King Country father-son combination to write themselves into rugby record books

Aarin Dunster, centre flanked by son Cruise Dunster (right) and nephew Maximus Dunster ahead of King Country's Heartland Championship game against Thames Valley in Te Aroha last Saturday.

A King Country father and son are set to write themselves into the rugby record books this weekend.

Aarin Dunster, 43, and Cruise Dunster, 21, will again partner one another in the second row in the Rams’ Heartland Championship match against North Otago in Oamaru on Saturday.

It will cap off a special few weeks for the family, which, just for good measure, has also had Aarin’s 19-year-old nephew, Maximus – son of Aarin’s brother Jeremy, a former Ram himself – in the backline.

Tim Hales/Photosport Aarin Dunster, pictured here in 2006, will make history on Saturday in his fourth first-class appearance with son, Cruise.

The father-son feat is so rare that the Dunsters are just the fourth duo in New Zealand rugby history to play in the same first-class game.

READ MORE:

* 'Dial up Dozer': Why prop Phil Beveridge answered Buller's rep rugby call at 47

* Rico Gear latest former All Black to lace up boots for Ngāti Porou East Coast

* Meet Fabian Holland, the teenage Dutch lock chasing his All Blacks dream



They are already the first forwards combination, but now, in this final-round regular season fixture, their fourth appearance together will break new ground.

Previously, the record sat with Ron and Kahu Tamatea, who linked for three games for Poverty Bay in 2000. Incidentally, Aarin has previously played with Kahu in the Heartland XV.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Cruise Dunster goes on the charge in King Country’s match against Mid Canterbury in this year’s Heartland Championship.

The two other father-son instances were one-off occasions. Joe and Jeremy Stanley took the field for the NZ Barbarians against the Australian Barbarians in 1994, in what was Sir John Kirwan’s farewell game, while in 1950 George Nepia senior and George Nepia junior squared off as opposing captains in a match between the Olympians and Poverty Bay.

Now, at Whitestone Contracting Stadium, a winless, bottom-of-the table King Country – in a season where they have gone through a whopping 50 players due chiefly to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the Waikato – will, no matter the result, have something worthy of celebrating.

“I obviously feel proud... it’s a real awesome feeling,” Aarin, who is the Rams assistant coach, tells Stuff.

“But it’s just the circumstances. I’d rather put all our young guys on there and just watch them grow, but it’s just because of what’s happened that I’ve ended up in there. But I still enjoy it.”

Aarin, a former King Country captain, had retired in 2017, having played 109 games for the province, and after coaching the union’s development side for a couple of years, had this season moved into the Rams role.

Ironically, it was only the unavailability of his eldest son – Karney – which led to this whole slice of history.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Karney Dunster’s unavailability paved the way for dad, Aarin, to get back on the park for the Rams.

Following the trip back from Timaru and the game against South Canterbury, the 23-year-old loose forward/lock spent the week in Turangi outside of lockdown and lined up at blindside flanker against Whanganui in Taupō – the game where All Blacks captain Sam Cane made his historic appearance.

But, after the builder was needed for work back in Hamilton, Karney added to the Rams’ growing unavailable crew.

Step in, the old man.

“I could see that we were lacking in some areas, and I sort of knew all the moves and calls, and I was there,” Aarin says of his big comeback, which on Saturday will also see him equal Sir Colin Meads’ son, Glynn Meads, at sixth on the province’s all-time games list.

“And I’m still able. I just said, ‘I’ll get in if you need me to’. And away we went.”

All Blacks All Blacks coach Ian Foster welcomes back his skipper to face Italy in Rome.

And so, up against Poverty Bay in Gisborne on October 16, in a 50-26 defeat, the veteran was back in the fray, injected off the bench at lock, which shifted son Cruise to No 8.

A week later against Wairarapa Bush in Taupō, in a 24-12 loss, an injury to Cruise saw dad to the rescue as a halftime replacement.

“I needed rescuing by the end of it,” Aarin quips.

Then last Saturday came the even more special coup of the pair starting together, locking the scrum. Aarin went 40 minutes and Cruise 60. And despite a 50-15 loss to Thames Valley in Te Aroha, the elder statesman’s influence is obvious.

“He certainly keeps up on the park,” says coach Craig Jeffries of the forestry worker who’s employed by King Country Rugby chairman Ron Thomassen at Thomassen Logging.

“He’s not a young man anymore, he’s doing it tough, but he’s a tough battler is Aarin, and he’s keen as hell to do his part for the Rams jersey, which is 100 per cent admirable.

“Trainings, he gets to pick and choose a little bit what he gets involved in. If we’re doing a bit of contact he doesn’t mind throwing a bit of that around.

“Against Thames Valley, I thought he was outstanding, against a really good pack. It’s no coincidence they scored a lot of points when he came off.”

So just what kind of banter has been flying around for this ‘new recruit’ these past few weeks, then? Not all that much, it so turns out.

Phil Walter/Getty Images King Country coach Craig Jeffries says Aarin Dunster’s effort for the Rams jersey has been huge.

“Anyone who knows Aarin knows he doesn’t take banter too lightly,” Jeffries quips.

“So we’ve just got be careful, we might get a backhand out of him. Some of the young fellas, they’ve got a lot of cheek to give, but they’re just a little bit wary of giving it at times.

“He just leads by example... he’s got the respect of the players, and when he’s prepared to pull on the boots for the cause, it just shows them what the jersey’s supposed to mean.”

That respect certainly extends to his own boy, too, with Cruise not going off script from his reserved speaking ways and firing a few verbal teasers dad’s way in this unique situation.

“He was just excited that I was coming on to play,” Aarin reckons.

Matt Shand/Stuff Aarin Dunster will this weekend play his 113th match for King Country and equal Sir Colin Meads’ son, Glynn Meads, at sixth on the province’s all-time games list.

“We’re pretty humble in the way we speak to each other. We all know we’re proud of each other, and a couple of those words might have gone across, but generally it’s just about the game, ‘go out there and get stuck in and back each other up, and have fun’.”

But it turns out this linking up with his boys business is in actual fact nothing new.

Coaching the Tongariro United club side, Aarin pulls on the boots for around half their games, alongside Cruise and Karney, even after a 2019 shoulder injury which required surgery and a season on the sidelines.

“That’s what qualified me to be able to play [for the Rams]. I’ll have to not make that mistake next year, and not register myself,” he jests.

And, in a pre-season match this year away to Rūātoki, Aarin even completed the hat-trick, with the team short on numbers and youngest son Tyler, 15, who is an up and coming forward at Rotorua Boys’ High School, thrown onto the wing.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Aarin Dunster receives the silverware from Sir Brian Lochore after his side’s Lochore Cup final win over North Otago in Te Kuiti in 2015.

“We all enjoy playing with each other, it’s good fun,” Aarin says.

But while his only daughter, Meretaia, 12, has moved away from rugby (and into netball), you’d be brave to bet on the Dunster dad also hanging the boots up, and not appearing in King Country colours once again next year.

“Yeah, you never know, eh,” he says. “I’ve sort of given up writing things off. I’ve told people I’ve retired about three or four times, and that hasn’t happened.

“So I’m resigned to not saying too much about that, because I could end up going back. I’ll just go until the wheels fall off and see what happens.”

AT A GLANCE

Father-son combinations in NZ first-class rugby:

George Nepia snr (Olympians) vs George Nepia jnr (Poverty Bay), 1950

Joe and Jeremy Stanley (NZ Barbarians), 1994

Ron and Kahu Tamatea (Poverty Bay), 2000

Aarin and Cruise Dunster (King Country), 2021