Canterbury seal NPC quarterfinal berth after 44-39 win over Counties Manukau

Canterbury have sealed their NPC playoffs spot with two games to play after a 44-39 win over Counties Manukau on Saturday.

The red and blacks’ bonus-point victory at Navigation Homes Stadium has shot them further clear at the top of the Evens Conference, which will in nearly all likelihood also be enough for to secure them top spot in a fortnight’s time.

They were pushed in Pukekohe by a Cam Roigard-inspired Steelers side, who fought back courageously when the game looked gone, and in the end bagged a second bonus point with time up, to help their battle in a tight Odds Conference.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Rameka Poihipi looks to get away in Canterbury’s NPC win over Counties Manukau in Pukekohe on Saturday.

But in an entertaining six-tries-to-five contest, the hosts just left themselves too much work to do when down by 19 near the hour-mark.

They hit back with tries in the 62nd and 66th minutes, and when Canterbury’s Corey Kellow knocked on a metre from the line it looked like the hot favourites could indeed be vulnerable.

However, they made amends with a crucial 74th minute score, as replacement Dallas McLeod smashed onto a cut-out pass from Rameka Poihipi to essentially seal the deal.

Earlier, with a handy breeze behind them in the first half, the visitors had settled into a 6-0 lead, before young Steelers halfback Roigard led Counties to two sparkling tries

After Canterbury captain Billy Harmon rushed up offside, Roigard took the quick tap from inside his own half and almost went all the way, before Sam Tuifua crashed over soon after; then it was the Hurricanes halfback at it again in selling a dummy, making a great snipe and offloading superbly for Alex McRobbie to barge over.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Peniasi Malimali goes on the charge for the Steelers.

However, each time, Counties were unable to hold the lead for more than half a dozen minutes, as Canterbury struck back through hooker Brodie McAlister, on the back of clinically executed lineout drives.

With the Steelers having skipper Sean Reidy limp off injured on the half hour, they then suffered another blow before the break when the Punivai brothers combined nicely on the right flank and sent Isaiah over, as the red and blacks went to the break with a 23-18 advantage.

Losing fullback Jared Page to injury early in the second stanza was another setback for the hosts, who soon later found themselves down a dozen when Canterbury had their bonus point, in brilliant style.

With veteran Owen Franks leaving the field, his replacement, Seb Calder, immediately made his impact felt with a massive scrum allowing a heap of time and space for Fergus Burke, who kicked to the corner for Ngane Punivai to scoop up for the spoils.

Then, with another big set-piece shunt, and Manasa Mataele proving a handful out wide, Mitchell Drummond popped a ball for Tom Christie to surge 20 metres, and the game seemed as good as done heading into the final quarter, though the gutsy Steelers still had a say.

Meanwhile, Auckland broke a two-game losing streak and put a further dent in Tasman’s quarterfinal hopes after a 30-27 victory at Eden Park.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Josh Beehre carts the ball up for Auckland in their victory over Tasman at Eden Park.

A 76th minute try to a burrowing Blake Gibson proved the match-winner for the hosts, before the blindside flanker then got up and snatched a lineout about 30 metres from his side’s line as the Mako, who outscored the hosts four tries to three, fought hard after the siren.

Despite being well behind in possession and territory, and having captain Harry Plummer spend time in the sin bin for slowing down a breakdwon, Auckland took a 17-15 lead to halftime.

After AJ Lam latched onto a grubber from Bryce Heem and, on the back of a great Salesi Rayasi break, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck dived over a ruck in a try the officials couldn’t overturn on the evidence available for his grounding, the hosts got out to a handy 14-3 advantage.

However, the Mako stormed back with two tries in four minutes as a Levi Aumua offload crazily ricocheted off the head of Max Hicks for Sione Havili Talitui to run away, then Aumua surged to collect a Plummer kick, bashed Taufa Funaki out of the way and fed Macca Springer.

Tasman then surged in the second stanza, as Willy Havili sent a pin-point cross-kick for Fetuli Paea to dive over, then they led by seven when Paea turned provider on a slick left-hand attack off the lineout, with his wide ball putting Springer over for his double, and giving the Mako a bonus point.

With a Plummer penalty reducing the margin to four, Auckland went in search of a late winning try, without Tuivasa-Sheck, who was unable to see out the game due to a bloodied ear, and they indeed were able to turn their pressure into points.

AT A GLANCE

Canterbury 44 (Brodie McAlister 2, Isaiah Punivai, Ngane Punivai, Tom Christie, Dallas McLeod tries; Fergus Burke 3 con, 2 pen, Chay Fihaki con) Counties Manukau 39 (Sam Tuifua, Alex McRobbie, Tevita Ofa, AJ Alatimu, Esau Filimoehala tries; Riley Hohepa 4 con, 2 pen). HT: 23-18

Auckland 30 (AJ Lam, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Blake Gibson tries; Harry Plummer con, 3 pen, Taufa Funaki con, Simon Hickey con) Tasman 27 (Macca Springer 2, Sione Havili Talitui, Fetuli Paea tries; William Havili 2 con, pen). HT: 17-15