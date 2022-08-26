Southland Stags draft in players to bolster depth, including coach's son

Southland coach Dale MacLeod has distanced himself from any decision-making around his son Jack’s call up as injury cover for the Stags.

The Stags have drafted in two players from Canterbury ahead of its showdown against Northland on Sunday, including Jack MacLeod.

Jack is a first five-eighth who can cover halfback, second five-eighth and fullback if needed. He has helped provide the Stags with injury cover in preseason games against Tasman during the past two years.

He also played for Southland in an under-18 tournament in Christchurch in the past.

With first five-eighth Greg Dyer suffering a nasty ankle sprain, along with Michael Manson being out with concussion, Jay Renton and Solomon Alaimalo carrying injuries, the Stags were in need of some backline cover.

Assistant coach James Wilson suggested Jack MacLeod would be a good option to bolster its first five-eighth stocks, although Dale was initially uncomfortable about it.

“I said that it was a bit awkward for me. I said to James I’ll leave it with you, but the first thing you need to do is go to the senior boys and ask them. If any of them have an issue with it, then it’s a no.”

Wilson believed Jack was up to it, and he did get the backing of the players to call him in.

The second player that has been drafted in is looseforward Blair Ryall, who MacLeod has big wraps on.

Ryall was part of the Canterbury under-20 squad in 2020 and has played for the Crusaders development team.

“He’s athletic and super talented. I’ve watched him play for the past couple of years and have seen him grow. He is the sort of player that can go on to be a Super player, I have no doubt about that,” MacLeod said.

“Blair has decided to come down here and take a punt. The good thing is if we create an environment and he loves it, he’s back next year. All of a sudden he’s a 50-game Southlander and playing Super Rugby for the Highlanders.”

Southland did this year put a big emphasis on picking a squad largely from its club rugby competition and Rugby Southland’s off-season high-performance programme.

Thirty of the initial squad played in the club competition this year.

However, picking so many from club rugby, instead of bringing players in from outside the province at the start of the season, had impacted its depth, MacLeod said.

Outside the frontrow, provinces were unable to draft in any players from outside the province after round five, which was another reason Southland has acted now.

MacLeod understood there would be criticism from some who believed that the Stags should have gone to local players instead of tapping into players from Canterbury, but he remained comfortable with the approach.

“They’ve got to be up to playing at this level otherwise we just set them up to fail, and then all the good work that’s been done is undone,” MacLeod said.

“We can’t go much deeper. We are already up to 37 players, and now we’ll go to 38, 39, we just haven’t got that depth yet.”

He said some people have offered up names of “local” players who they believed should be called in, but MacLeod said the reality was some of those players had already been released from the high-programme because they were not committed enough.

If he was to then go back to them and ask them to join the Stags it would undo all the standards that they have been trying to develop.

“It would be a shame to go against all of the things we preached and go and pick people that, 1. Didn’t commit to the [high-performance programme] or 2. Aren’t fit enough.”

“We’ve got to change something. If the people won’t change then we won’t pick them.”

Stags team to play Northland: Robbie Robinson, Viliami Fine, Matt Whaanga, Scott Gregory, Rory van Vugt, Marty Banks, Jakob Morrison, Charles Alaimalo, Matt James, Grayson Knapp, Josh Bekhuis, Joe Robins, Morgan Mitchell, Jacob Payne, Joe Walsh. Reserves; Sam Stewart, Paula Latu, Quinn Harrison-Jones, Blair Ryall, Jacob Coghlan, Jahvis Wallace, Jack MacLeod, Isaac Te Tamaki.