Otago rugby mourns former prop and coach Steve Cumberland after death in Japan

Kobe Steelers' Kiwi head forwards coach Steve Cumberland, who has died in Japan.

Otago rugby is mourning former prop Steve Cumberland, who has died in Japan where had been coaching off and on for 14 years.

The 57-year-old’s death last weekend was confirmed this week by the Otago Rugby Union, which said in social media posts it was saddened to hear the news of Otago legend Steve Cumberland’s recent passing”

“Cumby was such a decent and genuine bloke who made time for every single person who came his way. You will be greatly missed,’’ the union’s message said. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his wife Pam & his family at this most difficult time.’’

Cumberland, who was the head forwards coach for crack Japanese club Kobelco Steelers, hailed from Manawatū and attended Palmerston North Boy’s High School.

SKY SPORT The Highlanders were denied what they thought was the match-winner in added time.

READ MORE:

* Eleven Olympic champions back for Black Ferns in World Series sevens return

* Super Rugby power rankings: Trans-Tasman clashes to provide much-needed context

* Mark Reason: Rugby's messy conflicts of interest and the Black Ferns meltdown

* Blues must stay focused to make advantage count in Super Rugby Pacific title race



Photosport Forwards coach Steve Cumberland (R) with hooker Matt Holloway at a New Zealand under-21 trial at the NZ Rugby Institute in 2006.

He made his provincial rugby debut for Manawatū as a 20-year-old in 1985 and turned out 25 times for his home province until 1987.

Cumberland moved south to Otago in 1988 and made 81 representative appearances for teams coached by Laurie Mains and Gordon Hunter, scoring four tries.

He was part of Otago’s 1991 championship winning team and played his last game for the province in 1993.

A respected scrum coach, Cumberland was part of Otago’s coaching staff between 2004 and 2007 and also assisted the Highlanders, working under head coaches Greg Cooper and Glenn Moore, until 2008 when he moved to Japan with the Kobe Steelers.

He returned to the Highlanders in 2011 to work with Jamie Joseph, Simon Culhane and Kieran Keane, but moved back to Japan at the end of that season.

But he did assist Otago in 2015 under head coach Cory Brown.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Steve Cumberland in 2015 while part of Otago’s coaching staff.

Cumberland stayed with Kobe until 2016 when he left for a two-season season as forwards coach at the Kintetsu Liners.

Cumberland returned to Kobe in 2018 as a forwards coach and became head forwards coach for the 2022 Japan League One season.

He was working at Kobe with a number of other New Zealand coaches, including Wayne Smith (director of rugby), Dave Dillon (head coach) and Nick Holten (senior assistant-coach).

The former frontrower was popular with other Kiwi expatriates coaching in Japan.

Greg Cooper, Cumberland’s former Otago teammate now head coach of the Mitsubishi Dynaboars, told the Otago Daily Times this week that his friend was “an intelligent, caring and fiercely loyal man. I will miss him.

"His family was his life, but his friends were a part of his extended family."

Tributes flowed to Cumberland on Otago Rugby’s Facebook page, with former All Blacks prop Graham Purvis saying: “RIP Cumby. Many a fond memory on and off the field’’.

Ex-Otago and Highlanders assistant coach Murray Roulston, current Western Force chief executive and former Tasman union boss Tony Lewis, ex-Otago, Crusaders, Taranaki and Samoa prop Donald Brighouse also paid their respects.