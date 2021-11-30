Southland Stags captain Tony Lamborn facing drink-driving charge

Southland Stags captain Tony Lamborn if facing a drink-driving charge in the Hastings District Court.

Southland Stags captain Tony Lamborn is facing a drink-driving charge relating to an incident earlier in the year.

Lamborn was stopped by police in Dee St in Invercargill on July 17. Following a breath test he undertook a blood test which showed a reading of 105 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit to drive is 50mgs of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

The matter was first called in the Invercargill District Court on September 30. No pleas were entered. Name suppression was not sought and Lamborn was remanded at large.

The matter has now been transferred to the Hastings District Court where Lamborn had returned to at the end of Stags’ NPC campaign in November.

The 30-year-old former United States loose forward is expected to appear in the Hastings District Court on December 7.