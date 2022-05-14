Zip it ... Southland rugby nearing referee crisis point

The Rugby Southland Referees Association is seriously short of referees.

Southland’s rugby referee numbers are starting to reach concerning levels and poor sideline behaviour is being described as the largest obstacle in convincing people to pick up a whistle. Logan Savory reports.

Chris Abey doesn't shy away from his mistake.

Twelve months ago he admits he was a referee abuser. His 14-year-old son was in his first season playing rugby while Dad stalked the sidelines.

”I was very [verbally] abusive to volunteers and very opinionated,” Abey says.

“Basically I just let my mouth run.”

The referees copped the brunt of Abey’s sideline taunts.

As the season wore on his son had enough. His team had made the semifinals, and he told Dad not to bother showing up.

The message was that he and his teammates didn’t need Abey there; he was embarrassing them.

The Invercargill truck driver says that moment hurt a lot. It also prompted a fair bit of reflection.

“To be honest I felt like a failure to my children, because we’ve always brought them up to be respectful. I just got hot-headed and didn't think about that.

“I put my hand up, I mucked up. Unfortunately, it took my son to tell me to bugger off for me to realise.”

As well as telling Dad not to attend his games Abey’s son asked him if he’d walk the talk and take on refereeing himself.

Abey agreed.

Eight weeks ago he joined the Southland Referees Association. He’s refereed one preseason game and helped as an assistant referee in four other games.

On Saturday he will referee his first competition game, at teenage level.

“The nerves are kicking in,” Abey says.

However, amongst those nerves is a lot of excitement. Abey wishes he’d put his hand up to have a go at refereeing earlier.

“My goal is to go higher. Now that I’ve started I don't want to give it up.”

As well as now immersing himself in the referee ranks Abey wants to play his role in advocating for poor sideline behaviour to stop.

Abey says he has a newfound appreciation of referees now he is walking in their shoes.

“Poor behaviour on the sidelines can not be tolerated in any sport. It can’t happen anymore.”

Most importantly Abey’s relationship with his son has strengthened since he took ownership of his own poor sidelined behaviour and joined the referee ranks.

“My son absolutely loves that Dad’s refereeing now. Because Dad comes home sits down, and we talk about rugby. It's great, that's what I wanted, I wanted that relationship back.”



The numbers don’t add up ...

Rugby Southland Referees Association chairman Andrew Rowland doesn’t shy away from the damage poor sideline behaviour is doing in the quest to attract and retain referees.

“It is one of the biggest obstacles we have trying to attract referees is the way they see spectators, and potentially sometimes coaches, conduct themselves on the sidelines. They say, ‘why would I subject myself to that’,” Rowland says.

Southland has developed an impressive reputation for producing top-level referees over the years. Paddy O’Brien, Keith Brown, Shane McDermott, Mike Lash to name a few.

Rowland says that is something Southland must be proud of. However, he adds attracting and retaining referees is just as an important measurement of success for any referees association.

The reality is Southland rugby is inching towards a dire situation in terms of its referee numbers.

When Rowland sat down earlier this week to make the appointments for Saturday’s 41 games, under-14 and above, that require referees, he only had 31 available referees.

“I’ve used every single referee that I’ve got. That’s the reality of the situation.”



The numbers don’t stack up and Rowland says the problem will get worse if it is not addressed by the entire rugby community.

Referees are having to officiate multiple games on Saturdays to cover the shortfall. But the prospect of senior games not being able to be played, because there aren’t enough referees available, is fast becoming a realistic prospect.

Rowland says he won’t throw inexperienced referees into higher grades just to make up numbers.

“If they are at under-14 level that's where they are at. If I push them to a [senior game] and they say, ‘nah, I don’t like this’. Then we could lose them altogether, and we are short of another referee.”

He points out Southland also has an ageing referees list which needs to be factored into the seriousness of the situation.

“This is not a refereeing problem, this is a rugby problem,” Rowland says.

“Ultimately it’s going to be the players and the clubs that are going to bear the brunt of this. It’s in their best interest to be part of the solution as well.”

The most immediate action that can be taken is for the various clubs to take ownership of poor sideline behaviour, to help refereeing be a more attractive proposition for someone thinking about joining.

“The clubs have control over their sidelines if they want to have control.”

Rowland acknowledged there was increased scrutiny on referees in the professional game, but Rowland felt it is unfair for that to filter to the community game where you are dealing with volunteers.

“At the end of the day we are all still human beings, we make mistakes.”

Rowland says rugby referees make about 1900 to 2000 decisions per 80-minute game.

“To give you an example, if I’m looking at a ruck or a breakdown, in my mind I’m running through a process. Was the tackle legal? Has the tackler rolled away? Has the ball player played the ball? Are the arriving players coming from the right angle? Are they on their feet? Are they using their hands?

“So I’ll be making 20 decisions in a maybe 10-15 second time slot. Again we are only human. We are there to participate in the game as well, players make mistakes because they are human. We are trying our damndest, we don’t go out there to make mistakes, we want to be the best we can be.”

Rowland says there is nothing stopping those people offering sideline comments to step up and referee themselves.

Far from a lonely place ...

Refereeing can be viewed as a lonely place.

They often show up to games by themselves, warm up by themselves, are often the centre of sideline comments, and depart by themselves.

But those within the Southland organisation describe it as far from lonely. It’s the camaraderie and support among the referees away from the games which keep many of them coming back.

Abey says he’s been humbled by how welcoming the referees community has been as he’s transformed from sideline abuser to referee himself.

“The Southland refs are very welcoming, and they don’t hold grudges.

“I wish I had done it years ago. I’m really enjoying it.

“They are willing to help you, everyone is so humbling and welcoming.”

He urges anyone thinking about taking the step into refereeing to at the very least check it out.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Cassie Watt became the first female referee to referee a Southland men’s premier club rugby fixture.

Cassie Watt joined the referees association 13 years for the exercise, with the hope of also meeting some new people.

She knew nothing about the rules of rugby at the time but now is one of the province’s leading referees.

A week ago she become the first female referee to referee a Southland men’s premier fixture.

While her progression has been rewarding, Watt says it’s her fellow referee members which is what kept her coming back.

On top of her duties as a referee, she has also spent 10 years as the committee’s secretary.

“For me, it’s the family group of referees. Some of my best friends now are referees, and we’ve grown up together refereeing.

“When you do something that’s a little bit unusual like refereeing I guess you have the bond of doing something tricky, and it brings you that bit closer.”

“It probably appears quite lonely, but it’s not really, we’ve got a really great group of people. Everyone is really invested in each other.”

Watt has shown you don’t have to be a rugby expert to join up as a referee and make a good fist of it. The guidance is in place to help.

She hoped more people would take the plunge and give it a go, but in particular more females.

“That would be the dream really.”

Watt’s only regret is she did not get into refereeing earlier.