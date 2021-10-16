NPC: Wellington jump into second on Premiership ladder with win over Manawatū

Two weeks is a long time in the NPC.

Having been languishing in sixth – and essentially, last, when excluding the withdrawn Auckland – Wellington have all of a sudden jumped into second spot on the Premiership ladder following a bonus-point win over Manawatū in Palmerston North on Saturday night.

After breaking their four-game losing run with their golden-point victory over Canterbury last week, the Lions bagged a second successive five-pointer with their 36-16 victory at Central Energy Trust Arena, to now have them equal with Waikato, five points behind leaders Hawke’s Bay.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Pepesana Patafilo looks to offload during Wellington’s win over Manawatū in Palmerston North on Saturday night.

In what was a highly forgettable game, lacking in any flow and full of errors, though not lacking in feeling as it ended with a heated scuffle, the Turbos’ longest winning streak since 2014 was ended at three games, and the second-placed Championship side can still possibly be beaten to a home semifinal spot by Otago.

READ MORE:

* Hawke's Bay bury Christchurch hoodoo in style to stay top of NPC Premiership

* 'It does make a bit of a mockery': Taranaki make NPC history after beating Waikato

* Ma'a Nonu-inspired Ngāti Porou East Coast break long drought with big win over Buller



Behind 12-6 after a dismal first half of footy, Manawatū started the second stanza in style, getting their noses in front for the first time in the game on the back of a 43rd minute driving maul try to Ray Niuia.

However, that lead would last all of five minutes, before the visitors took charge, in what was eventually a five-tries-to-one result.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Taine Plumtree goes on a big surge which led to the Lions’ bonus-point try.

After replying in mirror-image fashion, when it was the turn of their hooker, James O’Reilly, to drive over, the Lions then went bang-bang for their bonus point, as fresh off the restart Taine Plumtree scooped up a spilt pill and was a sublime sight in scampering 50 metres, before it was then Alex Fidow burrowing over for the spoils.

All of a sudden it was 26-13 and it was the visitors’ to lose. They certainly would not.

Manawatū’s decision to take three points at the 56th minute proved crucial, seemingly ceding any real shot they may have had at victory.

Lions No 10 Ruben Love cancelled it out with a penalty of his own, then the 20-year-old showed a glimpse of his silky skills which had been sadly lacking early on, when he completed the scoring with a sensational chip and chase try, and a sideline conversion for good measure.

From the outset, Wellington looked destined for a big one. It took them less than two minutes to open the scoring, with a strong charge and offload from Xavier Numia seeing Peter Umaga-Jensen dot down.

And while Manawatū were soon on the board off the tee of Cameron, the home side were quickly back behind their posts in the 10th minute after Lions skipper Du’Plessis Kirifi crashed over on the back of a lineout drive.

From there, it was a half hour best not talked about.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jason Emery goes on the charge for Manawatū during their defeat at Central Energy Trust Arena.

Love’s kicking boots failed him – horribly shanking a conversion, sending a punt dead and in between times somehow hoisting a high ball several metres behind him.

With both teams guilty of coughing up ball, scrums being constantly reset and several lengthy injury delays, it was in fact the ultimate in bad adverts for the game of rugby.

A 34th minute late tackle, where Kirifi smashed Jason Emery late and tempers flared, threatened to spark things, but we shouldn’t have been so hopeful, and a first half which took no less than 56 minutes, ended with a 10-5 handling error count against the Turbos and a 7-3 penalty count against the Lions.

AT A GLANCE

Wellington 36 (Peter Umaga-Jensen, Du’Plessis Kirifi, James O’Reilly, Alex Fidow, Ruben Love tries; Ruben Love 4 con, pen) Manawatū 16 (Ray Niuia try; Brett Cameron con, 3 pen). HT: 12-6

Stuff MVP points: Taine Plumtree 3, Dominic Bird 2, Ruben Love 1.