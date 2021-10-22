NPC match between Bay of Plenty and Northland postponed after Sean Wainui's death

'It's hard for a lot of the guys at the moment': Sam Whitelock and Codie Taylor talk about Sean Wainui.

Sunday’s NPC match between Bay of Plenty and Northland has been postponed after the death of Bay of Plenty player Sean Wainui.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed the Tauranga fixture would not go ahead after Wainui died in a car crash on Monday. He was 25.

Wainui’s whānau released a statement via NZR on Friday and said his tangi would take place in Gisborne at the Te Wainui Marae on Sunday, the same day as Bay of Plenty’s scheduled match this weekend.

Sean Wainui played his last NPC match for Bay of Plenty against Hawke's Bay on September 19.

“We just want to thank everyone for their love and generosity. The beautiful tributes that have come from those who loved him all across the world means a lot to us all,” the statement, on behalf of his whānau, his wife Paige and her whānau, said.

“We understand there are many hurting right now and wanting to hear from the whānau, but please respect that we have just lost our baby brother, a son, a husband and a father and our focus right now is healing and laying my brother to rest.

“Thank you all again for respecting the whānau's wishes.”

The postponed fixture will be rescheduled after neither union felt it was appropriate to play on the same day as Wainui’s tangi, NZR said.

“Additionally, as a sign of respect to Sean and his whānau, NZR have asked the rugby community to come together to acknowledge Sean’s life prior to all NPC and Heartland Championship matches this weekend,” NZR’s statement added.

Sean Wainui played for Taranaki from 2014-2020.

“Players, coaches, managers and match officials will be wearing black armbands and Sean will also be acknowledged via a special tribute and moment's silence prior to each match this weekend.”

Wainui played four matches this season for Bay of Plenty.

His last match for the Steamers was against Hawke's Bay in Napier on September 19, a Ranfurly Shield challenge they lost 36-33.

He was with Taranaki in the NPC from 2014-2020 and played for the Crusaders and the Chiefs in Super Rugby, as well as for the Māori All Blacks.

Taranaki host Manawatū in Inglewood on Saturday.

Wainui played 44 matches and scored 18 tries for the Chiefs after joining the Hamilton-based franchise in 2018.

Sean Wainui died in a car crash on Monday.

His death has shocked the rugby community and tributes have poured in.

The Chiefs launched a Givealittle page for Wainui’s whānau on Wednesday and had raised more than $244,000 as of 4pm on Friday.

All the proceeds will go directly to Wainui’s wife, Paige, and their two children, son Kawariki and daughter Arahia, the page said.