NPC wrap: Rivez Reihana stars as Northland make history with thrilling win over Auckland

No 10 Rivez Reihana lands last-minute penalty as Northland beat Auckland in Whangārei for first time in NPC history.

Rivez Reihana has secured a piece of Northland rugby history with a nerveless penalty to secure a history-making 23-22 victory against Auckland on Saturday.

Northland have never beaten Auckland in Whangārei NPC history, but that 46-year wait came to an end as the Chiefs No 10 kicked a penalty from distance to give them the lead.

The home side had to endure a few more anxious moments as Auckland winger Salesi Rayasi regathered the restart, but Northland’s defence held firm and replacement lock Tom Robinson won a ruck penalty to clinch the game.

It was nothing less than they deserved after scoring two excellent second-half tries to in-form winger Heremaia Murray and replacement hooker Bruce Kauika-Petersen.

The try to Kauika-Petersen was a classic, and had echoes of the brilliant counterattacking try Northland halfback Lisati Milo-Harris scored against Southland last week.

It started when impressive flanker Rob Rush stole an Auckland lineout and Murray made the initial burst.

Jone Macilai continued the good work down the right, and when Northland recycled quickly Kauika-Petersen steamed on to a Reihana pass, put on a bit of footwork and accelerated to the try line.

That five-pointer brought the home crowd to its feet but it was only the start of the party, with Reihana showing a calm head to land the penalty after missing one from a similar distance only minutes earlier.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Rivez Reihana takes on the Auckland defence at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday.

Auckland will regret not turning their second-half scrum dominance – which yielded a penalty try – into a victory, and replacement Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was a virtual spectator for most of the second half after being introduced at the break.

Rayasi was a constant threat for Auckland with ball in hand but dangerous midfielder AJ Lam was largely kept under wraps by a Northland team that looks destined for the playoffs.

In rainy New Plymouth, unbeaten Waikato spoiled Taranaki's return to Yarrow Stadium with a hard-fought 21-6 victory.

All Black Damian McKenzie kicked three penalties and a conversion, and replacement winger Mosese Dawai put the game beyond doubt with a later intercept try.

However, the game was really won by Waikato’s staunch defence, which marks them as a genuine contender for this season’s NPC title.

Despite the best efforts of All Blacks Tupou Vaa’i and Pita Gus Sowakula, Taranaki could not crack the Waikato defensive line, and they only had two penalties to Daniel Waite to show for their efforts.

The bonus-point win means that Waikato are now top of the Odds pool, while Taranaki remain second from bottom in the Evens group.

Wellington completed Saturday’s action with a six-try, 41-28 win against Southland in Invercagill.

Young No 10 Aidan Morgan sparked the visitors’ attack and former All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder continued to prove his worth with two second-half tries.

Hooker Asafo Aumua, flanker Caleb Delany and rising No 8 Peter Lakai also impressed for Wellington, who now jump into third place in the Odds side of the draw with the bonus-point win.

The Stags remain bottom of their conference, but displayed plenty of heart and had the final word with a fine try to No 8 Blair Ryall.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Wellington No 10 Aidan Morgan clears the ball against Southland at Rugby Park Stadium in Invercargill on Saturday.

AT A GLANCE

Northland 23 (Matt Moulds, Heremaia Murray, Bruce Kauika-Petersen tries; Rivez Reihana con, 2 pens) Auckland 22 (Tomas Aoake, Robbie Abel tries, penalty try; Harry Plummer con, pen) HT: 8-12

Waikato 21 (D’Angelo Leuila, Mosese Dawai tries; Damian McKenzie con, 3 pens) Taranaki 6 (Daniel Waite 2 pens). HT: 7-6

Wellington 41 (Asafo Aumua, Sione Halalilo, Connor Garden-Bachop, Aidan Morgan, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2) tries; Morgan 3 cons, Jackson Garden-Bachop con, pen) Southland 28 (Morgan Mitchell, Quinn Harrison-Jones, Blair Ryall tries; Robbie Robinson 2 cons, 3 pens). HT: 21-13

Points (games played):

Odds pool: Waikato 21 (5), Hawke’s Bay 18 (5), Wellington 15 (5), Otago 14 (5), Bay of Plenty 12 (4), Counties Manukau 10 (4), Southland 5 (4).

Evens pool: Auckland 20 (6), Northland 17 (5), Canterbury 16 (4), North Harbour 11 (4), Tasman 6 (4), Taranaki 6 (5), Manawatū 0 (5).