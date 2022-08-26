All Blacks proclaim Canterbury's 1980s Ranfurly Shield era as 'best years of our lives'

In 1982, Canterbury Rugby started their golden Ranfurly Shield era. Forty years on, the Rugby heroes got together again. Former coach Alex Wyllie and Warwick Taylor explain what made the team so special.

Ex-All Blacks Wayne Smith and Warwick Taylor have declared Canterbury’s 1980s Ranfurly Shield era as the best time of their rugby lives.

A ‘Glory Days’ reunion was held in Christchurch on Friday to mark 40 years since Canterbury took the Ranfurly Shield off Wellington in September 1982.

Sixty-eight players and partners and around 300 guests packed the Hornby Club to relieve tales of Canterbury’s record-equalling 25-match Shield defence tenure from 1982 to 1985.

Canterbury’s coach, Alex Wyllie, quipped to Stuff before festivities began that “40 years seems a damn long time, it makes us feel old. .. you certainly feel the 40 years. It’s gone pretty quickly I suppose, but it’s great to catch up.”

Taylor, a World Cup winning midfielder in 1987, earned 24 test caps, but he said “the Shield era was probably the best part of my life”.

“I was talking to Wayne Smith the other day and he said exactly the same thing … the friendships that we, and have still got, with the guys, the management and the girls, we’re all still friends. It would be the best time of our lives.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Legendary coach Alex Wyllie and former All Black Warwick Taylor were part of a reunion in Christchurch’s of Canterbury’s famous 1982-85 Ranfurly Shield rugby team.

Smith, who scored Canterbury’s Shield-securing winning try against Wellington is coaching the Black Ferns women’s test team in Adelaide, but he said in a recorded message that he was “really gutted’’ he couldn’t be at the reunion.

He said when he looked back at his career, it was “that time, around all the people that gave me and my family the greatest days of our lives.’’

Smith said it “wasn’t just the boys’’ because Canterbury had “a very strong team’’ of partners, and strong leadership through coaches Wyllie and Doug Bruce and in Don Hayes, “probably the best captain I ever played under’’.

The Shield era shaped Smith’s rugby philosophy, with the players encouraged to play a brand of exciting rugby and to try innovations.

Barry Durrant/Stuff Wayne Smith scoring the winning try for Canterbury in their successful Ranfurly Shield challenge against Wellington in 1982.

Smith recalled Wylie stopping him in the tunnel before a Shield defence against Auckland in 1983, and telling him “to run it from everywhere’’.

Wyllie told Stuff that Canterbury tenure was prior to the professional era and “it was all done on their own costs, virtually. Everyone had jobs, the work they put in was time they could hae been spending with their families. It was a total effort b the whole team and because of that they gelled pretty well.’’

Taylor said two moments made him aware how much winning the Shield meant to the Canterbury public.

When the final whistle blew, he “looked around to give someone a ug and there was no-one around. But there was a supporter there, a big Māori boy who just raced up to me. We had a big hug, and it was amazing, it made me realise just how precious it was for the supporters as well, from that moment on. That was something that stuck with me.’’

Arriving back at Christchurch Airport to see 6000 people jammed into the terminal building to welcome back the Shield “just blew us away’’, Taylor said. “I think that was probably the scary thing, we then realised we had to win it again and again… that support from the word go was just astronomical.’’

David Alexander/Stuff Crowds pack Christchurch Airport to welcome Canterbury home with the Ranfurly Shield in 1982.

Wyllie still marvels at how “big crowds kept coming’’ to Shield games. “It didn’t matter what game we played even some of the smaller unions, you might say. That was the amazing part. You’d go upstairs and look out and there were people coming in through the gates, queue after queue, waiting to get in.’

The guests at the luncheon - organised by the Cantabrians Rugby Club - heard couch-side interviews with key figures from the Shield era squad from coaches, players, and partners, including the captain’s wife, Jenny Hayes, and Nicky Hobbs, wife of late Canterbury and All Blacks flanker Jock Hobbs and sister of Robbie and Bruce Deans.

Former assistant-manager Les McFadden, who helped organise the reunion, told how Wyllie had asked him “to get a Wellington jersey’’ before the shield challenge. McFadden called in a favour from a Lane Walker Rudkin official, who demanded it be returned in pristine condition.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The spotlight is on Canterubry’s 1982 rugby coaches Alex Wyllie (R) and Doug Bruce, assistant-manager Les McFadden and broadcaster Phil Gifford at the team’s reunion at the Hornby club.

McFadden said Wylie told him to “put it on the ground’’ near the team bus, “so when [the Canterbury players] have to get on the bus, they have to step on it’’. McFadden was worried about returning it in dishevelled condition after “some of the forwards practised rucking’’ on it.

Canterbury has eight Shield tenures since the 1982-85 era and Taylor, whose All Black son Tom won honours with the Crusaders and Canterbury, believes winning the trophy dubbed the Log o’ Wood still means a lot to players today.

At physical education school in Otago in the early 1980s, Taylor did a “a bit of a thesis on the Shield’’ and “realised then how many people that had played rugby never had a chance to play for the Shield’’.

“ I think, to this day, and when Tom played for it, it was the same. It still has that mystique. It’s hard to get and you never know if you’re going to get a chance to do it.’’