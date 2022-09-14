NPC power rankings: Wellington roar into contention as Ranfurly Shield shot looms

Julian Savea goes on the charge during Wellington’s victory over Otago.

OPINION: The Lions are indeed roaring, all of a sudden.

After a slow start to the season, the talent-laden Wellington side are now one of the form teams of the competition.

Sure, they might have got some help from an erroneous TMO call in their midweek win over Tasman and then had to cling on against a fast-finishing Otago four days later, but Leo Crowley’s unit have now notched four wins on the trot.

Not only has that sent them right back into the quarterfinal reckoning, but it couldn’t be more timely for their confidence ahead of Saturday night’s Ranfurly Shield challenge against Hawke’s Bay.

Here’s the latest edition of Stuff’s power rankings:

1. CANTERBURY (6-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 1

Even with three games still to play, the red and blacks’ quarterfinal berth is all but sealed, having now opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the evens conference

That was thanks to their 46-17 triumph over Northland in Christchurch, where for the second week in a row they put on a mighty second-half surge.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Canterbury prop Tamaiti Williams looks to get on the outside of Northland No 8 Matt Matich.

2. WAIKATO (5-1-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

Ross Filipo’s men continue to impress. The defending champions are still the only unbeaten team in the competition after their 30-15 win over Auckland in Hamilton.

The Mooloos have shown some sizzling attack but, crucially, have conceded a competition-low nine tries through six games, as they now hit their storm week.

3. HAWKE’S BAY (4-1-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 5

The Magpies can now lay claim to the biggest score of the season after running riot in their 69-24 victory over Southland in Napier.

With it, they have now equalled the second-longest Ranfurly Shield reign of this century, matching Canterbury’s 14-game tenure from 2004-2006.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Ollie Sapsford delivers as Hawke’s Bay easily saw off Southland’s Ranfurly Shield challenge.

4. NORTHLAND (4-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 3

Got a reality check on their trip to the Garden City, but they sure aren’t the only ones who have been humbled there.

The Taniwha won’t be all that deterred, having held a three-point lead near halftime in a match where they were missing a handful of key players, and still with a game in hand on those around them on the table.

5. BAY OF PLENTY (4-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 7

They might know how to play entertaining footy, but they also know how to muscle up with their big men.

Hooker and skipper Kurt Eklund bagged a hat-trick and lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi a double in the 48-34 victory over North Harbour in Albany to now make it four wins from the Steamers’ past five games and have them well-placed.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Captain Kurt Eklund scored a hat-trick of tries in Bay of Plenty’s win over North Harbour.

6. WELLINGTON (5-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 9

All of a sudden the Lions have made it four wins on the bounce, with their 25-19 result against Tasman in Nelson followed four days later by a 32-26 victory over Otago in the capital.

It’s just the confidence they could do with as they try now look to try and claim the Ranfurly Shield for the first time in 13 years.

7. AUCKLAND (4-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 4

The slide continues for Alama Ieremia’s troops, after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s great try set-up wasn’t enough for them in the Battle of the Bombays.

They have now lost three of their last four and look to be in a four-way battle for three quarterfinal spots in the evens conference.

SKY SPORT Waikato beat Auckland for the first time in five years and remain unbeaten in NPC this season.

8. NORTH HARBOUR (3-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 6

Haven’t been able to push on from an early platform, with now three defeats in their past four outings, dating back to their Ranfurly Shield heartbreak.

Have a soft run home, though, so if they re-find their confidence they could still prove a handful.

9. OTAGO (3-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 8

It was all looking so rosy a few short weeks ago for a side which spent all of the 11 years since the competition split in the championship division.

However, three losses in a row have changed that. They at least fought out of hole in Wellington to nab two bonus points, which could prove critical in a tight evens conference.

10. COUNTIES MANUKAU (3-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 10

Kept themselves in the quarterfinals fight in the odds conference with their crucial 41-33 bonus-point win over Manawatū in Pukekohe.

Though coach Reon Graham will want to sort out the discipline of his Steelers, who flew to a 33-7 lead but then found themselves on the wrong end of a stunning 18-4 penalty count.

11. TASMAN (3-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 11

After their midweek loss to Wellington, a crucial 38-27 win over Taranaki in Nelson has kept them hanging in the quarterfinal race in the evens conference.

It’s not an easy three-game run-in, though, for the Mako, who are facing the prospect of missing out on finals footy for the first time in 11 years.

12. TARANAKI (1-5) PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

The defeat to Tasman has all but killed the Bulls’ top-four hopes, with last year’s unbeaten championship winners now probably needing to win all four of their remaining fixtures to have a shot.

They are the only side not to have registered a try-scoring bonus point, managing just eight five-pointers in six games, and on Sunday they were again guilty of not finishing some great early chances.

13. SOUTHLAND (0-6) PREVIOUS RANKING: 13

To think they scored first in the Shield challenge and were down just 19-17 after half an hour.

And then came the second half, where the Stags forgot all about the gutsy fight they had been showing through the year, and were blown away 45-7.

14. MANAWATŪ (0-7) PREVIOUS RANKING: 14

Those with buckets for heads can look at this positive: for the second week in a row the Turbos bagged themselves a four-try bonus point.

But, with 344 points conceded so far this season, Southland’s record of 454 (in 2017) since the competition moved to a 10-game season, looms large.