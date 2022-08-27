Doug 'Waratah' Turner: The man behind the 'Have a go Southland!' cry

Vocal Star Rugby Club fan Doug ‘Waratah’ Turner in full cry during a game against Pirates-Old Boys at Rugby Park in Invercargill in 2015.

There’s a fair bit of mystery when it comes to Doug 'Waratah' Turner. Those closest to him described him as a secretive person who kept most plans to himself. But he was that constant, familiar face and voice to many in Southland. Logan Savory reports.

Doug Turner more often than not was heard before being seen. He’s one of few people who captured such attention through his voice alone.

Turner was born on February 18 in 1934, as the Great Depression played out.

Most knew him simply as ‘Waratah’. It’s a nickname he picked up while living on Waratah Station at Hamilton Burn in Southland as a youngster. It stuck through to his death at age 88 on August 17 in Invercargill.

Turner was raised in Northern Southland, spent his secondary school years at John McGlashan College in Dunedin, lived in other parts of rural Southland, before moving to Invercargill in his early 30s during the mid-1960s.

READ MORE:

* Stadium Southland back at 'full throttle' for record six-month period

* Marty Banks: Southland Stags eager to start rewarding dedicated fans

* Historic New Zealand provincial rugby rivalry fuelled by 'chip on shoulder'



Dwayne Carey Collection Doug 'Waratah' Turner in full vocal support of his team Star in Southland club rugby.

He spent time working at the meat works and on the railways.

But it’s his passion for rugby, his dancing exploits, and a general quest for a good time that ensured the entertaining character was known to many in Southland.

He took a shine to those who took a shine to him.

Turner dedicated much of his life to testing his vocal cords on Southland’s rugby sidelines. Often prompting chuckles from fellow spectators as his well-worn catchphrases reached most points of whatever rugby venue he was attending that particular Saturday afternoon.

“Have a go....[insert the team he was supporting at that particular time].”

“Come on, rev it up!,” or “Drive it up!” would often follow.

His sideline contributions began at Tokanui where he was living at that particular time. He has family links to Southland rugby royalty, the Dermodys. Many of them played for Tokanui.

Turner is the uncle of the late Gerald Dermody who played 120 games for Southland, and a great uncle of former Stags captain and now Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody.

Over the years his family allegiances often transferred to the clubs he supported.

He spent time supporting the Waikiwi Rugby Club when relative Sean Colyer was playing there, before shifting over to Collegiate where his nephew-in-law, Tom Downey, was coaching.

It was then on to Invercargill Blues where Colyer ended up, along with yet another relative Grant Dermody.

Turner would often stand beside the various coaches of teams he’d support and mimic what they were saying during games. Although his contributions had the volume dial turned right up. If a coach muttered an expletive that too was transcribed into Turner’s much louder advice to the players.

Unexpectedly in 2003 Turner appeared at the Star Rugby Club. Without notice, he threw his vocal support behind the Waverley Park-based club.

“There was no warning we had a new supporter, and that Doug was coming,” Callum Rutledge, who was playing for Star, recalled.

“He just turned up in the changing room after the game. The boys were going, ‘what’s going on here, don’t you support Blues?”

After all, up until that point Star had been on the receiving end of his vocal sideline taunts for many years.

As the story goes, one day from the terrace at Rugby Park, Turner used an expletive to describe the Star forward pack. Although, yet again, he quickly ensured his family loyalties were not questioned.

In full flight and full roar, he pointed out to everyone that, Sean Dermody, who was playing for Star at that time, was excluded from his blunt assessment of the Star pack.

JOHN HAWKINS Star supporter Doug Turner ‘Waratah’ dressed for all weathers.

There’s a fair bit of mystery when it comes to Turner. Those closest to him described him as a secretive person who kept most of his plans to himself.

“Don’t you worry about me,” was a well-used answer when questioned about what he was up to.

For whatever reason, Star became his club that day in 2003 and for close to 20 years it remained his club up until his death.

Club members – more often than not Maira Boyle, Kevin Boyle or Callum Rutledge – would pick Turner up from his home before games and drop him off late at night after a decent stint at the clubrooms.

Those drop-offs were not always back to his home though, because of course “there’s a band playing at the Workingman’s Club”.

Dwayne Carey Collection Doug 'Waratah' Turner offering his Star team plenty of vocal support from the sideline.

Downey thanks the Star club for what it did for Turner during the later years of his life.

“They were so good to him. To be honest, they kept him in his own home for as long as he did. Because they came and took him out and about, they really did a great job, along with Age Concern.

“He couldn’t live with anyone because he’d drive them mad, and they’d drive him mad.”

In the most recent years, Turner’s roar quietened. Turner didn’t attend as many games as he once did as life started to catch up on him.

Although Rutledge ensured he had one final rugby outing last month. He took Turner to watch Star take on Woodlands at the Les George Oval in a Friday night fixture.

Rutledge describes his times taking Turner to rugby as like hanging out with a celebrity, given the attention Turner got.

Supplied/Stuff Doug 'Waratah' Turner and his good mate Hale T-Pole.

At the same time as Turner chose to dedicate his vocal cords to the Star Rugby Club in 2003 a unique bond with Hale T-Pole began.

T-Pole had also joined the Star club in 2003. The loose forward had transferred from Otago and signed to play for the Southland Stags in the National Provincial Championship.

T-Pole was initially shocked by the constant noise coming from Turner on the sideline and the banter he offered up to opposition teams.

“I thought, ‘who is this guy?...I think we’ll get on’,” T-Pole says.

Following games T-Pole spent time talking with Turner in the clubrooms and struck up a friendship. Turner quickly became T-Pole’s No 1 fan.

Each Stags season T-Pole would spot Turner on his regular walk down Dee St, pull over, hand Turner his Stags jacket before having to tell then team manager Leicester Rutledge a fib that he’d lost his jacket and would need another one.

At the end of each NPC season Turner would get the pick of whatever Stags gear he wanted from T-Pole’s collection.

The Tongan looseforward departed Invercargill in 2007 to play overseas but had people check in on Turner for him.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Avid Stags fan Doug ‘Waratah’ Turner at the Invercargill Airport waiting for the Southland team after it won the Ranfurly Shield in 2011.

When T-Pole returned for a swansong with the Stags in 2013 the unique bond flourished further. He ended up living a couple of doors down from Turner with then Stags teammate David Hall.

“I think that was the most enjoyable time I had with Doug,” T-Pole says.

“Crazy [Hall] messaged that he’s got a room in his flat, then I found out Doug is living about two houses down. I said, ‘I’m in Crazy’.”

T-Pole would visit Turner almost daily when returning home after training. Turner - then 79 years old – would also spend time hanging out with Hall and T-Pole at their place.

“Me and Doug would mock Crazy all the time. Crazy had so much love for Doug, but you know Crazy, he wouldn’t say much about it.”

Downey recalls an evening when Turner visited their place for dinner. Later that evening, after Turner had left, for whatever reason, Downey called in to see Hall only to find him having a second feed at Hall’s place.

T-Pole is now based in Dunedin, but during his visits to Invercargill in recent years he called in to see Turner at the rest home he was staying at.

Supplied/Stuff Doug 'Waratah' Turner and his good mate Hale T-Pole.

During the latter visits staff would politely ask that they catch up in Turner’s room, rather than in the common area, because the pair would start yelling at each other joking about whatever the discussion topic of that day was.

“Some people thought it was a weird relationship, I don’t think it was weird,” T-Pole says about his mate 45 years older than him.

Turner would light up whenever T-Pole visited, but T-Pole says the reality is he got just as much of a thrill out of his time with Turner.

“I took a lot from Doug every time I caught up with him. Just his outlook on life.”

“Sometimes you’d have a shitty day, and then you’d catch up with Doug and it would be like meditation seeing how he loves talking about something.”

JOHN HAWKINS/Stuff Doug ‘Waratah’ Turner buying a poppy in Esk St in Invercargill.

While Turner bounced around different Southland rugby clubs during his life, there was a constant; his love of the Stags.

His catchphrases and distinctive voice were regulars at Rugby Park in Invercargill for Southland games. Rugby Southland ensured Turner was honoured at its latest NPC game against Otago on Sunday.

A recorded sound clip of his famed sideline encouragement was played before and during the game. At halftime the crowd of about 5000 was asked to join together for their own go at the “Have a go Southland” cry.

Stuff, Naked Creative, and Creation Signs also teamed up to get 50 t-shirts printed with “Have a go Southland” on the front and handed them out to members of the crowd.

T-Pole wore one of those t-shirts to Turner’s funeral on Monday. He was part of a who’s who of Southland rugby at Turner’s funeral. Others included Hall, Leicester and Jason Rutledge, current Stags captain Josh Bekhuis, former All Black Jimmy Cowan and of course Clarke Dermody.

For many in Invercargill, Waratah was that familiar face that they knew little about. Many tales cropped up about his supposed past over the years. Most were mythical though.

“He wasn’t a Vietnam fighter pilot, boxer, or a doctor,” Downey joked.

Waratah was simply a man who loved a beer, a smoke, his rugby teams and live music. And he met many people doing it.

He was Peter Pan, Downey says. A young person living in an older person’s body.

Callum Rutledge says at Star they often had guesses amongst themselves as to Turner’s actual age. Although when it came to getting an answer from the man himself, that was another matter Turner preferred to keep to himself.

“Don’t you worry about me.”

It was only this year when Turner proudly declared to Rutledge he was 88 and planned to have a 90th party.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Doug ‘Waratah’ Turner, then 67, dancing at the Cherrystock music event in Invercargill in 2001.

Music, and particular dancing, was Turner’s tonic. The Waxy O’Shea’s dance floor was where Turner spent a lot of time. The Workingham’s Club was another hot spot.

As a result of that enthusiasm, Turner was adored by many Southland musicians.

He was a regular at the Southland Musicians Club, in particular their Sunday sessions. The club presented him with an award for his dedication.

“Turn it up, turn it on!” was a popular catchphrase of Turner’s when it came to the music scene.

So long Waratah, you’re one of a kind. Southland’s rugby fields and dance floors will never be the same.