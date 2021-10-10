NPC: No Aaron Smith, no worries for Manawatū, as Southland stay winless

No Aaron Smith, but no worries for Manawatū, as the Turbos produced a fine come-from-behind NPC win over Southland in Invercargill on Sunday.

The champion All Blacks halfback had helped his province to two wins from two in the competition’s resumption, but missed this clash to be slightly further north in Dunedin as he awaits the birth of his second child.

But, with now assistant coach Nehe Milner-Skudder showing glimpses of his former All Blacks form in his first start of the season, and one-test first five-eighth Brett Cameron superbly running the show, the visitors came from 14 points down to run out 38-27 victors at Rugby Park.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Brett Cameron netted a 23-point haul in Manawatū’s win at Rugby Park.

Cameron scored one of Manawatū’s four tries in a 23-point individual haul, in a bonus-point win which keeps the Turbos in second spot on the Championship ladder, four points behind Taranaki.

Southland, meanwhile, remain sixth, and winless, after a game which was there for the taking and where veteran first-five Marty Banks produced some pieces of magic to have them in the ascendancy, before also being left to rue several plays.

The Stags were up 20-13 at the break, but the momentum was with the Turbos, thanks to Cameron’s try after the halftime hooter.

And, just seven minutes into the second stanza, things were back to all square thanks to the best play of the game, with Manawatū scoring from a scrum inside their own 22m. After impressive co-captain Brayden Iose went off the back and surged down the right touch, nearly every player ended up touching the ball, with the attack sweeping left side and Ed Fidow racing 20 metres to the corner.

Southland took all of three minutes to respond, restoring their seven-point advantage thanks to replacement midfielder Matt Whaanga intercepting a bad short pass from Jason Emery as the Turbos tried to run from a scrum deep in their half.

However, another magical try from the visitors had them tie things up again just over five minutes later, as Fidow didn’t even charge down, but in fact leapt up and caught the chip kick from Amanaki Nicole and then raced 40 metres for his double.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Liam Mitchell goes in for the key try in Manawatū’s NPC win over Southland in Invercargill.

The visitors then hit the lead for the first time in the game after 65 minutes when, on the back of Banks putting a 22m dropout out on the full, Cameron slotted off the tee.

When Banks soon after pushed a penalty wide it looked like the writing might be on the wall for the Stags, and with the Turbos wreaking havoc down the left side, they indeed found their killer blow five minutes from time when Fidow’s replacement Taniela Filimone proved just as dangerous, and offloaded superbly for Liam Mitchell to dive in in the corner.

Earlier, it was a first stanza lacking any real continuity thanks in chief to each side getting over the ball and forcing breakdown penalties.

Southland owned the early stages, winning several scrum penalties, however, at the quarter stage they had just a 6-3 lead to show for their dominance.

After Banks’ great scything run set up captain Tony Lamborn for the game’s first try, the playmaker then helped blow things out to 20-6 thanks to a cheeky, heads-up play. With a close-range penalty, he shaped for a touchfinder, only to instead quick-tap and have Solomon Alaimalo coast past the scrambling Turbos defence.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Shamus Hurley-Langton charges past Solomon Alaimalo as the Turbos kept up their winning ways.

But, after being the architect of all his side’s points, Banks then had a few minutes to forget. Soon after sending a long kick out on the full, some trickery blew up in his face when he faked his 22m dropout and conceded a scrum as several team-mates had run in front of him.

It proved costly, as Cameron made up for his own blemish of a missed sitter off the tee a few minutes earlier, and then coasted home in his head-to-head duel.

AT A GLANCE

Manawatū 38 (Ed Fidow 2, Brett Cameron, Liam Mitchell tries; Cameron 3 con, 4 pen) Southland 27 (Tony Lamborn, Solomon Alaimalo, Matt Whaanga tries; Marty Banks 3 con, 2 pen). HT: 13-20

Stuff MVP points: Brett Cameron 3, Brayden Iose 2, Ed Fidow 1.