Unbeaten Waikato march to another win as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck tastes defeat with Auckland again

Waikato beat Auckland for the first time in five years and remain unbeaten in NPC this season.

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Waikato 30 (Daniel Sinkinson, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Patrick McCurran tries; Damian McKenzie 3 pen, 3 con) Auckland 15 (Jordan Trainor, Harry Plummer tries; Plummer pen, con). HT: 17-10.

Waikato beat Auckland for the first time in five years as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suffered a third successive NPC defeat after his provincial debut last month.

The Mooloos, as defending champions, remained unbeaten with their assured 30-15 win in Hamilton on Friday cementing their position as contenders for another title.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Tepaea Cook-Savage scoring for Waikato against Auckland.

One-test All Black Tuivasa-Sheck was released for another fixture but tasted defeat in Auckland colours for a third time after defeats to Bay of Plenty and Northland.

He has played in each of Auckland’s three losses. However, they remain on course for the quarterfinals after winning their other four matches.

Bruce Lim/PHOTOSPORT Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made a few excellent breaks for Auckland.

Waikato’s back three of Tepaea Cook-Savage, Liam Coombes-Fabling and Daniel Sinkinson, with All Black Damian McKenzie at first five-eighth, cut through Auckland time and again.

The Mooloos are heading to the quarterfinals of the revamped competition in great form and recorded their first win over Auckland at home since 2013.

Tuivasa-Sheck had his bright moments, including a wonderful try assist that lit up a quiet first half, and when Harry Plummer charged down McKenzie’s kick on the hour, scoring under the posts, it was game on, albeit as he missed an easy conversion for his own try.

However, Auckland were caught napping from Waikato’s next attack and replacement loose forward Patrick McCurran’s try gave the hosts an important 12-point lead in the final quarter.

McKenzie’s long-distance penalty goal in the closing stages sunk Auckland, as Waikato powered to their fifth win of an impressive campaign under head coach Ross Filipo, with one draw against Hawke’s Bay.

The Aucklanders missed 21 tackles in the first half but were still in the contest after the break and winger Salesi Rayasi was menacing whenever he touched the ball.

Prop Angus Ta’avao was another All Black released to play for Auckland, but Waikato’s forwards dominated.

The Mooloos remained in the ascendancy and hooker Rhys Marshall had another brilliant game, as did loose forward Mitch Jacobson, who snaffled key turnovers.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Daniel Sinkinson crossing for Waikato in the first half.

Earlier, the deadlock was broken when Jacobson’s good work won a turnover penalty and McKenzie slotted the opening penalty goal, but Plummer cancelled that out from the next play.

Waikato were dangerous on the break and were rewarded when Sinkinson was on the end of another attack that stretched Auckland’s defensive line to score.

However, Tuivasa-Sheck’s first significant involvement was telling. He left veteran Waikato loose forward Liam Messam for dead and surged forward, offloading for fullback Jordan Trainor to touch down after the former league star’s outstanding run.

The floodgates were open, with each side having tries chalked off for obstruction and a forward pass respectively.

Another Sinkinson break ensured the Mooloos had the lead at half-time as Auckland failed to halt an onslaught of phases and Cook-Savage finished a superb try.

The big moment

The home side’s response to McKenzie’s charged down kick that led to Plummer’s try.

Auckland were asleep from the restart, the lively Cook-Savage regathered McKenzie’s chipped kick in behind, and the Waikato fullback offloaded for McCurran’s first NPC try.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Harry Plummer’s try from a charge down had Auckland back in the game.

Match rating: 7/10

Waikato’s enterprising attack and Auckland’s quality outside backs created a decent spectacle between sides who wanted to play.

The big picture

Waikato regain the cup contested by the Bombay rivals, the Stan Thomas Memorial Trophy.

The Mooloos extend their lead on top of the odds conference to six points ahead of Hawke’s Bay.

Auckland remain second in the evens conference, five points behind Canterbury after playing one match more.

MVP

Cook-Savage was brilliant for the Mooloos, with his pace troubling Auckland all night, and his try on the stroke of half-time was well taken after a sweeping attack.