Rock 'n roll dancing Southland Stags lock sets sights on Ranfurly Shield

Southland Stags lock Joe Robins scoring a try against Northland in Whangarei during the 2022 National Provincial Championship competition.

Joe Robins is a man of many talents.

By day the 24-year-old is a farmer, by night he’s a rock ‘n roll dancer with national titles next to his name. In between all of that Robins is a semi-professional rugby player.

It’s not surprising he has a bit going on at the moment.

His initial plan for Saturday was to take part in the popular Rocking with Stars event in Invercargill. It’s an event that this year is raising money for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Robyn Edie Sportsmed physio Stacey Allan patches up Stags lock Joe Robins during the Southland-Otago preseason game in July.

Robins was lined up as one of the “professional” dancers, with prominent businesswomen Jocelyn O’Donnell to be his dance partner on the night.

Although there’s another pressing task that’s cropped up for Robins on Saturday; a Ranfurly Shield challenge with the Southland Stags.

Robins has been named on the bench for the challenge against Hawke’s Bay in Napier. He’s instead handed over Saturday’s rock ‘n roll duties to his younger brother Quinn, another accomplished dancer in the family.

“It’s good having a brother that can jump in for you.”

Robins has been a rock ‘n roll dancer since he was nine-years-old, although it was only a couple of months ago that his Stags teammates actually cottoned on to his talent outside of farming and rugby.

“They found out in pre-season when we were in our camp. A few of them were like, ‘what, you dance?’ It’s a good wee thing to be able to do every now and then.”

The focus for the moment though is on rugby, with Robins acknowledging the chance to play in a Ranfurly Shield game was something he was excited about.

He was a kid growing up in Southland when the Stags won the shield in 2009 and 2011 and Robins has fond memories of that time.

“I still remember going to the airport [to greet the team] as a young fella and being in awe of it all. To actually get the opportunity myself to go and try to make history again, I didn’t think I’d ever get the chance to do that.”

Robins is arguably the fairytale story of Southland rugby during the past few seasons.

Three years ago he was working on the family farm in Central Southland and rugby for him was an excuse to catch up with his mates socially at the Midlands Rugby Club in Winton.

“That got flipped on its head pretty quick,” Robins said.

John Hawkins/Stuff Molly Wheeley and Joe Robins dance at the Invercargill Rock N Roll Club Championships back in 2014.

Stags coach Dale MacLeod spotted the lock playing in Southland’s second-tier senior club grade and felt he was a player with some raw talent.

A few months later Robins was a left-field call-up for the Stags’ NPC campaign when injuries struck.

Robins himself concedes he was green around the requirements of playing at that level. He found himself running around trying to tackle anything that moved and trying to get to every ruck.

He quickly learnt he just needed play his role as best he can and not try to do everything, he said.

His work rate is immense, and he is one of the fitness forwards going around in Southland rugby.

Although Robins has had to work hard to add some bulk since being thrust into the NPC spotlight.

“When I first come in a couple of years ago I was just a rake really. I’d hate to know [what I weighed]. I’ve definitely put on a bit of weight and still want a bit more, but that will come with time.”

Saturday’s Ranfurly Shield challenge kicks-off at 2.05pm.

Stags team to play Hawke’s Bay: Robbie Robinson, Viliame Fine, Matt Whaanga, Scott Gregory, Rory van Vugt, Marty Banks, Jay Renton, Arese Poliko, Matt James, Blair Ryall, Josh Bekhuis, Grayson Knapp, Morgan Mitchell, Sam Stewart, Joe Walsh. Reserves; Jacob Payne, Paula Latu, Quinn Harrison-Jones, Joe Robins, Hayden Michaels, Jack MacLeod, Willie Tufui, Solomon Alaimalo.