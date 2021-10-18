Ma'a Nonu 'keen' for another Heartland outing after helping East Coast end losing streak

Ngāti Porou East Coast ended an eight-year losing streak by hammering Buller, with a couple of ex-All Black cameos.

Hosea Gear says Ma’a Nonu is keen to get back on the horse for another Heartland Championship outing with Ngāti Porou East Coast.

The two former All Blacks team-mates came off the bench together on Saturday as East Coast won their first Heartland match since 2013, ending a losing streak of 54 matches by beating Buller 50-26 in Ruatōria.

However, East Coast coach Gear said he wasn't yet sure if the 103-test centre would be available for their remaining three fixtures this season.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Ma'a Nonu thanking the crowd after East Coast's win over Buller at Whakarua Park on Saturday.

“I hope so. It's sort of a last-minute decision [with the team], depending on family commitments and that sort of stuff, but he's keen,” Gear told Stuff on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Ma'a Nonu-inspired Ngāti Porou East Coast break long drought with big win over Buller

* All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu to make comeback for Ngāti Porou East Coast in Ruatoria

* The long journey home for former All Black Hosea Gear as he returns to lead East Coast

* Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder set for East Coast debut in union's centenary match



East Coast’s next match on Saturday is one of their longest away trips – to Greymouth against West Coast – and gathering a team is difficult when work and family commitments clash with any player’s availability for what is essentially an amateur competition.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Hosea Gear and Ma'a Nonu came off the bench in the second half.

Travel for East Coast, the country’s smallest and most remote rugby union, can be especially challenging.

Greymouth’s John Sturgeon Park could be the next venue where Nonu features after the All Blacks great’s Heartland debut ended with him triumphantly riding a local’s horse around Whakarua Park.

It was a memorable occasion for those in the region’s distinct sky blue, who had not seen a win for their beloved team since they beat Poverty Bay 22-18 in Ruatōria in September 2013.

“It was never in doubt. It was more a matter of when,” Gear said, following close matches in the opening four rounds against North Otago (lost 31-39) and Horowhenua​ Kāpiti (lost 31-38).

“After losing for a long time, you're not used to being in close situations or leading a game,” he added.

“With that comes different emotions and affects your decision-making. It's never been about ability or effort.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Hosea Gear played his first match in more than three years.

“We have been our own worst enemies at times.”

Gear was alongside Nonu and another former international, Samoan Faifili Levave, when they came on in the 60th minute with East Coast leading by 31 points.

It was the former All Blacks winger's first competitive match in three-and-a-half years after his retirement from the professional game.

“I was not keen, but it was the only way to get Ma’a to come and play,” Gear, 37, said with a laugh.

“I couldn't deny the union and the people an opportunity to see Ma'a.

“The old hammy [hamstring] was tight in the warm-up, so I was reluctant to get out there.”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Ma'a Nonu played 20 minutes for East Coast but could he play again this season?.

Gear's 14 tests in black meant there was plenty of experience on the bench, with Nonu a test centurion, but the halves combination of Sam Parkes and Te Rangi Fraser pulled the strings as East Coast stormed to an emphatic victory against winless Buller.

“The boys had done the job before we got out there,” Gear said.

“Ma'a really wanted to go on after half-time, but the boys had all the momentum already. There was no real need to make any changes.”

Gear said there would be no more surprise call-ups for this week, or for their final matches on the road against Poverty Bay and Wairarapa Bush, because additional players can't join Heartland teams after last week’s cut-off.

He will have to wait and see if his old mate Nonu is ready to play again.

“He has added so much value just in one training session [last Friday] with their running lines and depth and timing,” Gear said.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Ngarohi McGarvey-Black has already played twice for East Coast this season.

“We don't get that kind of experience or time to learn that in our small rural towns.”

With or without Nonu, Gear is hoping Olympic sevens star Ngarohi McGarvey-Black can make his third appearance of the season for East Coast in Greymouth.

The Tokyo silver medallist missed last weekend because of a shoulder injury.