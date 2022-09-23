Captain courageous: The 36-year-old Stags lock inspired by former teammates

Josh Bekhuis leading the Southland Stags onto Rugby Park in Invercargill for a 2022 NPC game against Otago [File photo].

Southland Stags captain Josh Bekhuis has looked to a couple of former teammates for inspiration during his courageous 2022 National Provincial Championship campaign.

Barring a 10-minute spell for a yellow card against Auckland, the 36-year-old has played every minute of the Stags’ eight games during the 2022 NPC season.

The 2m lock hasn’t just played all but 10 minutes, Bekhuis has arguably been Southland’s best performer. It’s on the back of his relentless work rate and willingness to put his body into the dark places from the first to 80th minute.

Bekhuis said there were a couple of players who he had reflected on as he goes about putting his best foot forward at the back end of his career.

“I’ve had the luxury to get to play beside some legends. At the Highlanders, I was with Brad Thorn who was close to 40 when I was playing with him, and obviously we’ve got Jason Rutledge down here. These guys inspire me,” Bekhuis said.

“Getting to learn off them is where I get my mindset from.”

Dianne Manson Highlanders players Jason Rutledge, left, and Josh Bekhuis celebrate ta win against the Hurricanes in a 2011 Super Rugby match at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

The former Highlanders and Blues lock returned to New Zealand rugby this year after a six-year stint playing overseas in France and Japan.

Bekhuis played over 100 games at Super Rugby level, on top of his 115 games for Southland, before heading offshore.

So how does a player with that amount of rugby next to his name keep delivering each week?

“It's about mentally preparing for the game and trying to give it your best performance; that’s a challenge in itself.

“It’s also about recovering right after the game, before the next training. And from the last training making sure the body is right for the game, then just repeating that process.”

“On the field, you’ve just got to have that mindset to go 80 minutes, that’s what I’m thinking. If I get dragged a bit earlier or come off injured, I’ll definitely be gutted.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Southland Stags captain Josh Bekhuis on the charge against Auckland at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

Results wise it’s been a tough return for Bekhuis. Southland has lost all of its eight games to date in 2022.

Bekhuis said the mindset hasn’t changed within the Stags group. The burning desire to win games for the supporters remained just as evident.

While he naturally would have enjoyed some more success, Bekhuis has loved his Southland Stags return.

“Wearing the jersey again gives me a lot of pride, and I’ve enjoyed it every week because it’s another week I get to wear the jersey.”

He hopes to be back wearing that maroon jersey again in 2023 as well.

“The body at the moment feels great, so I’m definitely ready to do another season, I’m mentally preparing to be back for another year. We’ll just see how it turns out and what opportunities I get in the off-season.”

For the moment the focus is on Southland’s final two games of the 2022 season. The first against Counties Manukau at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Sunday.

Stags team to play Counties:

Robbie Robinson, Michael Manson, Viliami Fine, Matt Whaanga, Rory van Vugt, Jack MacLeod, Jay Renton, Blair Ryall, Hayden Michaels, Matt James, Josh Bekhuis, Grayson Knapp, Morgan Mitchell, Sam Stewart, Joe Walsh. Reserves; Jacob Payne, Paula Latu, Quinn Harrison-Jones, Caleb Aperahama, Jacob Coghlan, Jakob Morrison, Willie Tufui, Kieran Lee.