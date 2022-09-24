Wellington hammer Waikato 34-6 to lock away Ranfurly Shield for the summer

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington 34 (Pepesana Patafilo, Connor Garden-Bachop, James O’Reilly, Ruben Love tries; Aidan Morgan con, 2 pen, Jackson Garden-Bachop 3 con) Waikato 6 (Damian McKenzie 2 pen). HT: 10-6

Yellow card: Pita Anae Ah-Sue (Waikato) 51min

Wellington have locked up the Ranfurly Shield for the summer after a comprehensive win over Waikato in their first defence of this new reign on Saturday.

Seven days after getting their hands on the Log o’ Wood for the first time in 13 years, the Lions had a tricky looking defence first-up against the conference-leading Mooloos, but the challengers were blown away 34-6 at a rain-swept Sky Stadium.

Four years since they last had the prized silverware, Waikato were a far cry from their usually slick 2022 operation, hardly firing a shot, and after going to halftime behind 10-6, were put away in the final quarter.

While Wellington weren’t able to capitalise on a 10-minute one-man advantage when replacement Mooloos hooker Pita Anae Ah-Sue was yellow-carded in the 51st minute for his late no-arms shot on TJ Perenara, no sooner than the visitors were indeed back to their full complement, the Lions struck the killer blow, executing a quick lineout play and having Connor Garden-Bachop dive over.

After converting to make the lead 14, Jackson Garden-Bachop, straight from the restart, slipped over but still managed to peel off a 50-22, and it set the tone for the rest.

Another short lineout throw had James O’Reilly latching onto a strong rolling maul to go over, then after the siren came the bonus point, as in summing up their woes, a Damian McKenzie tap from five metres out was dropped by Jack Lam, Connor Garden-Bachop hacked ahead to halfway and Ruben Love slid over for the celebrations.

Earlier on it was a dour affair, with Wellington cracking things open with a brilliant 33rd minute try to Pepesana Patafilo, against the run of play.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Pepesana Patafilo goes over to score the Lions’ first try against the Mooloos.

Waikato’s quick-tap penalty was soon nullified through a James Blackwell strip and Julian Savea half-field hack, and when Samipeni Finau put in an awful chip kick, Riley Higgins was able to ignite a Wellington attack, and soon later he was then also on hand to put left winger Patafilo over.

The Mooloos weren’t without their chances – either side of that try they had produced great 50-22 kicks from Xavier Roe, and of all people, Rhys Marshall – but on attack they really just scratched around flat-footed, and they settled for a McKenzie penalty after the siren to narrow the halftime deficit to four.

But there literally wasn’t anything more to come.

The big moment

Wellington’s 64th minute try to Connor Garden-Bachop. With a slick front-of-the-lineout play between Asafo Aumua and Peter Lakai, the Lions surged down the left touch, and with penalty advantage they spun right for Julian Savea to cut back inside and offload for Garden-Bachop to dive over. And when brother Jackson converted, the lead was out to 14.

Match rating

4/10: In a match which promised so much, it failed to deliver as a spectacle or a tight tussle, as the rain made for plenty of handling errors, referee Jono Bredin found plenty of infringements to whistle at the breakdown, and Waikato failed to fire a shot.

The big picture

Not only have Wellington got the Shield tucked away till 2023, but with their sixth win on the bounce they have surged past Waikato to the top of the Odds conference and sealed their quarterfinals berth. They round out the regular season away to Counties Manukau next Sunday, while the second placed Mooloos host third-placed Bay of Plenty in the final game before the playoffs.

MVP

For a second week in a row Wellington No 8 Peter Lakai gets the nod. The New Zealand Under-20s rep is a serious talent and again showcased that on both sides of the ball on Saturday, along with being the go-to man at the lineout for two of the three tries, and also showing off a nice grubber kick.