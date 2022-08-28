NPC wrap: New No 8 Peter Lakai stars for Wellington in win against Taranaki

Wellington No 8 Peter Lakai powers his way to three tries against Taranaki as Asafo Aumua rides his luck to escape red card.

Wellington have had an up-and-down start to their season but they have found a shining light in new No 8 Peter Lakai, who grabbed three tries in the 31-25 win against Taranaki on Sunday.

Lakai was a star for the New Zealand under-20s in the Oceania championship in July and proved too powerful for Taranaki, signalling that a Hurricanes contract won’t be too far away.

He grabbed three tries from close range with his strong running and displayed some nice touches from the back of the scrum.

Asafo Aumua was also strong with ball in hand for Wellington as he pushes for an All Blacks recall, but was lucky to avoid a red card for a clear shoulder to the head of Taranaki replacement Daniel Waite.

In Tauranga, Counties Manukau sharpshooter Riley Hohepa continued his strong campaign with six penalties against Bay of Plenty in a hard-fought 18-13 win.

The Steamers scored two tries to none but Hohepa’s accuracy from the kicking tee gave Counties a deserved win.

Northland's 32-19 win against Southland was highlighted by one of the tries of the year by halfback Lisati Milo-Harris.

After defending multiple Southland phases inside their own 22m, the Taniwha launched a superb counterattack that went through several pairs of hands before Milo-Harris dotted down.

In this form, Northland – with three wins from four games – are heading towards the quarterfinals, although a late red card to Dan Hawkins won’t help their cause.

Waikato, meanwhile, are showing that they belong in any list of genuine contenders for the NPC title.

Last year’s Premiership champions have been flying under the radar a touch in 2022 but after a 53-6 thumping of the Turbos they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington No 8 Peter Lakai makes a break against Taranaki at Sky Stadium on Sunday.

If Damian McKenzie remains available – a big if given the All Blacks’ woes – they are a match for anyone under impressive young coach Ross Filipo, and they are now second in the Odds Conference, one competition point behind Ranfurly Shield holders Hawke’s Bay with a game in hand.

Auckland also flexed their muscles in round 4 with a dominant 35-17 win against Otago that featured some fine counterattacking play and a powerful scrummaging display from Alex Hodgman, Soane Vikena and Marcel Renata.

AJ Lam was also outstanding in the No 13 jersey as a young Otago team struggled to match Auckland’s physicality at Eden Park.

The Ranfurly Shield challenge between Hawke’s Bay and North Harbour in front of a healthy crowd in Napier was a thriller, with Tevita Li somehow finishing on the losing side despite scoring three tries.

However, the Magpies are now stacked with Super Rugby nous and there were shades of Ash Dixon in how hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes powered over for the matchwinning try.

Canterbury’s impressive start to the campaign continued with a convincing win against Tasman, but their night was soured due to a worrying injury to in-form No 8 Cullen Grace.

The 22-year-old looked in serious discomfort as he left Lansdowne Park clutching his left arm in his jersey, which is never a good sign.

Grace’s injury could slow Canterbury’s momentum but they are still in far better shape than the Mako, who are struggling under first-year coaches Dan Perrin and Gray Cornelius.

AT A GLANCE

NPC, Rd 4

Canterbury 52 (Manasa Matele, Sam Darry, Dom Gardiner, Fergus Burke, Rameka Poihipi, Billy Harmon, Tamaiti Williams tries; Fergus Burke 7 cons, pen) Tasman 20 (Macca Springer 2, William Havili tries; William Havili con, Campbell Parata pen). HT: 24-8.

Waikato 53 (Daniel Sinkinson 2, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Damian McKenzie, Luke Jacobson, Rhys Marshall, Cortez Ratima, Taha Kemara tries; Damian McKenzie 3 con, pen, Taha Kemara 2 cons) Manawatū 6 (Brett Cameron 2 pens). HT: 15-6.

Hawke’s Bay 25 (Chase Tiatia, Lolagi Visinia, Kianu Kereru-Symes tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 cons, 2 pens) North Harbour 23 (Tevita Li 3 tries; Bryn Gatland con, 2 pen). HT: 12-15.

Auckland 35 (Blake Gibson, AJ Lam, Salesi Rayasi, Jordan Trainor tries, penalty try; Harry Plummer 4 cons) Otago 17 (Freedom Vahaakolo, Oliver Haig, Sam Gilbert tries; Cameron Millar con). HT: 21-0.

Wellington 31 (Peter Umaga-Jensen, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Peter Lakai (3) tries; Aidan Morgan 3 cons) Taranaki 25 (Jayson Potroz, Kini Nahlo, Pita Gus Sowakula tries; Potroz con, 2 pens, Daniel Waite con). HT: 17-6

Counties Manukau 18 (Riley Hohepa 6 pens) Bay of Plenty 13 (Gillies Kaka, Emoni Narawa tries; Kaleb Trask pen) HT: 9-8

Northland 32 (Lisati Milo-Harris (2), Rob Rush, Heremaia Murray tries; Rivez Reihana 3 cons, 2 pens) Southland 19 (Viliame Fine, Joe Robins, Rory van Vugt tries; Marty Banks con). HT: 27-7

Points (games played):

Odds pool: Hawke’s Bay 18 (5), Waikato 17 (4), Otago 14 (5), Bay of Plenty 12 (4), Counties Manukau 10 (4), Wellington 10 (4), Southland 4 (4).

Evens pool: Auckland 20 (5), Canterbury 16 (4), Northland 13 (4), North Harbour 11 (4), Tasman 6 (4), Taranaki 6 (4), Manawatū 0 (5).