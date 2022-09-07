All Blacks' sons propel underdog Dunedin school to First XV glory

The Dunedin school has some famous rugby names in its First XV - Joseph, Mauger, Hore and Timu.

John McGlashan College has defied the odds to become South Island champions for the first time – with the help of some famous names.

Ben Joseph, Jack Timu and Felix Mauger – the sons of former All Blacks Jamie, John and Aaron – were key members of the First XV side that defeated Nelson College 29-26 in Nelson last weekend, booking a spot in the Top Four national tournament in Palmerston North against Westlake Boys High School, Hamilton Boys and Napier Boys.

That trio were also joined by Max Hore – a nephew of former All Black Andrew Hore – as the school known as “Johnnies” continued to defy the odds in First XV rugby.

"It was a pretty huge," Johnnies captain Timu told 1News. "John McGlashan has never done it before, we were through the roof.

"I don't think we had many believers us winning it, but yeah it's pretty cool to prove people wrong."

Johnnies have also been able to assemble quite the coaching team in recent years. Aaron Mauger coached the team last year after being let go by the Highlanders, and Jamie Joseph chipped in, too.

Aaron Mauger was in Fiji when Johnnies beat Nelson College on Saturday, but Felix said he was quick to celebrate with his old man.

“I Facetimed him on the field," Felix told 1News. "He was pretty proud."

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF John McGlashan College players celebrate winning the final of the South Island First XV secondary schools rugby competition against Nelson College.

Ben Joseph also spoke to father Jamie, who was in Japan – where he coaches the national test team.

“Yeah they were watching," Ben said. "They were pretty excited but yeah pretty keen to see us keep going."

Current Johnnies coach Russell Lundy said the success of the First XV had been years in the making.

”We've been building for a long time," Lundy told 1News. "These guys have played together since third form, since year 9 so it's been a real project for a lot of people and we've just had a bit of a dream run this year."

Johnnies is developing a reputation as something of a rugby nursery.

Hooker George Bell, this year’s New Zealand under-20s captain, is a former pupil and made his debut for the Crusaders during Super Rugby Pacific.

The progress of Timu, Joseph and Mauger will therefore be closely watched, with Jack Timu’s older brother Josh already contracted to Otago and the Highlanders.