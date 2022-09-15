Waikato turn on the Mooloo magic to sink Southland 54-24 in NPC clash in Hamilton

Daniel Sinkinson dives in for the first of his three tries in Waikato’s big NPC win over Southland in Hamilton on Wednesday night.

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Waikato 54 (Rob Cobb try 5min, Daniel Sinkinson tries 11 min, 56min, 63min, Tana Tuhakaraina try 48min, Taha Kemara tries 51min, 73min, Damian McKenzie try 60 min; Taha Kemara 7 con) Southland 24 (Jay Renton try 18 min, Morgan Mitchell try 40+1min, Jack Macleod try 66min; Robbie Robinson 2 con, pen, Jack Macleod con). HT: 14-14

Yellow cards: Mitch Jacobson (Waikato, 39min), Viliami Fine (Southland, 58min)

These defending champions most certainly mean business.

If the only unbeaten team in this year’s NPC needed to give any sort of reminder of what they’re about, then the start of their storm week might just illustrate it as best as anything.

Despite their rejigged lineup and throwing a number of youngsters into the fray at FMG Stadium Waikato on Wednesday night, the red, yellow and blacks turned on the Mooloo magic, dramatically flicking a second-half switch to dispatch Southland 54-24.

Level at 14-14 at the break, and behind 17-14 soon after, Waikato romped in for six tries in a 40-10 second stanza surge, heaping more misery on the winless Stags, four days after their similar second-half meltdown in their Ranfurly Shield challenge in Napier.

With both sides rotating personnel in their frantic three-game period, Waikato coach Ross Filipo will be hugely buoyed by what he saw from his young troops.

All Blacks playmaker Damian McKenzie warmed the bench before wreaking havoc in the final quarter, but Taha Kemara took his chance brilliantly in his first start at this level.

In his first year out of Hamilton Boys’ High School, Kemara – who was part of a contingent named as not available for the New Zealand Under-19s tour of South Africa later this month – scored two tries as well as booting seven from eight off the tee in a 24-point personal haul.

Daniel Sinkinson, not even initially named to play, bagged a hat-trick before limping off in the 69th minute, while Tana Tuhakaraina was also highly impressive in the No 13 jersey in his first start for the province.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Waikato halfback Cortez Ratima surges ahead through the Stags’ defence.

While the hosts ominously raced to a 14-0 lead after a dozen minutes on the back of Sinkinson’s brilliant kick and chase effort, the Stags fought their way back and stayed in the game as Waikato were as guilty as their visitors over a forgettable second quarter where the match almost came to a grinding halt with errors and penalties.

It came to life on the stroke of halftime when Waikato captain Mitch Jacobson was sin binned for blatantly going in the side of a maul, and with Morgan Mitchell barging over and Robbie Robinson adding the extras, then three more early in the second half, Southland all of a sudden had the lead.

But boy how things changed.

With only 14 men Waikato were patient with ball in hand and were duly rewarded when Tuhakaraina finished off superbly.

Then they went back-to-back with what will rate as a try of the season contender, as Tepaea Cook-Savage set it up from deep with great vision, patience, speed and smarts, and Kemara finished it off to notch Waikato a bonus point and land what was essentially the killer blow, before plenty more fun was had by the hosts.

The big moment

Waikato’s wonder try to Taha Kemara in the 51st minute. Straight after scoring to re-take the lead, the Mooloos went back-to-back in sensational style thanks to Tepaea Cook-Savage’s chip and chase from his own 22, his speedy burst and his over-the-head ball back inside. There were plenty more to come, but that one really broke the Stags’ hearts.

Match rating

7/10: It was at least close for 50 minutes or so, and while there was a second quarter to forget, Waikato’s tries were of such high order that it made it easily watchable.

The big picture

Both teams face quick turnarounds to round out their storm week on Sunday, with Waikato travelling south to face Otago in Dunedin, while Southland head to Tauranga to take on Bay of Plenty.

MVP

Taha Kemara got his shot in the No 10 and last year’s Hamilton Boys’ High School 1st XV captain walked off 80 minutes later with 24 points to his name, including two tries. A huge future awaits.