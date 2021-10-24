Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod questions 'breakdown inconsistency'

Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod is proud of his team’s showing against Wellington but is frustrated by he believes was inconsistent officiating at the breakdown by officials. [File photo].

Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod is taking plenty of positives from the last-play loss to Wellington, but he isn’t able to hide his frustration around the officiating.

Wellington fullback Aidan Morgan scored a try in the final minute of Saturday’s non-championship NPC fixture in Porirua on Saturday. With the Ruben Love conversion, Wellington snatched a 24-22 win.

MacLeod was full of praise for his team’s defensive attitude and felt they started to show what they can do on attack heading into two crunch fixtures against Northland and Taranaki.

However, he added not a lot went in the Stags’ favour on Saturday, including the 17-5 penalty count against them.

MacLeod said they have worked hard on their discipline because it has hurt the Stags previously, but he felt some of it was taken out of their own hands on Saturday.

He said he struggled with what he claimed was inconsistency from the officials, in particular when it came to the breakdown.

“We were quite dumbfounded by it. If you get too caught up in it, you start to bash your head against a brick wall. I just really struggled with the interruptions and feel they could have been better in that area.”

“In the end of the day we’ve got to have referees and I don’t want to bag them because generally they do a very good job.

“But I think they need to do need a wee bit of development work around the breakdown for sure, and also what purpose do the touchies play?

“The not straight in the lineouts, catching it with the outside arms, it’s frustrating I tell you.”

Southland led 22-12 with just over 10 minutes to play when fullback Marty McKenzie was yellow-carded after he attempted to hit a Taranaki pass up in the air but failed to regather.

MacLeod said referee Cam Stone’s decision to penalise McKenzie was right, but the yellow-card was one that could have gone either way.

There was little between McKenzie’s play being a match-winning moment and one that hurt so much as they tried to defend the final 10 minutes with one player short, MacLeod said.

“Of all the decisions I can’t fault the referee on that one, he refereed it by the letter. You are not allowed to hit it up, you’ve got to catch it.

“But [McKenzie] was so close to catching it, and if he did, he would have been down the other ending scoring.”

What also hurt Southland late in the game was the fact they were missing another experienced playmaker in Marty Banks who failed an HIA assessment.

MacLeod was also perplexed with how match officials handled Banks’ HIA process.

MacLeod said Banks was made to run around the field with match officials to carry out the assessment because they were running out of time.

They ended up conducting the HIA assessment behind the Wellington bench in amongst the crowd, MacLeod said.

“If someone has got a head knock they are supposed to go to a room where it’s quiet. I thought that was poor that they did that, so I would like to think something will be done about that.”

Lock Mike McKee was forced from the field earlier in the game after he also failed an HIA. Both McKee and Banks are expected to be touch and go for Southland’s next outing against Northland, given there is an expected 10-day stand-down from a failed HIA.

Outside back Solomon Aliamalo missed Saturday’s Wellington fixture following a head knock against Manawatu, but he is expected to be right to play against Northland.