Back into the Lions' den: Ross Filipo's Ranfurly Shield return to Wellington

Ross Filipo can still hear Jamie Joseph’s words ringing in his ears when he thinks back to his night of Ranfurly Shield triumph.

It was September 20, 2008, and an All Blacks lock which liked to run with the ball, who had chewed up too many metres and blown a team tryscoring opportunity the week before, was given the stern message by his coach to “feed the speed” in the challenge against Auckland at Eden Park.

And the then 29-year-old sure got a tick for listening. While fellow second-rower Jeremy Thrush opened the scoring in the corner, Filipo wasn’t getting carried away when finding himself with the pill in space, making sure to deliver to a flying Hosea Gear for the Lions’ second try.

John Selkirk/Stuff Jamie Joseph was a happy coach after Ross Filipo followed his directions in the Ranfurly Shield victory over Auckland.

It laid the platform for a 27-0 thrashing, in which Filipo burrowed over for his own five-pointer just after the hour-mark to essentially seal the result – a 26-year Shield hoodoo breaker for the men from the capital, and, following an agonising draw and one-point loss to Canterbury in 2003 and 2005, a memorable third and final Shield challenge in Filipo’s career.

Fast forward 14 years, and he is now in his second year as coach of Waikato, looking to spoil the party in his former province’s first defence in this next tenure, in what promises to be an epic battle at Sky Stadium on Saturday evening.

It’s one which will stir some interesting emotions for the Lower-Hutt born and raised Mooloos mentor, who has his parents and brother and sister still in Lions territory and no certainties to be mixing red with their yellow and black hues.

“I’d like to think that they are supporting Waikato, but I reckon my dad is like die-hard Lions eh,” Filipo quipped.

“He still gives me a bit of s..., him and I have a personal bet every year when it comes to the Wellington-Waikato game, just a bit of banter.

“I’m proud to call myself a Hamiltonian now,” Filipo added, having first settled in the region when Dave Rennie came calling with the Chiefs in 2013, with he and his wife then opting to stay and raise their three children there.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Now coaching Waikato, Ross Filipo will look to spoil the Shield party of his former province.

“I did see the light, I didn’t realise that this is probably the best kept secret in New Zealand.

“I try to tell them [the family], the climate up here is so much better, try and encourage all my friends to sell up and move up here. They just think I’m crazy.”

Give it a few more hours and Filipo could have the added persuasion of not only the NPC trophy, but the famed Log as well.

Waikato have a proud Shield history, and unlike some sides, such as Wellington, have also had plenty of shots at it. Saturday’s will in fact be their eighth in 11 seasons, with three of those (the most recent against Taranaki in 2018) turning out to be successful, and Filipo said last year’s 41-14 defeat to the Magpies, where the holders pulled away in the final quarter, had made his side better for the experience.

1 NEWS For the first time since 2009, the Wellington Lions hold the Ranfurly Shield after defeating Hawke’s Bay.

And he expects the Lions – whose 19-12 Shield-hoisting effort over Hawke’s Bay last weekend was their fifth win on the bounce – to be somewhat more prepared than his lot were back in 2008 when they put the silverware on the line seven days after their triumph in Auckland and scratched their way to a 27-20 defence against Tasman.

“We’d spent probably too many days on the sauce,” he admitted, “coupled with the fact the team travelled south to Jamie Joseph’s dad’s funeral, and then we came back and I think we only got a captain’s run in that week.

“Toddy Blackadder was coaching Tasman, and he sensed a nice little ambush, and for a while it was hanging in the balance. And the boys came together at one point giving it the, ‘We better front up otherwise we’re going to look like idiots’.”

That the Mooloos are also coming off their first loss of the season – 27-20 against Otago in Dunedin at the end of their storm week last Sunday – has allowed Filipo’s them a timely “closer look under a couple of rocks”, Filipo said, and he has been highly impressed by the maturity of his players in acknowledging their shortcomings ahead of their latest shot at the Shield.

“There’s so much nostalgia wrapped around it, and I think everyone in the country, whether you like rugby or not, can still identify with that particular trophy, it’s kind of etched in the folklore of New Zealand’s fabric.

“So we’re extremely privileged to be able to have an opportunity, and hopefully it goes down as one of the great Ranfurly Shield challenges.”

AT A GLANCE

NPC, Week 8

Wellington v Waikato

Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, 4.35pm

Wellington: Ruben Love, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Riley Higgins, Pepesana Patafilo, Aidan Morgan, TJ Perenara, Peter Lakai, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Caleb Delaney, Dominic Bird, James Blackwell, Pekahou Cowan, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Reserves: James O’Reilly, Solomona Sakalia, PJ Sheck, Taine Plumtree, Keelan Whitman, Richard Judd, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Waikato: Tepaea Cook-Savage, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Bailyn Sullivan, D’Angelo Leuila, Daniel Sinkinson, Damian McKenzie, Xavier Roe, Samipeni Finau, Mitch Jacobson (cc), Hamilton Burr, Laghlan McWhannell, James Tucker, Sefo Kautai, Rhys Marshall, Ayden Johnstone (cc). Reserves: Pita Anae Ah-Sue, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Patrick McCurran, Jack Lam, Cortez Ratima, Tana Tuhakaraina, Mosese Dawai.