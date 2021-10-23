NPC: Taranaki seal top spot with win over Manawatū on Sean Wainui's birthday

Taranaki have honoured former team-mate Sean Wainui in fitting fashion, on his birthday, sealing top spot in the NPC Championship division with victory over Manawatū in Inglewood on Saturday.

Wainui, who died in a car crash on Monday, played seven seasons with the amber and blacks from 2014 to 2020, and in a clearly emotional team performance, where players frequently celebrated tries by pointing skyward, the Bulls ran out 47-35 winners in the top of the table clash at TET Stadium.

Taranaki remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, now going seven from seven and also making it seven straight wins against the Turbos, who were already guaranteed second spot before this game.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Liam Blyde scored a first-half double in Taranaki’s win over Manawatū in Inglewood.

Having not beaten the Bulls away since 1986, Manawatū gave it a decent nudge with a second-half comeback seeing them get within four points with quarter of an hour left, but the hosts’ class in the end shone through in their six-tries-to-five performance.

Turning at 25-7 down after Taranaki piled on three tries in the final 10 minutes of the first half – including a double to halfback Liam Blyde – the Turbos needed to smartly get themselves back on track, with their game-opening try feeling like an age ago.

And, with Nehe Milner-Skudder turning back the clock and putting on some lovely touches, they certainly did.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Both teams came together pre-match to pay tribute to Sean Wainui.

After the Bulls dropped the kickoff and then conceded three penalties on the trot, a Milner-Skudder flick pass saw Tima Fainga'anuku powerfully burst through Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens for the first points of the second stanza.

The Taranaki fullback quickly made up for that, winning a ruck penalty on his own goal-line, and a few minutes later the hosts restored their 18-point advantage when a long lineout throw set play had Stephen Perofeta – this week having moved from fullback to first-five – charge on and surge 30 metres to score.

Manawatū hit back on the hour via Ed Fidow, then went bang-bang as Milner Skudder smartly collected a Jason Emery grubber and beautifully flicked up for Griffin Culver, and all of a sudden it was 32-28 and game on.

But Taranaki surged home.

A Perofeta penalty put it back out to a seven-point margin, then in the 72nd minute came the clincher, with a good lineout maul laying the platform and Vereniki Tikoisolomone eventually strolling over in the left corner.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Players performed Sean Wainui’s favourite haka – Tika Tonu – before the match.

Then, to make sure of it, a bust and offload by that man Tikoisolomone, then had Daniel Rona provide for debutant Josh Jacomb to race 25 metres.

Earlier, there were emotional pre-game scenes, as both sides linked together for a moment’s silence to pay their respects to Wainui. His favourite haka – Tika Tonu – was then performed by a selection of players, led by Milner-Skudder.

The former All Black and Manawatū assistant coach was then also to the fore early in the match, setting up the visitors’ stunning sixth minute try, with his kick-pass collected well by Fainga'anuku who danced well down the right flank before offloading for Josiah Maraku to finish in style.

However, that was as good as it would get for the Turbos in the first spell, as Taranaki enjoyed a comfortable advantage in possession and territory.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Taranaki coach Neil Barnes wipes away tears following the tribute to Sean Wainui.

The competition’s leading scorer – Perofeta – punished the visitors’ ill-discipline, though not as much as he could have, slotting two penalties, but missing two as well.

Then the tries came thick and fast – three in the space of eight minutes, to be precise.

After a powerful scrum saw Manawatū collapse and concede a penalty try, it was then some Blyde magic which really sparked things.

Straight off the restart the 24-year-old escaped down the left touch and produced a long chip and chase, then showed great speed to nudge ahead off his leg and ground the ball just ahead of Stewart Cruden.

And a minute before the break that man had himself a double, when a poor Cruden clearance allowed Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens to counter up the middle then link with the halfback who still had work to do for his finish under the bar.

AT A GLANCE

Taranaki 47 (Liam Blyde 2, Stephen Perofeta, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Josh Jacomb tries, penalty try; Perofeta 3 con, 3 pen) Manawatū 35 (Josiah Maraku, Tima Fainga'anuku, Ed Fidow, Griffin Culver, Drew Wild tries; Stewart Cruden 5 con). HT: 25-7

Stuff MVP points: Liam Blyde 3, Nehe Milner-Skudder 2, Stephen Perofeta 1.