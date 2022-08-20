Historic New Zealand provincial rugby rivalry fuelled by 'chip on shoulder'

The Donald Stuart Memorial Trophy played for between the Southland and Otago rugby teams.

Southland and Otago will on Sunday square-off in the annual Donald Stuart Memorial Shield rugby clash, dubbed by many Southlanders as 'Stag Day'. It's a unique rugby rivalry dating back to 1887. Logan Savory reports.

There’s a saying among some Southland rugby fans; “Any season that includes a win over Otago is a successful season”.

It’s a window into a rivalry that dates back 135 years. A historic New Zealand provincial rivalry which has amassed close to 250 first-class showdowns now.

The first was played in Dunedin on August 13, 1887. Otago scored three tries and kicked a dropped goal to record a convincing 6-0 victory that day. Yes, rugby’s points scoring system 135 years ago resembles nothing like today.

The traditional rivalry has somewhat been fuelled by a chip on the shoulders of many Southlanders.

A billboard that appeared on Dee St in Invercargill in 2015.

It’s viewed as little brother trying to put big brother in its place. Over the 135-years Southland sits at about a 30% win record.

There’s been periods where Southland has gone long spells without success against Otago, but it has made the triumphs all that bit more special.

August 31, 2007, is a case in point.

Before that night Southland had racked up 30 years without recording a victory over Otago at Carisbrook in Dunedin.

Southland made that two and a bit hour bus trip to Dunedin as underdogs for many, only to etch its name on the Donald Stuart Memorial Trophy. It is the prize which many in Southland had actually forgotten about given the lack of time the weathered wooden shield had spent at rugby HQ in Invercargill.

A young Stags captain Clarke Dermody with the Donald Stuart Memorial Trophy. [File photo].

But that Southland team led by Clarke Dermody provided everyone with a history lesson in 2007. It brought the trophy, named after an All Black who wasn’t, back into the spotlight.

Donald Stuart was selected to tour with the 1905 ‘Originals’ All Blacks team only to fail to pass a medical test.

He later become a long-time rugby administrator with Otago rugby, served as New Zealand Rugby Football Union president, and in 1933 was honoured by having his name attached to the annual Southland-Otago rugby fixture.

Of the Southland Stags players that beat Otago in Dunedin that night in 2007, only No 8 Iona Sipa was alive the last time Southland had achieved that feat.

Southland’s team manager that night, Leicester Rutledge, played in the game in 1977 when Southland last won against Otago in Dunedin.

Southland took just 60sec to score through second five-eighth Lomani Tongotongo to go 7-0 up and ended up winning 26-20.

Few know the ins and outs of the Southland-Otago rivalry better than Simon Culhane. He played in the historic 200th Southland-Otago game at Rugby Park in Invercargill in 1993.

He was also co-coach of the Southland team, alongside David Henderson, that ended 30 years of failed attempts at Carisbrook in 2007.

Simon Culhane, left, and David Henderson both coached and played together in Southland-Otago rugby showdowns. [File photo].

“All of a sudden the Donald Stuart became popular again,” Culhane recalled.

Twelve years before that 2007 victory Culhane and Henderson went ever so close to toppling Otago at Carisbrook as players.

They lost a 1995 division one fixture narrowly, but 26 years on Culhane still says it is a game they should have won.

“We got a penalty five metres out from the line and Goof [Henderson] took a quick tap and he got over the line and pressed it down. But by the time the referee got there he was driven back, so he was held up.”

A couple of years later, in 1997, Southland got its revenge beating Otago as part of the NPC first division competition. This time it was at Rugby Park in Invercargill and against all odds.

The Otago team featured a host of quality players, Jeff Wilson, Taine Randell, Anton Oliver, Carl Hoeft, Tony Brown, Brendan Laney to name a few. On the flipside, Southland hadn’t won a first division game since 1986 and Otago had held the Donald Stuart Memorial Trophy since 1978 up to that point.

But it was the day big brother Otago was put in its place.

“We shouldn’t have beaten them really, but we did. We smoked them by about half a dozen points I think. That was one of my most memorable wins,” Culhane says about the 1997 victory.

Hale T-Pole scoring in his 50th game for Southland which was a 38-37 victory over Otago in 2007.

While that August 13, 2007 game broke a drought in terms of wins in Dunedin, Culhane points to a preseason game a month earlier as to when the mindset shift changed for Southland.

Southland beat Otago 38-37 at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

“Otago were always our big brothers, but they got some belief from that [preseason win]. We went out and starting beating them for the next few games. We had a good confident group, but they weren’t arrogant.”

There was no feeling of being inferior after that, Southland expected to beat Otago in the coming years and did just that.

The 2010 and 2011 victories over Otago stick out for Culhane.

Southland had gone rugby giddy in 2010 as it defended the Ranfurly Shield on its home turf at Rugby Park.

Otago supporters who travelled to Invercargill from Dunedin by train in 2010 to watch their team challenge Southland for the Ranfurly Shield.

Close to 18,000 people showed up – 3000 of them from Otago - for the defence against Otago.

Southland ended up winning 16-12. Culhane says the occasion was remarkable, the Southland performance not so much, despite the win.

In a different rugby world 12 years ago the Highlanders squad was largely picked from Southland and Otago. As a result, the Donald Stuart Memorial Trophy morphed into a trial-like fixture.

There’s little doubt the formation of the Highlanders for the start of Super Rugby in 1996 added spice to the rivalry.

“We felt like that if there was a toss up between an Otago player and a Southland player.....actually I’ve got to be a bit careful here don’t I,” Culhane says, winding back a bit and taking a diplomatic approach to the Highlanders relationship.

“We didn’t play with our heads that day [in 2010]. We let the emotion of the occasion, and a little bit of personal gamesmanship, get in the way of what we were trying to do as a team. We just scrapped through,” Culhane says.

“It was that selection process for the Highlanders. There was a little bit of bad blood between Southland and Otago in that Highlanders group at that time.....It wasn’t until the later years we found a lot of that out.”

Southland lock Joe Tuineau salutes to the crowd in the Rugby Park grandstand after Southland recorded a 16-12 Ranfurly Shield defence against Otago in Invercargill in 2010.

In 2011 Southland played the role of party spoilers when it travelled to Dunedin for the annual Donald Stuart Memorial Trophy clash.

It was a historic occasion, the last game played at Carisbrook before rugby in Dunedin shifted to its flash new indoor stadium across town.

Southland showed little regard for its traditional foe from the start of the game, turning down four kickable penalties in favour of quick taps or attacking lineouts.

It led 19-6 at halftime before hanging onto a 19-12 victory on a sloppy Carisbrook field in front of a crowd of about 12,000.

Culhane doesn’t shy away from the fact the Carisbrook finale was a special win against neighbours Otago. Often as coaches, they played on that rivalry in the lead up to games, and 2011 was one of those occasions.

“There’s always been a chip on our shoulder and as a coach you use a lot of tools to motivate your side. That was always in the back of our mind.”

Southland hooker Jason Rutledge on the charge against Otago in what was the final match at Carisbrook in 2011.

The former All Black first five-eighth doesn’t have an official involvement with Southland rugby at this point in time but continues to follow the happenings closely.

He’s encouraged by what he’s seen during the first couple of rounds of the 2022 NPC from the Stags, despite two losses. He’s particularly buoyed by the fact there was a crop of players who have “skin in the game”, given they have progressed through the junior system or club competition.

Although what frustrates Culhane is the growing group of promising Southland junior players now aligned with Otago.

Former Gore lad Cameron Millar in action for Otago.

The list includes Cameron Millar, Sean Withy, Finn Hurley, Harry Taylor, Harrison Morton and Will Stodart.

Some of whom may square-off for Otago against Southland at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Sunday.

Culhane would love for Southland to work towards getting that group home to help create something special in the maroon jersey as a group of mates.

Although he acknowledged it was hard to get players back once they are gone.

Tony Lamborn holds the Donald Stuart Memorial Trophy aloft after beating Otago 32-15 at Rugby Park in Invercargill in 2020.

Current Stags coach Dale MacLeod has been part of the Rugby Southland set-up for five years now. He is well aware of what the Southland-Otago contest, dubbed Stag Day, means to many Southlanders.

In his first season as head coach in 2020 Southland won three games, one of them a 32-15 victory over Otago to claim the Donald Stuart Memorial Shield.

A successful season according to many Stags fans.

MacLeod was looking forward to another go at it on Sunday.

“It’s a great challenge. If we get a day like [Sunday] and get a big crowd to bring us home. But it’s going to be a big challenge that we are looking forward to, as it is every year against Otago.”