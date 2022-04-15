Midfielder Matt Whaanga back for second season with Southland Stags

Matt Whaanga in action for the Southland Stags against Canterbury during the 2022 NPC season.

Midfielder Matt Whaanga will return for a second season for the Southland Stags in 2022.

Whaanga made the shift from Otago in search of more opportunities and showed plenty of promise in the his first campaign with Southland in 2021.

The 24-year-old is looking forward to being back in the Southland colours again.

“It’s been refreshing for me being in the Stags and represent this province,” Whaanga said.

“It means a lot to me, especially now that I’ve got an understanding of just how proud Southland is of the Stags.”

With eight games in the midfield last season, Whaanga stamped his name on the number 12 jersey.

The Stags are developing some healthy competition in its midfield for the 2022 season given it has also signed Highlanders second five-eighth Scott Gregory, while Isaac Te Tamaki is also back.

Attack coach James Wilson is pleased to have the 1.88m 104kg midfielder returning.

“Matt showed us plenty of potential last year on both sides of the ball, with his speed and agility on attack and ability to apply pressure on teams with his aggressive defensive style,” Wilson said.

“I look forward to seeing the growth in his game from his experience gained in 2021 and excited about what he can do for us this season”.

Whaanga has again joined the Woodlands club for Southland's premier club rugby competition.

Woodands started its 2022 season with a 50-0 win over Midlands on Thursday night.

Pirates-Old Boys and Marist were victors in the other two games played on Thursday night.

Pirates-Old Boys pipped Eastern-Northern Barbarians 17-15, while Marist made an impressed start to the season with a commanding 46-10 victory on Blues.

It was the first game played under Marist's new lights at Miller St in invercargill.