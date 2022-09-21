Kaylum Boshier shines bright in Taranaki's 25-14 win as Counties Manukau comeback falls short

All Blacks hint at their frustration at the Darcy Swain ruck incident in Melbourne which will sideline midfielder Quinn Tupaea for at least three months.

At Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth: Taranaki 25 (Kaylum Boshier 6min, Daniel Waite 34min, Kini Naholo 49min, Waite 2 con, 2 pen) Counties Manukau 14 (Riley Hohepa 22min, Sam Tuifua 59min, Hohepa 2 con) HT: 20-7.

Taranaki have won two on the bounce and given the departing Mitch Brown a fitting send-off from Yarrow Stadium despite a late comeback from Counties Manukau.

Wednesday night’s biggest talking point was the new lighting at Yarrow Stadium that proved to be a dark failure when on debut last Friday, as Taranaki beat Manawatū 34-24.

Room for improvement still exists but thankfully for all concerned, the difference between Friday was night and day as Kaylum Boshier stared under the lights on Wednesday night.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Kaylum Boshier crashed over for Taranaki’s opening try.

Brown, who is off to Japan at the end of the season, came on as a second-half replacement to help hold off Counties Manukau who finished a far better side than the one who was dominated by Taranaki in the opening 40 minutes.

Counties Manukau, who suffered a heartbreaking 39-44 loss to Canterbury at the weekend, made some changes to its front row and Taranaki made them pay with a hugely dominant scrum in the first half.

Boshier, who was even better than his usual high-quality standard, opened the scoring for Taranaki following a sustained attack that was brought about by a lack of discipline from Counties Manukau.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Tom Florence was strong on the carry and at the breakdown for Taranaki.

The home side’s scrum held an early stronghold on Counties Manukau and that combined with more penalties lead to Daniel Waite extending the lead to 10-0.

When Counties Manukau finally got some decent possession at the other end of the field, lively halfback Cameron Roigard set up a well-rehearsed switch play from an attacking scrum to give Riley Hohepa a huge gap to run through and score on the blindside of the scrum.

But yet another penalty conceded by Counties, following a break from the outstanding Tom Florence, gave Waite another easy three points to stretch the lead to 13-7.

Not content with kicking points, Waite crashed over from close range following yet another scrum penalty, as Counties Manukau’s inexperienced from row couldn’t contain Jared Proffit, Ricky Riccitelli and Kyle Stewart.

By half-time, Counties Manukau had conceded eight penalties to Taranaki’s three, translating to a 62-38% possession advantage.

Taranaki also had nine offloads to Counties Manukau’s none.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Taranaki players celebrate the try of Daniel Waite in the first half.

In a well-beaten pack, no. 8 Setefano Leavasa was strong on both sides of the ball for Counties until he got an early mark after 47 minutes.

Blockbusting winger Kini Naholo opened the scoring in the second half when he crashed over from a quick tap set up by a Teihorangi Walden turnover and quick thinking from halfback Logan Crowley.

Replacement Sam Tuifua scored Counties Manukau’s second try – even if the second to last pass was questionable – on the back of what was arguably his side’s best period of the game where they were able to build phases.

Taranaki’s defence held and scrum dominance returned late in the game and it was needed as Counties Manukau grabbed the momentum and threatened a grandstand finish before coming up short despite multiple opportunities in the home side’s red zone.

The big moment

Riley Hohepa cutting a penalty touch finder too fine right on half-time that allowed Kini Naholo to keep the ball in play. Counties Manukau should have had an attacking lineout five metres out but instead trudged off the field for the break. Given its second-half fightback, a try or even three points could have made all the difference.

Match rating

7/10. Counties Manukau’s second-half fightback breathed life into the contest and made for an entertaining finish.

The big picture

Counties Manukau is away to Southland on Sunday and on the same day, Taranaki also travels to take on North Harbour. Both teams need other results to go their way and continue winning to enter the playoff equation.

MVP

Kaylum Boshier. Outstanding in every area. Carried strong, a defensive workhorse and a constant threat at the breakdown as well as getting through a mountain of clean-out work.