Southland Stags to finish NPC season without Marty Banks

Marty Banks was forced from the field against Bay of Plenty with a shoulder injury.

The Southland Stags will have to finish its 2022 NPC campaign without its general, Marty Banks.

The experienced first five-eighth suffered a shoulder injury making a tackle in Sunday’s 54-21 loss to Bay of Plenty.

He was forced from the field after just 14 minutes and was taken to hospital in Tauranga for an x-ray.

Speaking soon after the game, coach Dale MacLeod was unaware of the full extent of the injury but was certain Banks won’t be available for the final two games against Counties and North Harbour in Invercargill as the Stags’ injury toll continues to mount.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Marty Banks makes a covering tackle on Bay of Penty flanker Kohan Herbert.

“He was in quite a fair bit of pain.....So that’s him done for the season.”

Southland conceded five tries in 37 minutes to trail Bay of Plenty 33-7 late in the first half.

The big and physical Bay of Plenty team had running rugby on its mind on a nice day in Tauranga turning its nose up at any kickable penalties.

With Southland playing its third game in eight days, and fresh off giving up 45 and 40 points respectively in the second halves of its past two outings, Stags fans were peaking through separated fingers pondering just where this game could end up.

However, Southland dominated the final exchanges of the first half through a powerful scrum and also scored first in the second half through replacement wing Solomon Alaimalo.

Southland and Bay of Plenty exchanged tries with the second-half points tally locked at 14-14. That, however, was before Southland chanced its arm with an audacious chip kick from its own line after the fulltime siren only for Bay of Plenty to score. It meant Bay of Plenty outscored Southland 21-14 in the second half and the final result pushed past the half-century mark at 54-21.

MacLeod acknowledged some unforced errors, at least three at lineout time, proved costly for the Stags. Although he was hard pushed to heap too much criticism on his players given the fight they showed at the back end of a tough week.

“Some of the defence we showed in the second half was outstanding. We had a lot of boys down and tired, but I can’t question their effort. I have to be proud of what they showed in the second half because it could have been a 60-70 point hiding.”

MacLeod was frustrated to miss out on what he felt were two tries taken away by calls from the officials.

In the 30th minute Robbie Robinson flung a nice ball to Jack MacLeod to score only for the assistant referee to call Robinson out. The replay looked to show Robinson was still in play when let go of the ball.

Then in the 60th minute MacLeod put a cross kick to wing Michael Manson in the in-goal who collected it and looked to have scored. However, it was sent to the TMO who deemed Manson was out.

The Stags coach felt Manson had been taken in the air, and it warranted a penalty try.

Southland returns to Invercargill with a seven-day turnaround until they play Counties on Sunday, which MacLeod said would feel like an eternity given what they have just been through.

However, with Banks out, and Rory van Vugt, Blair Ryall and Matt James also picking up niggles from the Bay of Plenty outing the Stags will need every one of those seven days.

“Our biggest job will be getting a fit team on the field for the last two weeks. The teams we are playing are just as big and physical.”

While it’s eight straight losses in 2022 there have been some individual positives emerge from the campaign, most notably that of New Zealand under-20 flanker Hayden Michaels who is starting to look at home at NPC level.