Coach reacts: Southland Stags 'bullied' by Northland

Heremaia Murray of Northland scores a try during the round four Bunnings NPC match between Northland and Southland at Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei.

Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod has lamented a disappointing first half showing saying his team never fired a shot and was bullied by a much more physical Northland team.

Southland lost its round four National Provincial Championship game in Whangarei 32-19 after trailing 27-7 at halftime.

It also meant Northland was the first winners of the new Hetaraka Te Tai Trophy which is now played between the two provinces.

MacLeod believed they had a strong week of preparation and was disappointed his team offered up such a flat first 40 minutes.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Robbie Robinson of Southland steps through a tackle during the round four Bunnings NPC match between Northland and Southland.

“We never gave ourselves a chance in that first half,” MacLeod said soon after the final whistle.

“We didn’t play anything we trained, we just sat back and watched. They were winning the collisions, they bullied us to be fair.

“It was like a festival match they just weren’t that engaged, which was really disappointing because we had a really good week’s prep.”

No 8 Charles Alaimalo and halfback Jakob Morrison both had their first starts of the season in Whangarei but both were hooked at halftime as the Stags coaching group looked for some spark.

There was a response from Southland, although some trademark unforced errors proved costly. It included in the 56th minute when Scott Gregory lost the ball over the line and in the 61st minute when replacement midfielder Isaac Te Tamaki failed to pick up the ball with the line open.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Joe Robins of Southland scores a try during the round four Bunnings NPC match between Northland and Southland at Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei.

MacLeod was a little more pleased with its second half showing as it started to play some more rugby, dominating both possession and territory to outscore Northland 12-5.

“To their credit, they started playing our game in the second half, but in saying that we still got owned in the physical battles.”

While the loss was disappointing, on top of that lock Joe Robins looks set to spend a game or two on the sideline.

Robins took a heavy knock to the head from a high shot which saw Northland’s Dan Hawkins red-carded in the 81st minute.

Te Tamaki also left the field with a leg injury, but MacLeod believed it was not too major.

“We just can’t afford to be losing players because you can see a few boys that started the game, the fitness wasn’t quite where it needed to be, and they just couldn’t stay with the game.”

The Stags now eye a showdown with Wellington at Rugby Park in Invercargill before seven days later it will get a shot at the Ranfurly Shield against Hawke’s Bay in Napier.

Meanwhile, the Southland Development team round out its 2022 campaign on Saturday beating Otago Country 32-21 after leading 21-7 at halftime.

Three contracted Stags – Tevita Latu, Willie Tufui, Caleb Aperahama – lined up for the Southland Development team with Latu banking two tries.

Latu and Tufui are returning after injury layoffs, while lock Aperahama has been asked by the Stags coaching staff to improve his fitness after he started the round two game against Auckland.

MacLeod confirmed Aperahama was not where he felt he needed to be at the start of the season.

“Now he is working hard, but the problem with the NPC is in five weeks’ time, if you don’t make the quarter-finals, you’re done. It takes 12 months to get a rugby player fit, probably 18 to play at the level required. He’s played well for the Bs, but the tempo is slower.”