NPC: Bay of Plenty lose to Waikato in first outing since death of team-mate Sean Wainui

Bay of Plenty go down to Waikato in first match since the death of team-mate Sean Wainui.

Bay of Plenty's emotional first outing since the death of Sean Wainui has ended in defeat, with their NPC semifinal hopes also taking a big hit in a 37-33 loss to Waikato on Saturday evening.

The Steamers outscored the Mooloos five tries to four at the Tauranga Domain, but two superb shots off the tee – a conversion and a penalty – from first five-eighth D'Angelo Leuila proved crucial late on as Waikato snapped a three-game losing streak and rose to second place in the Premiership.

Bay of Plenty now face a busy must-win end to the regular season, with two more games in eight days, after their match against Northland was moved to Wednesday night so it didn’t take place on the same day as squad member Wainui’s tangi last Sunday.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Liam Coombes-Fabling goes on the charge during Waikato's win over Bay of Plenty in Tauranga.

This was their first competition game in four weeks and came with a hearty tribute to their former team-mate. To honour Wainui, the teams walked onto the park side by side, came together for a moment’s silence and then two haka were performed – one by Waikato, then one by Bay of Plenty, with some of the visiting players also joining in the second.

But the home side weren’t able to cap the occasion with victory, having to settle for a couple of bonus points, as Waikato crucially scored late in the first half and early in the second while Leroy Carter was in the sin bin.

Turning into the wind up 20-14, the Mooloos scored in just the second minute of the second stanza, when a chip and regather from impressive centre Ryan Tongia then sent Ollie Norris on the charge, and the prop produced a silky back-flick pass for James Tucker, who then put halfback Cortez Ratima away for his second try.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi’s wristband shows a tribute to Sean Wainui.

Down by 13, the 14-man hosts were far from deterred, though, hitting back three minutes later when yet another of their dominant scrums laid the platform for Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi to pop a pass for Joe Webber to finish brilliantly in the corner.

Then, with Carter having just made his way back from the naughty chair, he was clearly keen to make amends for his absence, racing into the dark spaces where forwards lurk and burrowing his way over following a lineout drive for his side's bonus-point try.

Lucas Cashmore’s missed conversion kept the Mooloos ahead by a point, though they then spent their turn down a man, after a 57th minute yellow card to Hamilton Burr for his shoulder to the chin of Webber, who then limped off the park with a leg injury.

Unlike the Steamers’ 10 minutes short-handed, though, Waikato went unscathed. They kept themselves in the right area of the field, and after turning down a couple of kickable penalties they then got ultimate reward in the 70th minute when their scrum finally came good and they shifted wide left for Rupeni Tamani to crash over in the corner.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Bay of Plenty perform a pre-match haka in honour of team-mate Sean Wainui, who died earlier this month.

Leuila’s brilliant conversion put the margin out to eight, then a penalty extending things further, before Emoni Narawa’s consolation score.

Earlier, with the breeze behind them, the Mooloos shot out to a 10-0 lead after eight minutes, scoring a superb half-field try to Ratima.

But by midway through the half the momentum had shifted. The Steamers’ scrum flexed its muscles, winning four successive penalties and they cashed in the 25th minute when Tahuriorangi put Cashmore into a hole and under the bar.

It got even better for the hosts 10 minutes later. Tongia was lucky to escape a yellow card for a tip-tackle on Cashmore, but from the penalty the Steamers had Nathan Harris cross from a lineout drive, and Cashmore’s conversion had them in front 14-13.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Liam Coombes-Fabling wraps up Joe Webber in a tackle during the clash at the Tauranga Domain.

However, Waikato finished the half strongly, after Carter was similarly fortunate not to be sat down for a tip-tackle, but was then binned for not being back 10 metres at the quick tap.

And despite Gideon Wrampling being denied in the corner due to having fingers on the touchline, it was due to a no-arms tackle from Cashmore, and Waikato wouldn’t be denied second time, with good work post-lineout from Ratima, who popped a pass for Mosese Dawai to barge over.

AT A GLANCE

Waikato 37 (Cortez Ratima 2, Mosese Dawai, Rupeni Tamani tries; D'Angelo Leuila 4 con, 3 pen) Bay of Plenty 33 (Lucas Cashmore, Nathan Harris, Joe Webber, Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa tries; Cashmore 4 con). HT: 20-14

Stuff MVP points: Ryan Tongia 3, Emoni Narawa 2, D'Angelo Leuila 1.