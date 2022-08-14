NPC game halted because, wait for it...... a burnt cheese roll

Fans evacuate to the field at Rugby Park after the fire alarm activated during the Southland- Auckland game on Sunday.

It’s a decent-sized inconvenience that simply now prompts a chuckle for those affected.

Four minutes into the second half of the Southland-Auckland National Provincial Championship rugby game in Invercargill on Sunday the fire alarm sounded.

A prerecorded message started to play advising the close to 3000 in attendance to head towards the nearest exit.

Those in the corporate boxes filed out onto the nearby Tweed St.

John Hawkins Southland Stags centre Isaac Te Tamaki celebrates his second half try with team mates.

Those in the stands and the terrace areas were ushered onto the playing field to safety as a fire crew arrived to assess the situation.

The culprit behind the fire alarm? A burnt cheese roll in the Southland supporters clubrooms. A comical culprit given the cheese roll is so synonymous to Southland.

An overcooking of a cheese roll – aka Southland Sushi – led to a close to 20-minute break in play.

While there was some frustration behind the delay the game day DJ managed to find the funny side as Billy Joel’s song I didn’t start the fire echoed around the ground.

John Hawkins Spectators file onto the Rugby Park field in Invercargill after a fire alarm sounded early in the second half of the Southland Auckland NPC game.

The game was eventually restarted with Auckland holding a 14-6 lead before then eking out a 24-23 victory.

Southland coach Dale MacLeod could only shrug his shoulders and ponder what next when asked about having to deal with a unique 20-minute delay.

The week before his team endured a nightmare travel journey to Blenheim which resulted in kick-off for its game against Tasman being delayed three and half hours.

Then minutes before kick-off starting lock Ben Morris suffered a serious knee injury.

“It’s the world we live in now,” MacLeod joked about the stoppage because of a burnt cheese roll.

“Yes, that was a bit different, but I could imagine if it was say, five degrees and windy and raining it wouldn’t have been much fun.”

In terms of MacLeod’s overall assessment of his team’s performance on Sunday, he wasn’t all that thrilled.

He was disappointed in the players’ accuracy, suggested some players did not take the opportunity handed to them, and acknowledged the set piece was a problem area.

However, he again could not fault his players’ intent in the one-point loss.

“The boys are working doing extras at the end of training, during training, before training, every opportunity we get the boys are working. So it’s not for a lack of trying.

“We had guys climbing over each other [on Sunday against Auckland] and guys arriving both in the same position. We’ve just got to be a little bit more patient around what we do. I felt some of our key drivers didn’t quite step up today in controlling it,” MacLeod said.

“If we want to win games we’ve got to be better than that.”

Southland has pushed powerhouse unions Tasman and Auckland to the wire in the opening two rounds picking up bonus points for being within seven points in both.

MacLeod acknowledged it does point to big improvements in recent years and while he was a frustrated coach after the game he needed to personally take a breath.

“I’ve got to take a breath and say, ‘this is where we are at’. The boys are trying hard, so I can’t knock the intent and knock the work they are doing... This group is a very good group.

Next up for Southland is the derby with Otago, arguably the biggest fixture on the Southland rugby calendar.