Friday NPC wrap: Cullen Grace injury puts All Blacks recall in doubt

Cullen Grace’s hopes of a 2022 All Blacks recall could be over.

One of the form players in the country, the Canterbury No 8 was forced off early in his side’s 52-20 NPC win over Tasman in Blenheim on Friday due to injury.

The 22-year-old cut a dejected figure as he headed to the sideline in the 22nd minute at Lansdowne Park clutching his left arm in his jersey, indicating possible shoulder damage.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Cullen Grace’s hopes of getting back in black may have taken a dive after an injury in Canterbury’s win over Tasman.

Grace’s one test came in 2020 against the Wallabies in Brisbane, but injuries have hampered his cause since. However, after playing a storming role in the Crusaders’ surge to the Super Rugby Pacific title, in debuting for the Māori All Blacks against Ireland and in the opening rounds of the NPC (where he led the Duane Monkley Medal standings) he was giving All Blacks coach Ian Foster some serious reason for consideration.

While the outlook for Grace looked grim, his Canterbury side were far from troubled by his absence, strongly bouncing back from their shock defeat to Taranaki last weekend by piling ever-more misery on the Mako.

As if the Tasman region didn’t need any more bad news, after the extreme weather events of the past couple of weeks, their flagship men’s rugby side are now in one heck of a hole at 1-3 for the season.

Back-to-back champions in 2019 and 2020, then runners-up last year, just making the quarterfinals is going to be a stiff challenge this year for new co-coaches Gray Cornelius and Dan Perrin, after their side conceded their equal-highest score ever on Friday night.

Flexing their muscle over their little brother rivals, Canterbury were back to their brilliant best in a seven-tries-to-two display which saw them leap above Auckland to the top of the Evens pool.

After the teams traded penalties early, Tasman were their own worst enemies in failing to exit their 22, and the visitors pounced twice in quick succession to surge to 17-3 after 18 minutes, Manasa Matele rewarded for his super early showing, then impressive lock Sam Darry burrowing over.

The Mako hit back when some nice hands put Macca Springer away in the corner, but the red and blacks just showed how much easier the game was for them, making metres with ease and having Dom Gardiner power over, as they took a 24-8 lead to halftime.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Fergus Burke dots down for five of his 29 points in Canterbury’s big victory over the Mako.

With a massive scrum also paving the way against a home side who lost former All Black Atu Moli early and had his replacement, Luca Inch, struggling with injury, Canterbury were in no mood to let up in the second stanza, even if Mataele dropped a ball with the line open.

Two minutes after that, classy first five-eighth Fergus Burke scooted in to seal the bonus point, then just a few minutes later came a stunner as Mataele chipped over the top and Rameka Poihipi latched on to score.

Captain Billy Harmon and big bopper Tamaiti Williams also got themselves on the board as Canterbury posted their half century and Burke nailed eight from eight off the tee in an impressive 29-point haul.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Daniel Sinkinson scored a double in Waikato’s rout of Manawatū in Hamilton.

Meanwhile, later on Friday night, Manawatū’s struggles continued in a 53-6 drubbing to Waikato in Hamilton.

Having conceded a whopping 30 tries through their opening four games, the Turbos leaked another eight at FMG Stadium Waikato to remain winless halfway through their regular season.

The defending champion Mooloos, on the other hand, remain the only side without defeat, and jumped to the top of the Odds pool as Damian McKenzie led a 38-0 second-half demolition.

AT A GLANCE

Canterbury 52 (Manasa Matele, Sam Darry, Dom Gardiner, Fergus Burke, Rameka Poihipi, Billy Harmon, Tamaiti Williams tries; Fergus Burke 7 con, pen) Tasman 20 (Macca Springer 2, William Havili tries; William Havili con, Campbell Parata pen). HT: 24-8.

Waikato 53 (Daniel Sinkinson 2, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Damian McKenzie, Luke Jacobson, Rhys Marshall, Cortez Ratima, Taha Kemara tries; Damian McKenzie 3 con, pen, Taha Kemara 2 con) Manawatū 6 (Brett Cameron 2 pen). HT: 15-6.