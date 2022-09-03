Schoolboy star to the veteran, Robbie Robinson's sporting ride

Robbie Robinson is back playing for the Southland Stags after a seven-year stint playing in Japan.

Robbie Robinson emerged as a schoolboy star with a tag of future All Black attached close to 15 years ago. While he didn’t quite get there, Robinson’s achieved far more than most in the game. The veteran is now ticking off his desire to give back to his provincial rugby roots. Logan Savory reports.

Peter Skelt recalls spotting a blonde-haired kid hurrying up his cricketing mates while bowling in the school nets during the early 2000s.

Skelt is Southland Boys’ High School’s longtime first XV rugby coach and has also spent time coaching the school’s first XI cricket team.

He has a nose for talent. The young quick bowler by the name of Robbie Robinson captured his attention that day.

Skelt felt he’d stumbled across an exciting young cricketing talent. In some way he did.

Robinson went on to play for the school’s first XI and in 2005 blasted 134 runs opening the batting as a 16-year-old playing in Southland’s senior club cricket competition.

“He was quite skilled at cricket, most probably if he had chosen to carry on with it he would have done bloody well. He was quick and could hit the ball a long way,’’ Skelt says.

John Hawkins/Stuff Robbie Robinson in full flight playing second five-eighth for the Southland Boys’ High School first XV in an interschool showdown against Otago Boys’ High School in 2007.

But it was actually the rugby field that was Robinson’s sporting home. Skelt quickly found that out too.

“Often I watch them playing in the quadrangle [at school at lunchtime], and his skills, he was one of those guys who showed a high level of skill in cramped quarters.”

Robinson emerged as a schoolboy star while playing for the Southland Boys’ first XV. By his seventh form year - or Year 13 in current day terminology – Robinson was captaining the New Zealand Secondary Schools team.

Skelt says he was a step ahead of most schoolboy players, both in terms of his game management and natural skill. He was also courageous for a slight young back, Skelt adds.

Rugby Southland moved quickly to sign Robinson while he was still at Southland Boys’. In his first year out of school in 2008 the first-five-eighth-cum-fullback was playing for the Southland Stags at National Provincial Championship level. He was quickly dubbed “The Kid”.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Robbie Robinson playing for the Southland Stags in his debut NPC season in 2008.

Everything happened quickly for Robinson, although looking back 14 years on he doesn’t recall being too fazed by that rapid rise.

“I never really thought about what I was doing,” Robinson says.

“I just went out then and played rugby, you just get out there and do what you know you’ve got to do.”

Skelt had earmarked Robinson as a schoolboy player who could go on to play at the highest level; the All Blacks. Sir Graham Henry went as far as publicly declaring Robinson was on his radar when he was the All Blacks coach.

While he came up short of pulling on the All Black jersey, Robinson has still achieved more than most in the game.

He has penned a remarkable 14-year professional rugby story which he believes still has another couple of chapters to be added.

His CV includes a World Championship title as part of the New Zealand Under-20 team in Japan in 2009. That same year he kicked the Stags to a 9-3 win over Canterbury to bring the Ranfurly Shield back to Southland for the first time in 50 years.

Add to that his match-winning try in the 2013 Super Rugby final to help the Chiefs beat the Brumbies 27–22, as well as a stint playing for the Maori All Blacks, and you’ve got a high-class player.

For the past seven years he’s played in Japan before this year returning to link back with the Stags after a nine-year hiatus.

Sandra Mu/Getty Images Tanerau Latimer and Robbie Robinson hold the Suoer Rugby trophy after being the Brumbies in 2013 to win the title.

“I squeezed in a lot before I left to be fair, I achieved a few things. While I never made the All Blacks I still achieved some amazing things for a guy who was just happy to be playing rugby, because that is all I knew. I just enjoyed playing the game.”

Robinson says there will be a time when he does eventually hang up the boots to reflect fully on what he has done. Although his return to the Stags this year has offered up some reminders of his past in the maroon jersey.

“I’m still enjoying the ride. But when you come back down, and we mirror what being a Stag is about on past players, a lot of them I played with. So it’s cool to look around and think, ‘I was part of that’. I was part of that time when we had a really successful thing going.”

Life for Robinson is much different in comparison to when he was winning the Ranfurly Shield as a fresh-faced 20-year-old in 2009.

He’s now married with three kids aged five, three and two.

“In the past, if I had half a day off I might go and play nine [holes of golf]. Now I go home and take a load off the wife and help her out there. Life’s changed that’s for sure.”

Koki Nagahama Robbie Robinson playing for the Sunwolves in Japan during the 2018 Super Rugby competition.

Robinson played for three different clubs, as well as a stint with the Sunwolves in Super Rugby, during his time in Japan.

The Japanese experience is a special chapter of his and his wife’s life given all three of their children were born in the country.

In fact, Robinson says Japan feels like home. They are toying with the prospect of potentially returning for another stint in Japan.

Although life back in New Zealand in recent months has been good to them as well, he says.

“I left [New Zealand] when I was 25, and to be fair I never really looked back. [But] this was the one dream I always had though, was giving back to Southland.

“I always wanted to play [again for Southland], but I thought I’d probably come back too late in my career. Things have just worked out the way it has, and I’m back here.”

“It’s nice to be home. I haven’t spent a decent amount of time down here since maybe 2014, and I’m loving it.”

Robyn Edie Robbie Robinson training with the Southland Stags at Surrey Park in Invercargill.

The 33-year-old has returned to a Southland Stags setup which he believes has a familiar feel to the group which he departed close to a decade ago.

“There’s a lot of local boys in the team, and then the boys from out of the region have really brought into, not just Southland rugby, but Southland as a whole.

“That was the difference back then, we had a really good culture. The blend of locals and the boys that came down here and enjoyed what Southland is about.

“It’s easy to not bother to get around it and not understand Southland, but this group has.”

It’s been a feeling of excitement about his return to playing for his home province after many years away, although Robinson admits there’s been a few nerves mixed in.

“Just coming back a bit older and thinking things could have been a lot different, but I’ve walked into something pretty similar to what I left, in terms of culture and the feeling, so that made it a lot easier.”

Robyn Edie Robbie Robinson training with the Southland Stags.

Robinson missed the first two rounds of the NPC as the Stags management took a precautionary approach after he picked up a calf injury during the preseason.

But he came off the bench against Otago and then started at fullback in the 32-19 loss to Northland in Whangarei on Sunday.

Robinson wound back the clock a little to indicate that his kicking skills and attacking flair have passed the test of time.

Although Robinson points out his rugby mindset is different to that of nine years ago when he departed Southland.

“I probably think about the game a lot more now, where I use to just play footy off the cuff and not think about why we do certain things.

“Now I really understand pictures and read the game a bit differently. That’s probably the biggest difference from me.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Robbie Robinson in action for the Southland Stags against Northland.

Robinson believes he’s got a couple of good years of professional rugby left in him, he just hasn’t worked out where that will be.

He knows the time is getting closer when rugby, which has pretty much been his only job since school, comes to an end.

He has an idea of the first thing he wants to tick off post-rugby.

“I started my building apprenticeship at school and that is something I’ve always wanted to finish. I’d love to get my ticket, but I don’t want to be on the tools for my whole life.

“I’ll make sure I’ll have aspirations after footy, whatever that is. I’ve got a family to support, so we definitely do talk about that, me and my wife, and think about what life might look like because it will be a big change.”

Robyn Edie Robbie Robinson in a team huddle at a Southland Stags training session.

For now, he’s got a role to play in helping spark the Stags’ 2022 campaign. Its next assignment is against Wellington at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

Southland lost three tight outings to Tasman, Auckland and Otago before being outmuscled by Northland in its latest fixture.

Robinson was encouraged by what he had seen through those first three rounds.

“We were showing good signs, and we were building each week. That was probably the pleasing thing is each week we were showing we were getting better even though we weren’t getting the results.”

Although he conceded the performance against Northland was not the progression they were after.

“We were feeling really good, and then we come out and put on a pretty disappointing performance.

“Rather than taking another step forward, it felt like we plateaued there. It’s probably just the individual needing to look in the mirror and say, ‘was that my best effort?’.

“That’s the place we can get better, the coaches can only do so much, and we can only train so hard, but in the end of the day the individual prep is probably going to be the difference for us.”