinated. NZ Rugby believed it had provided a plan that would keep the public and players safe.

BRETT PHIBBS/PHOTOSPORT Former rugby league star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has yet to play for Auckland since joining the province ahead of the NPC.

The financial implications for the three isolated provincial unions could be devastating, with each now contemplating losses in the hundreds of thousands.

"We are certainly going to engage in a conversation about that,'' Lancaster said. "The first thing we need to establish is the exact extent of the financial impact here for ourselves and for the provincial unions.

"All I can tell you is that it is really significant. There are people's livelihoods at stake here. This is a business.

"We are doing everything we can to keep the business going, to keep people employed and give them future prospects.''

Last year NZ Rugby posted a loss of $34 million, and despite cash reserves of around $68 million it could be staring at another loss again this year after the Rugby Championships were shifted to Australia because of the pandemic.

Lancaster said any decision about whether financial support would be offered to the provinces would be made after meetings with them.

What impact the exit of the three teams will have on the format of the NPC, which now comprises 11 provinces, remains unclear.

Lancaster indicated NZ Rugby still hoped to have playoffs.

A decision will also have to be made as to whether the bottom premiership team will be relegated to the championship. It's hoped that it will be made within the next day or so.

"We still have 11 teams 'live' in this competition and we hope it stays that way. And we still have a lot of rugby to play between now and the end of November,'' Lancaster said.

The NPC paused when New Zealand went into lockdown after the return of Covid-19 to the Auckland community on August 16.

The NPC resumed without the three Auckland teams on September 17 as the rest of the country dropped to level 2.

Lancaster, who said there was no single date when individual players' contracts expire, also said he wasn't going to compare NZ Rugby's situation to other sports teams or people who had been granted exemptions.

"We know that every case is different and that is something we have learned through our own application, actually. Just how complex it is.'’