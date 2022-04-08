Southland Stags add extra pace to outside stocks for 2022 NPC season

Outside back Michael Manson playing for the Highlanders under-20 team in 2021.

The Southland Stags has added some speed to its outside back department with Michael Manson signing for the 2022 National Provincial Championship campaign.

The 21-year-old is a former New Zealand secondary schools representative who has had a taste of provincial rugby with Otago.

He played two games off the bench for Otago in 2021.

While Manson impressed as a rugby player while at Otago Boys’ High School, he was also a standout on the athletics track as a sprinter.

READ MORE:

* SBS Bank steps up to fill sponsorship void with Southland Sharks

* Well-regarded Southland school rugby coach's legacy lives on

* Flynn Thomas locked in for Southland Stags' 2022 NPC campaign



Michael Bradley/Getty Images Michael Manson playing for the New Zealand Secondary Schools Barbarians team in 2019.

He has a personal best 100m time of 10.8 seconds over and was a top-three national sprinter before setting his eyes fully on rugby.

Manson has also represented the Highlanders at under-20 level.

He spent time growing up in Invercargill and has made the move back to his Southland roots after some encouragement from Rugby Southland and the Stags coaching staff.

“I am extremely excited to get in the Stags jersey,” Manson said.

“Playing with the lads down in Southland will be a season I’ll always remember.”

For coach James Wilson, it is a signing that has been brewing for a while.

“I’ve wanted to get Michael in a Stags jersey as soon as I took on my coaching role at Rugby Southland”, said Wilson.

“We gain raw speed and strength with Michael, who not only is a fine finisher in the outside channels but also creates opportunities with his high work rate and willingness to get his hands on the ball.”

“It’s great to have a Southlander return home, playing in our premier club rugby competition, and represent the Southland Stags.”

Manson will line up for Blues in Southland’s premier club rugby competition which is scheduled to start on April 14.