Grizz's guys: Canterbury rugby greats relive dream 1980s Ranfurly Shield run

In 1982, Canterbury Rugby started their golden Ranfurly Shield era. Forty years on, the Rugby heroes got together again. Former coach Alex Wyllie and Warwick Taylor explain what made the team so special.

If Don Hayes had to go to war he’d want his Canterbury Ranfurly Shield teammates in the trenches beside him.

The Mid-Canterbury farmer captained the side that won the Shield in 1982 and repelled 25 challenges until Auckland snaffled the silverware in 1985.

Most members of the Class of ‘82 to ‘85 gathered in Christchurch on Friday for a 40-year ‘Glory Days’ reunion organised by the Cantabrians Rugby Club.

Backs were slapped, tales were told and glasses raised to the memories of a remarkable era which turned a disparate bunch of farmers, freezing workers, sports store workers and students into rock stars and All Blacks.

Hayes said this week that absolute trust’’ was forged between their “tight group’’ to the point where they went out to play if felt like “I was going to war with all my guns and all my tanks, and I’m ready to go’’.

Fullback Robbie Deans, who scored 332 points in the Shield era, says the team has forged “family and friendship bonds that will pass the test of time’’.

In a week where it’s proved difficult to sell out an 18,000-seat stadium for an All Blacks test in Christchurch, it’s hard to convey the hype the Ranfurly Shield run sparked four decades ago.

Stuff Canterbury captain Don Hayes with the Ranfurly Shield held for 25 matches by the red-and-blacks from 1982 to 1985.

Forty-five thousand fans flocked to Lancaster Park for big games. Total attendances topped 500,000 across 26 fixtures. Thousands clogged city streets for zany Ranfurly Shield parades.

Deans even became the subject of a popular radio song - Give it a Boot, Robbie. Coach Alex (Grizz) Wyllie conducted the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in a tuxedo far removed from his usual farm clobber. Radio 3ZB produced Grizz face masks. Scores of starry-eyed kids flocked to the Canterbury Sports Depot just to see worker Wayne Smith, who scored the try that brought the Shield to Christchurch.

A young team - just one player was over 30 - led by a legendary coach reflected the zeitgeist, restoring rugby’s image rent by the rancour and divisions of the 1981 Springboks tour.

“It was an intoxicating mix,’’ recalled Deans, who was unable to attend the reunion due to commitments overseas.

“It captured the public's imagination … we fed off their passion and enthusiasm and really felt the responsibility of reflecting their passion on the field, and the accountability of that.’’

Wyllie was the change-maker. The Omihi farmer retired as a Canterbury player in 1979 after 210 games over 15 years. He watched a new team struggle in 1980 and 1981 - Deans recalls “we were close to relegation from the first division’’ .

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff 260822 KAI SCHWOERER Alex Wyllie and Warwick Taylor (L-R) pose during the Canterbury Ranfurly Shield Rugby Reunion at Hornby Working Menâ€™s Club in Christchurch.

Wyllie - still only 37 - got the Canterbury head coach’s job in 1982. He recruited ex-Canterbury and All Black first five-eighth Doug Bruce as his assistant and a revolution was born.

It wasn’t all plain sailing - Canterbury lost an early-season game to Mid Canterbury 13-6 - but Wylie always had an eye on a bigger prize.

The NPC was important in ‘82, but the Shield was still king. Shield matches then were the closest thing to a test match. The team that had the Shield generally had a swag of All Blacks.

Photosport The Canterbury rugby team that held the Ranfurly Shield from 1982 to 1985.

Back then, teams generally only got a challenge every two years. Canterbury had lost a Shield challenge to Waikato, 14-7, in 1981 but unexpectedly got a challenge in ‘82 after Wellington wrested the Log from the Mooloos

It soon became Wyllie’s laser focus.

“Alex was thrashing us on the training ground,’’ Deans says. “We used to joke about playing to get fit for training. There’s no doubt it gave us a point of difference and a confidence that there was nothing we were going to encounter in the game that would be anywhere near as hard as training.’’

‘Remember Warkworth’

Stuff Canterbury halfback Bruce Deans clears from a scrum in 1982.

Hayes and Deans both recall one torturous training session on a North Island tour. After wins over Auckland and North Auckland and were on their way to the airport to catch a flight to Hawke’s Bay.

“We got to a place called Warkworth, which I don’t think any of us have been back to voluntarily, because we had the mother of all training runs in Warkworth,’’ Deans said.

“Alex stood in the middle of the ground and did not move other than turn circles as he watched us go around him. The sweat was pouring off him.’’

Hayes later quipped in Glory Days - a seminal book on the Canterbury Ranfurly Shield era by former Press rugby writer Kevin McMenamin - - that “Alex was the enemy that day - two weeks later it was Wellington”.

Hayes said this week that “we went to Hawke’s Bay and lost because we were buggered from the training run at Warkworth, but it was all part of their plan to work us hard and taper us for the game against Wellington.’’

Deans agreed: “I’m sure it was all planned. It just galvanised us as a group.’’

Capital challenge

Ian Mackley/Stuff Wellingtonâs starAll Blacks form 1982, Allan Hewson (L), Murray Mexted, Stu Wilson and Bernie Fraser.

Wellington were brimming with talent, including an All Black back three of Allan Hewson, Bernie Fraser and Stu Wilson. The left-hand side of Athletic Park where Fraser scored so many tries was dubbed ‘Bernie’s Corner’.

The Wellington pack also boasted current or future All Blacks in Murray Mexted, Brian McGrattan, Scott Crichton and Murray Pierce.

Still, expectation was at fever pitch in one-eyed Christchurch. Canterbury hadn’t had the Shield since Marlborough grabbed it from Grizz’s grip in 1973. Wyllie and Bruce had been members of the last Canterbury team to win the Shield in 1972 while Wyllie had played in the 1969 victory that ended Hawke’s Bay’s long tenure.

The omens were good, even if the odds favoured the home team, but Deans said many of the Canterbury team had played for the South Island’s win in Whanganui over a North Island side “with 14 All Blacks’’, which had boosted their belief.

Wyllie and Mike Weir, marketing manager for Fresh Up - Canterbury’s main sponsor - did a pre-game recce to Wellington where they learned the team’s hotel was on top of a central city nightclub.

They soon swapped accommodation with the Canterbury Supporters Club, who had a hotel near the airport. “This was to save Doug and myself stopping up all night in the nightclub to make sure no players came in,’’ Wyllie said in a recent Cantabrians Rugby Club newsletter.

Tension was at an edge when Canterbury arrived in the capital.

Brothers Bruce and Robbie Deans had a chance to do what their great-uncle Bob Deans couldn’t in 1904 - the Shield’s first season. The All Blacks centre was on the Canterbury team that lost 6-3 to Wellington.

Stuff Canterbury's All Blacks prop John Ashworth relaxes with a beer after a tough Ranfurly Shield game in 1982.

John Ashworth - Canterbury’s oldest starter at 32 - was playing his 100th representative game. The Kaiapoi frontrower admitted beforehand “this could be my last chance to play in a team that lifts the Shield’’.

’Thanks, Hewie’

Robbie Deans remembers his great All Blacks fullback rival Allan Hewson providing Canterbury some unwitting ammunition.

“Alex had managed to get [3ZB rugby commentator] Ken Anderson to interview some of their rock stars. He put the question to Hewie, ‘if you were the challengers today, what would you do?

“Fortunately for us Hewie said he’d catch the next boat home. He’s a great man Hewie, I roomed with him a lot on tour and enjoyed his company, but that one throwaway line was really valuable to us. A lot of us were quite nervous when we gathered before catching the bus to the ground but when we heard this quip, it just calmed us. That was the tipping point in many ways.’’

Scores of Canterbury fans found their way to Wellington to infiltrate the 25,000 crowd at Athletic Park. Big ‘Grizz is God and ‘Deans walks on water’’’ banners were unfurled by The Shilling Club, a rabid Canterbury supporters group.

Not long after the first whistle blast, Wellington soon suffered a grievous blow. Hewson, who had unwittingly provided Canterbury’s motivational fodder, fractured his cheekbone. Left with a black eye and slight concussion, he was seeing double as he lined up two first-half shots at goal. Afterwards, he told a Wellington reporter that he couldn’t remember kicking a 16th minute penalty.

Hewson had to leave the field 60 seconds later. “I think it was [Canterbury flanker] Jock Hobbs who said to him as he wandered past: ‘Are you going to catch that boat, Hewie’,” Deans laughed.

Deans had an injury of his own - he broke a wrist. “My gripping of my right hand was virtually useless I was hoping like hell they weren’t going to free Bernie Fraser on the left wing. At one point there I would have been done for a no-arms tackle today.’’

Backs to wall

Midfielder Warwick Taylor cut down dangerous Dan Fouhy’s rampaging runs to typify Canterbury’s defensive zeal.

Canterbury got the game’s first try when wing Garry Hooper latched onto a Robbie Deans chip, and in the words of The Press, “scooped up the rolling ball beautifully’’ to score.

Yet Wellington led 9-4 at the break from two Hewson penalties and a goal by his replacement, Brian Cederwall.

Stuff Canterbury centre Victor Simpson kicks ahead against Counties, with the great Bruce Robertson (13) in pursuit.

Centre Victor Simpson saved Canterbury’s bacon just before halftime to prevent Wellington’s All Blacks midfielder Jamie Salmon scoring a crucial try.

Canterbury – who’d played into the northerly gale in the first half after Hayes won the toss – were still in the game.

Deans banged over two goals, with the wind at his back, in the second spell to give the challengers a 10-9 lead. “I totally miscued one kick, but the wind saved me ... it just snuck inside the upright.’’

But Canterbury lost tighthead prop Murray Davie to the sinbin for five minutes and Cederwall kicked Wellington’s go-ahead goal.

Smith’s dream

Barry Durrant/Stuff Wayne Smith slips a tackle and glides by Stu Wilson on his way to the Wellington line.

With six minutes to go, Canterbury were still trailing, 12-10. Then up stepped the jinking feet of Wayne Smith.

Kevin McMenamin, The Press’ chief rugby writer in 1982, set the scene: “Smith received the ball in broken play. He was a good 30m out from the line and had Stu Wilson directory in his path, with four to five defenders to Smith’s right.

“Wilson stuck to his marker, Craig Green, and Smith took off the gap that had been created, the cover never looked like getting to him.’’

Smith had been a schoolboy sprint champion in the Waikato when he quipped he was “such a little spindly guy no-one thought I would last five minutes on a rugby field’’. The grown-up Smith, by then an All Black, was reportedly the fastest in the Canterbury team. No Wellington hand was laid on him as he plunked the ball down for a 14-12 lead, and watched Deans convert for two extra points.

Smith told McMenamin later that he felt he had to atone for an earlier forward pass that had denied Green a try. ‘I was so annoyed with myself over that that when the second chance came I was not going to make the same mistake.

Barry Durrant/Stuff Wayne Smith grounds the ball in delight.

Hayes didn’t get to see Smith grab the game-clincher. He’d popped a rib cartilage and was forced to leave the field for the final quarter. “The pain of having to leave the field was greater [than the physical hurt], but it was no time to be a passenger,’’ Hayes later said.

Ashworth took over the captaincy for the last 20 minutes and Hayes was “sitting in the ambulance’’ getting some treatment when masseur Pat Long told him “Smithy’s scored’. Wyllie also missed it while checking his captain’s welfare.

They would prove to be the only minutes Hayes missed in the 27-game Shield campaign. Draped in a grey blanket, the Kirwee farmer returned to the field to receive the coveted Log o’ Wood. McMenamin, in Glory Days- recalled that the crowd on the pitch chanted: “We want Grizz’’. Wyllie obiged with a typically short speech: “There’s bugger all more I can say.’’

Surreal celebration

Back in the cramped Canterbury changing room, a surreal scene unfolded.

Fresh Up - the team’s sponsors - were filming a commercial, with the Shield as a shiny centrepiece. The players were filmed quaffing fruit juice instead of chugging beer.

Deans says it was another Wyllie innovation. “Alex probably doesn’t get a lot of credit for being visionary, but he was very progressive. This was preordained. He and Mike Weir … had organised a commercial shoot in the shed. Obviously, it was a pretty well-timed campaign.

“When you look at some of the shots of the playing group, I don’t think we were all that enamoured that that moment was being commercialised. But it was ahead of its time, it was the amateur days when no-one could receive anything.’’

Iain McGregor/Stuff Jock Hobbs (C) with Wayne Smith at an All Blacks training run in Dublin in 2008, 26 years after their Ranfurly Shield heroics.

Hobbs later quipped to McMenamin that he felt “juicelogged’’, but there was still time for plenty of beers before the team dashed to Wellington airport.

As their Air New Zealand charter flight descended over Christchurch airport, the Boeing pilot’s crackled over the intercom: “You are not going to believe it, but there are thousands of people waiting for you.’’

About 6000 supporters - more than the attendance at some Canterbury games today - packed the terminal. Mayor Hamish Hay greeted the team. Supporters formed a guard of honour and a pipe band provided a musical touch as the shield was welcomed back to Christchurch for the first time since 1973.

A great cheer rang out for coach Wyllie, try-scorer Smith got most pats on the back and captain Hayes, carrying the prized Log o’ Wood, told The Press the reaction was “unbelievable’’. “I thought there might be a few to welcome us back, but nothing like this.’’

Robbie Deans says the Canterbury players probably “underestimated the impact on the public’’ and it was almost caught them off-guard for their first Shield defence against Counties at Lancaster Park.

“We stayed in together the night before for the first time ever, but it threw our routines,’’ Dean says.

Some players went to watch the Shield parade - some 45 floats - snake through inner-city streets. “A lot of us couldn’t find parks close enough to the ground to get to the team meeting on time,’’ Deans says “Alex was normally pretty animated at the front end of those team talks. You can imagine what he was like on this occasion when we didn’t have the full muster on time.’’

Canterbury twice fell behind to a strong Counties teams led by All Blacks greats Andy Dalton and Bruce Robertson.

Stuff Robbie Deans lines up a kick against Counties in 1982 that kept the Ranfurly Shield in Canterbury

They needed a couple of late penalties from Deans to tie 15-15, which was enough to keep Shield. As Deans lined up a long-range last kick, an ethereal hush hung over the ground. When the ball sailed between the posts, many of the 37,000-strong crowd streamed onto the pitch.

“I had missed one earlier from close proximity that hit the upright,’’ Deans said. “When I had those opportunities late in the game my mindset was totally different. I was quite delighted that we had earned the opportunity to actually keep the Shield.’’

Stuff A supporter shows his delight after Canterbury retain the Ranfurly Shield against Counties in 1982.

Hayes also felt the Counties game was a “wake-up call’ and recalled Canterbury then went out and “put on 50 points’’ against Wairarapa Bush to lock up the Shield for the summer.

By the end of following season, Canterbury had won the NPC and retained the Shield, repulsing a strong Wellington challenge with a late try to inspirational skipper Hayes, and Hobbs, Deans, Taylor, Green, lock Albert Anderson and prop Murray Davie had joined Ashworth and Smith in the All Blacks.

Golden run

Momentum - and hero worship - grew as Canterbury ticked over 25 challenges to equal the province’s record for the most Shield defences

Deans, Green - scorer of 24 tries in 24 games - Taylor, Smith and Hobbs hogged the headlines, but every man played a part and Canterbury fans of that vintage still lament that Hayes and No 8 Dale Atkins never became All Blacks.

As farmers, the likes of Hayes, big Albert Anderson, Andy Earl and the Deans brothers were distanced from the city-wide hype. “We could get away from the relentless nature of it,’’ Deans said. “But Smithy used to work at Canterbury Sports, and I imagined he would have had kids come in to talk rugby with him, as Bruce and I had done years prior to that with Fergie [McCormick] when he was working there.’’

Stuff Alex Wyllie conducting the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in the 1980s

Deans believes Canterbury “got better at it’’ as their tenure continued. “We started to understand Shield rugby and we used it as a point of advantage, until we ultimately choked against Auckland in the 26th defence [in 1985], where we acknowledged the crowd pre-kickoff. That was a mistake, it was the one occasion where we got our mindset wrong’’

That fateful final game -won by Auckland 28-23 - is a story in itself. Deans says it was dubbed “the Match of the Century, not for the quality of the match, but the theatre and the drama, and for the fact that we could have won it, having given them such a big start, 24-3 at one point’’

Auckland went on to a record 61-match tenure from 1985 to 1993, but that doesn’t diminish the impact of the Canterbury Shield era, which, in many ways, provided the foundation for the Crusaders a generation later.

Legacy

Stuff Canterbury head coach Alex Wyllie (second, L) listens to captain Don Hayes' halftime talk in a 1980s Ranfurly Shield game.

Hayes and Deans still credit Wyllie and Bruce’s influence.

“Alex brought in a bit of discipline, he was quite tough at the start,’’ says Hayes, who believes Wyllie made him a better player and captain. “He got us to a different level. Doug and Alex really prepared us well.’’

Deans, who went on to coach the Crusaders to five Super Rugby titles and coach the Wallabies at a World Cup, says Wyllie “absolutely’’ was the best coach in the world in the 80s,

Unknown Doug Bruce in action for the All Blacks in the 1970s. He became Canterbury's assistant coach during the 1982-85 Ranfurly Shield era.

“He was a big part of that successful 87 [All Blacks’ World Cup] campaign, he was successful himself as an All Blacks coach, and he was his own man…

“He wasn’t afraid to say what he thought, and he was a very good communicator despite the fact he didn’t waste words.’’

As the ‘Glory Days’ heroes gathered to relieve old memories of a treasured time in their playing careers,

It’s the friendships among the players, team management, wives and partners that now matter most.

This was a team steeped in subsequent service. Wayne Smith coached the all Blacks and now guides the Black Ferns; Robbie Deans has coached the Wallabies and the Crusaders and was an All Blacks assistant; Don Hayes was Deans’ Crusaders forwards coach, Dale Aktins has coached the Māori All Blacks, lock Tony Thorpe was an All Blacks manager. Warwick Taylor became an expert rugby commentator and a Burnside High School First XV coach. The list goes on.

Taylor said at the reunion that he had spoken to Robbie Deans “about 10 years after the Shield era, and just about every person in that team had coached somewhere. I think it comes from Grizz and Doug, they instilled that into is.’’

That gives Wyllie great satisfaction. “That’s one of the things that came out of this [era],’’ Wyllie told Stuff on Friday. “That’s something you don’t see today in the professional era. A lot of them, if they’re not up there getting the money, then they’re not there. But these guys turned around and went back and put everything in.’’

SHIELD SNIPPETS

Staff photographer/Stuff Airborne Canterbury wing Craig Green scoring one of his five tries against Marlborough in 1985.

Robbie Deans scored 11 tries among 332 points in 22 Shield games and won five player-of-the-day awards.

Lancaster Park was renamed Alex Wyllie Stadium for the 1984 visit of Manawatu. The Canterbury coach became one of Christchurch’s most recognisable personalities, even invited to don a tuxedo and white gloves to conduct the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra. 3ZB also launched a special ‘Grizz’ face mask for Shield parades.

Andy Earl, a Glenmark stalwart, played for Wairarapa-Bush in Canterbury’s second defence in 1982, while working on a farm in Brian Lochore’s home province. The future All Black forward came home in 1983 and went on to score seven tries in 16 Shield games for Canterbury.

Craig Green achieved a remarkable try-a-game, touching down 24 times in as many matches. Five tries against Marlborough in 1985 boosted the All Blacks test wing’s tally.

Halfback Bruce Deans, who sadly died of cancer in 2019, was the only Canterbury player to play every minute of every game from the successful challenge against Wellington to the Shield’s surrender.

Garry Hooper got his break on the wing when Victor Simpson pulled out of a 1982 trial. The talented cricketer grabbed three tries in the try-out and eventually nabbed nine Shield tries in seven games.

ERA ALL BLACKS

Robbie Deans, Craig Green, Victor Simpson, Warwick Taylor, Jock Hobbs, Albert Anderson, Murray Davie and John Mills became All Blacks between 1982-85. (Mills after moving to Auckland).

John Ashworth (1977), Kieran Keane (1979) and Wayne Smith (1980) were already All Blacks.

Andy Earl (1986) and Bruce Deans (1987) became All Blacks after the Shield era, while Tony Thorpe was an unused All Blacks reserve against France in 1986.

DID YOU KNOW?

Three opposition players won man-of-the-match awards at Lancaster Park during Canterbury’s shield tenure - Southland lock Alan Byrne in 1983, Manawatu No 8 Geoff Old a year later, and prop Steve McDowall when Auckland took the Shield in 1985.

CANTERBURY’S 1982-85 SHIELD SOLDIERS.

27 games: Don Hayes, Bruce Deans.

26: Victor Simpson.

25: Albert Anderson, Murray Davie.

24 : Craig Green.

22: Dale Atkins, Warwick Taylor, Robbie Deans, Jock Hobbs.

19: Wayne Smith.

17: Andrew McMaster.

16: Andy Earl.

15: Tony Thorpe.

14: John Ashworth.

10: John Mills.

8: Chris Earl.

7: Garry Hooper, Wayne Burleigh,

6: Rod Latham, Adrian Boyd, John Buchan, Phil Robson, Kerry Mitchell.

5: Kieran Keane, Andrew McKellar.

4: Barry White, Brett Dixon., Dennis Woods.

3: Joe Leota, Gwyn Williams.

2: James Leggat, Pat O’Gorman.

1: John Masefield, Rob McIntosh, Kieran Flynn, Mike Taylor, Colin Williamson.

MOST POINTS

332: Robbie Deans.

99: Craig Green.

67: Andrew McMaster.

47: Rod Latham.

44: Dale Atkins.

40: Warwick Taylor.

TOP TRY SCORERS

24: Craig Green.

12: Andrew McMaster.

11: Dale Atkins, Robbie Deans.

10: Warwick Taylor.

9: Garry Hooper.

7: Victor Simpson, Andy Earl.

RESULTS

1982

Ranfurly Shield challenge

V Wellington, WON 16-12.

Defences

V Counties. DREW 15-15.

V Wairarapa-Bush, WON 51-6.

1983

V North Otago, WON 88-0.

V Southland, WON 28-10.

V Mid Canterbury, WON 28-0.

V North Auckland, WON 39-9.

V South Canterbury, WON 50-12.

V Hawke’s Bay, WON 32-3.

V Wellington, WON 20-16.

V Auckland, WON 31-9.

V Manawatu, WON 28-15.

1984

V Nelson Bays, WON 34-10.

V Buller, WON 57-13.

V West Coast, WON 68-3.

V Wairarapa-Bush, WON 24-6.

V Otago, WON 44-3.

V Waikato, WON 16-10

V Counties, WON, 27-19.

V Bay of Plenty, WON 18-13.

1985

V King Country, WON 33-0.

V Taranaki, WON 27-3.

V Southland, WON 53-0.

V Marlborough, WON 42-4.

V Mid Canterbury, WON 17-7.

V North Auckland, WON 29-3.

V Auckland, LOST 23-28.

Record

P27 WON 25. DREW: 1. LOST: 1.

POINTS

FOR: 938. AGAINST: 235.