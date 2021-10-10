Southland Stags' hopes vanish in the space of 25 minutes against Manawatu

Southland Stags player Josh Renton passing the ball as he gets tackled during the NPC game against Manawatu at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

With the Southland Stags leading Manawatu 20-6 on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Rugby Park in Invercargill life was good for the southern faithful.

Through the boot of first five-eighth Marty Banks, and tries to Tony Lamborn and Solomon Aliamalo, Southland held a comfortable 20-6 lead just minutes from the halftime break in the round six National Provincial Championship.

With a 0-4 record the Stags looked odds on to finally get some reward for its hard work in 2021.

But as quick as the Stags fans' hope ramped up it vanished in front of their eyes.

Robyn Edie Southland Stags player Marty Banks, left, congratulating Solomon Alaimalo after scoring his try against Manawatu.

Manawatu first five-eighth Brett Cameron scored just before halftime and the conversion made it 20-13.

It was the start of a 24 point haul for Manawatu in the space of just 26 minutes. The Turbos went from 20-6 down to hit the lead for the first time at 30-27 after 65 minutes.

Banks had the opportunity to level the scores at 30-30 at the 67-minute mark but pushed a penalty attempt wide.

It was followed by a Liam Mitchell try for Manawatu with five minutes to play which extended the lead to eight points at 35-27 and ultimately provided the knockout punch.

For good measure, Cameron added another penalty with a couple of minutes to play to take his personal haul to 23 points and push for the final score to 38-27.

While the 51-14 loss to Tasman the week before hurt, the end result against Manawatu on Sunday just might be even more painful for those in the Stags camp.

Manawatu is a fellow championship team and a game which the coaching staff was positioning the team for.

Again Southland worked hard in defence, but it lacked accuracy in key moments, most notably at lineout time.

The Stags have put themselves in a position to win many games during the past two seasons only to come up short in the final 10 to 15 minutes in a lot of them.

Sunday was another example of that.

Hard-working Stags captain Tony Lamborn said inconsistency was hurting his team.

“Look experience is huge. You’ve got someone like Banksy running the cutter, and we are privileged to have him, [And] we could do with a couple of more.

“But we believe in this squad and believe what the coaches are teaching us and the structures we have in place. But it is up to us in the end of the day to nail it.

“Like I said we are just too inconsistent, we do some really good things, and then we let the foot off the throat and let them bounce back.”