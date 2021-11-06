'Dial up Dozer': Why prop Phil Beveridge answered Buller's rep rugby call at 47

When Phil Beveridge made his rep rugby return - as the oldest first-class player in New Zealand since 2011, his daughter Georgia got to present him with his cherished Buller jersey.

A Buller rugby stalwart dubbed 'Dozer' is proud to have helped out his beloved union at 47.

But Phil Beveridge reckons he'll pass on the chance to become the oldest first-class player in New Zealand rugby history.

Screengrab/TVNZ Buller prop Phil Beveridge became the oldest player in over a century in first-class rugby when he turned out against North Otago, aged 47.

The affable frontrower answered a crisis call a fortnight ago, suiting up for Buller's Heartland Championship clash with North Otago in Westport.

When he took the field - 28 years after his Buller debut - Beveridge became the oldest rep footy player for over a century, and the second oldest ever after Hawke's Bay's Bert Wood, who was still playing in 1911 at 48 years 203 days.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Phil Beveridge of Buller is tackled by Domenic Visesio of Mid Canterbury during the 2014 Meads Cup final in Westport.

Beveridge turned 48 last week. By next Heartland season he'll be older than Wood in 1911, so is he tempted to play on?

"I can't say anything, my wife's in earshot,'' he laughed.

"I definitely wouldn't be targeting another rep game, that's for certain, but I'll always turn out for the club if it was short.''

As for a tilt at Wood's record? "It's lasted this long, I think he deserves to keep it,’’ Beveridge says.

It would have been the stuff of rugby legend had Phil Beveridge been plucked from the sidelines one week - beverage in hand - to pack down with and against men half his age. But this ultimate weekend warrior - who had last played for Buller four years before - has never quite managed to sling his boots on a peg.

Beveridge still regularly plays for White Star, his only senior club. It helps that the Buller union runs a "rolling subs'' system, aimed at integrating young players. "It definitely wasn't designed to keep older guys in the game, but it does,'' Beveridge says.

He first played seniors in 1990, aged "16 or 17'' and admits his career couldn't have lasted 30 years without an understanding spouse.

"Come around midday on Saturday, my wife Jill just rolls her eyes when I grab a towel and a bag. She knows where I'm going."

Screengrab/TVNZ Buller prop Phil Beveridge (R) with coach Nathan Thompson, before the prop’s comeback appearance against North Otago.

But, club rugby is one thing, Heartland Championship's a whole different level. Beveridge honestly thought he'd played his 175th - and last - game for Buller back in 2017. Until current Buller coach Nathan Thompson, a former teammate, made an offer he was never going to refuse.

Thompson said calling on Beveridge was "a pretty easy decision''. "We had a propping dilemma, and were scratching our heads,[saying] 'What we really need is a rock in the front row who can play both sides [of the scrum] and help us out a bit'.''

But, the Dial Dozer call required some deft detective work.

"Nathan didn't have my number because I've just started a new job, so he rang one of his mates I'd worked with, and in a roundabout way, he got my phone number,'' Beveridge said. "Next thing, there's a strange number, but I answered it, then he said, 'There's something I can't ask you over the phone'. I thought, 'I hope, he's alright it sounds serious'... so I said, 'I'll come round and see you'.''

Thompson works for a mining company and Beveridge toiled for years as a mines explosives specialist. The coach suspects the prop thought he might have been about to discuss a job. "When I took him into the boardroom ... he looked a bit squeaky-bummed,'' Thompson said. "I said, 'Mate we've got a bit of a crisis in the front row... what are the chances of you helping us out?

"To be honest, he shed a bit of a tear when I asked him.'' Then, he said: "I'd better start hydrating now''.

Beveridge said Thompson's approach "came totally out of the blue'. "It was the last thing I expected on a Monday morning, to get a call from the rep coach sending out a bit of an SOS.''

But he agreed to go to practice to see if he could "handle it". "I managed to get through the training, so I thought 'I'll give them a bit of a hand'.''

To mark his recall, Buller officials invited Jill and daughter Georgia into the team room to present his jersey. A poignant video on the union's Facebook page shows Beveridge hugging his family then telling his teammates, he'd "do it for yous, and that'', brandishing the treasured cardinal and blue jumper.

Buller officials were aware - thanks to rugby historian Clive Akers - that Beveridge was to become the oldest rep player since Bert Wood.

But the man of the hour "wasn't worrying about any milestones, I can assure you. I was just worrying about getting through [the game].

"I got a lot more time than I expected'. I probably came on about 10 minutes before halftime and went off about 20 minutes into the second half. Then, I came back on for the last 10 to cover an injury.''

So how did he feel at the final whistle? "Surprisingly, good, actually! I enjoyed it immensely. "Loved it, to tell you the truth.''

So much so that he would have played the next two games too, but for another sporting clash. "I've got a racehorse I train, and I'd made commitments with her. She's a little bit more important than racking up rugby games. My plans were pretty locked up, so I couldn't change.''

Thompson said Beveridge still managed to get back early to Westport's Victoria Square from a racing trials meet in Nelson to cheer on his mates "about 10 minutes into our Rundle Cup game against West Coast last week''.

Beveridge was an 18-year-old Buller reserve in 1993 when Auckland brought the Ranfurly Shield to Westport, and made his debut soon after for Buller-West Coast against Western Samoa.

He had a break around 2000 to nurse a neck injury and wanted to spend family time with Jill and Georgia. But he was back after a few years and became a front-row fixture for Buller's golden run in the early to mid-2010s.

The nation's tiniest union punched above its weight, winning the Lochore Cup Heartland second-tier title at home in 2012, and making another final a year later.

Marty Melville Phil Beveridge (R) supports a run by Buller's Setefano Sauqaqa in the Meads Cup final against Wanganui in 2016.

In 2014 - the year the Westport district lost the Holcim cement plant and shed scores of jobs at the Stockton mine - Buller hosted the Meads Cup top tier grand final. They’d topped the round-robin, and hopes were high, but they lost 36-13 to Mid Canterbury.

Two years later in 2016, - two days before Beveridge's 43rd birthday - they were beaten 20-18 by Wanganui at Cook's Gardens after missing two late penalties.

While a Meads Cup winner's medal and a Heartland XV call-up might have been nice, Beveridge has enjoyed every moment of his long career. He rates the last five years in a Buller jersey among his "bigger highlights'', especially "doing it with some good mates''.

Most of today's Buller team weren't born when he made his debut, but Beveridge thinks it's neat that he "played a lot of rugby with Glen Elley and Michael Bonisch, then I got to play with their sons.

"And, on a couple of trips away, I'd mark a guy, and he'd say, 'You played against my dad’.

"Now I'm playing with Georgia's mates. A lot of them used to come around here after school."

Dave Lintott/Photosport Buller's Phil Beveridge makes a tackle against Wairarapa Bush in Masterton in 2009.

As someone whose career has spanned four decades - the 90s, noughties, 10s and 20s - Beveridge is uniquely qualified to reflect on rugby's evolution. "It's just really fast now, it's not just hit-up and bash. There's probably a bit more of a technical aspect to it these days, then just grab the ball and try and score points.

"It used to be more rugged. They don't have rucks now, so you can go have a shower after the game and not worry about tag marks all over you.''

Beveridge's plan against North Otago was devilishly simple. No show-and-go, no fancy footwork, just a laser focus on his core roles. "Do my scrumtime and then just fill a hole and just make tackles ...those things have never changed.''

Beveridge began with Buller as a hooker, then enjoyed his stint at loosehead prop. “But I prefer tighthead now, as the years get on.''

Buller - who play Mid Canterbury at Methven in their final game on Saturday - haven't yet racked up a win this term, but Beveridge said there's still "a lot of interest'"in the team.

"We've had a lot of bad luck through the town, with the flooding and stuff, so people do look forward to seeing how Buller go,'' says Beveridge, now working as a project manager for a roading contractor. "Of course, they'd like to see the team win, but they do rally round the young fellas, they realise it's a stepping stone. There's a lot of young players in this Buller side, who will hopefully grow with the experiences they've had this year.”

But, will the Dozer still be with them in 2022 ? Coach Thompson said Beveridge - who he hails as a "real character'' and a "beautiful human'' – played well against North Otago and he'd keep selecting him, if he was available.

"He's like the gold you can find in the hills around these parts.''