Southland Stags jump into fourth spot as NPC semifinal spot looms

The Southland Stags could book a semifinal berth as early as Wednesday night if everything unfolds in its favour.

Southland's bonus-point 37-33 win over Northland on Saturday has pushed the Stags into fourth spot in the championship standings with 13 competition points.

Many points tables being circulated has Southland fifth with nine competition points, one point behind Northland.

However, Stags coach Dale MacLeod confirmed his team was fourth, one point ahead of Northland on 12.

“I’ve made sure that is correct, I’ve gone to NZ Rugby on two occasions and the table has been sent to us,” MacLeod said.

The confusion around the various different points tables seems to stem from the cancelled games against Auckland-based teams.

Teams still in the competition have been awarded two competition points from those cancelled fixtures.

Southland had three fixtures against Auckland, Counties, and North Harbour cancelled, while Northland had two.

While the Stags banked maximum points at Rugby Park on Saturday, Northland’s fourth try in the final minute meant they grabbed both a bonus point for four tries and another for finishing within seven.

Northland’s final round-robin fixture will be played on Wednesday night against Bay of Plenty. If they were to pick up one or fewer points from the game Southland's semifinals berth in the five-team competition will be locked in.

If Northland wins on Wednesday night against Bay of Plenty, Southland will need to beat Taranaki in its final round-robin game on Sunday.

The outcome of Wednesday's fixture is likely to determine the Stags approach to the Taranaki game.

If the semi-final spot is already sorted, MacLeod may be able to rest a couple of players who have injury niggles.

Tight-head prop Chris Apoua is one of those players. He missed Saturday's win over Northland with a back complaint.

Southland's outside back resources are also under pressure.

Rory van Vugt, Marty McKenzie, and Josh Moorby all had to leave the field on Saturday through head knocks.

van Vugt and McKenzie are potential options for the Taranaki game but Moorby looks set to be sidelined.

“The three outside backs that got head knocks, it was just poor tackle technique, as simple as that. It's something we’ll address this week,” MacLeod said.

“All three were exactly the same they went in for a bear hug and got smacked in the face.”

Added to that was that Solomon Alaimalo picked up a calf niggle which forced him from the field against Northland, while Amanaki Nicole also has a calf injury.

“We were looking like a Rolls-Royce in the back three having to make some tough calls in the last three weeks, to the survival of the fitness.”