Rico Gear latest former All Black to lace up boots for Ngāti Porou East Coast

Rico Gear played 19 tests for the All Blacks between 2004 and 2007.

Ngāti Porou East Coast have gone up a Gear for their final game of the Heartland Championship.

Former All Black Rico Gear has come out of retirement at the evergreen age of 43 after answering an SOS from his brother, East Coast coach Hosea Gear.

The 19-test wing will provide cover on the bench after being named in the No. 23 jersey for Saturday’s clash against Wairarapa Bush in Masterston.

Rico Gear has not played a competitive game of rugby since finishing his career where it started, with hometown province Poverty Bay five years ago.

Radio Ngati Porou Ngāti Porou East Coast ended an eight-year losing streak by hammering Buller, with a couple of ex-All Black cameos.

The former Crusader will become the third ex-All Black to lace up the boots for East Coast in this season’s Heartland Championship after Hosea Gear and World Cup winner Ma’a Nonu helped the perennial strugglers snap an astonishing eight-year, 54-game losing streak by beating Buller 50-26 last month.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu returns for East Coast against West Coast in Greymouth

* All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu buzzes about playing for East Coast and his horseback experience

* All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu to make comeback for Ngāti Porou East Coast in Ruatoria



Nonu has been named to start at second-five in what will likely be his final game on New Zealand soil before returning to the United States after re-signing with Major League Rugby club San Diego Legion.

“I wanted to get him [Rico Gear] in at some stage throughout the season, it was just a matter of when,” said Hosea Gear, who will miss his brother’s cameo after flying back to Australia to be with his family after five months apart while coaching in New Zealand.

Hosea Gear hoped the team's latest high-profile recruit would bring out the best in his young players.

“You go back to the All Blacks that have joined us this season, it just sort of aligns with what I’m trying to do in the area in terms of growing young leaders,” he said.

“In order to do that you need inspirational leaders around them, and that’s pretty much the answer. Rico gives us another opportunity to do that.

“We’ve had a few injuries as well, so Rico was always the back-up option all season if someone fell over, but he’s in pretty good shape, he’s been training for about six months, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes, and obviously the boys are keen to run alongside him.”

The ninth place East Coast will be searching for their third victory of the season when they tackle the 10th place Wairarapa Bush after doubling their win tally by beating Poverty Bay 31-28 last weekend.

They have not won more than two games in a single season since their Meads Cup triumph in 2012.